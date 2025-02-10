It’s time for the Crumbl Cookie report! This week I was shocked to see that Crumbl’s lineup is down from eight to seven. Is this a sign that we’re heading back to a six-cookie week? We hope so because we think six cookies is the perfect sweet spot at Crumbl — it offers variety, and at the same time, a high level of quality control. If you’ve been following our Crumbl Cookie report, you might’ve noticed that a lot of the desserts we’ve been picking up lately haven’t exactly looked picture-perfect. We have always blamed the extended lineup for that, so let’s hope the bosses at Crumbl come to their senses.

This is a special week at Crumbl because Friday is Valentine’s Day, so if your valentine has a sweet tooth, rejoice because Crumbl has all sorts of themed cakes and cookies that’ll deliver on the sweetness. You even have the option of receiving your six-pack of cookies in a sexy red box. Cool? Certainly, someone will think so. For us? We just want the cookies.

Here is every cookie dropping at Crumbl this week, ranked.

7. Valentine’s Confetti

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

I don’t want to go as far as saying this is a bad cookie, it’s very tasty, but it’s boring as f*ck. Over a soft chew sugar cookie base, you get heart-shaped sprinkles and… that’s it. There isn’t a lot going on here, if you like sugar cookies, you’ll like this one. If you don’t, there isn’t anything novel or interesting about this cookie that’ll convince you it’s worth your time.

For that, we have to name this the least essential cookie of the week.

The Bottom Line:

It’s just a simple sugar cookie. Every other cookie this week offers more flavor and a more interesting build than this one.

6. Strawberry Cake

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

My issue with the Strawberry Cake is that it’s too much strawberry. The cake is strawberry flavored, the cream cheese frosting is strawberry flavored — we need some sort of counterbalance in flavor to be excited about this one. And there are several other cookies on the menu this week that do just that, so unless you’re a hardcore strawberry fan, skip this one.

The Bottom Line:

For strawberry fans only.

5. Milk Chocolate Chip

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

You can’t go wrong with this cookie. It’s the perfect blend of brown sugar and butter, with a soft chew texture, and is loaded up with enough chocolate chips that every bite offers an explosion of chocolatey goodness.