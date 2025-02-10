It’s time for the Crumbl Cookie report! This week I was shocked to see that Crumbl’s lineup is down from eight to seven. Is this a sign that we’re heading back to a six-cookie week? We hope so because we think six cookies is the perfect sweet spot at Crumbl — it offers variety, and at the same time, a high level of quality control. If you’ve been following our Crumbl Cookie report, you might’ve noticed that a lot of the desserts we’ve been picking up lately haven’t exactly looked picture-perfect. We have always blamed the extended lineup for that, so let’s hope the bosses at Crumbl come to their senses.
This is a special week at Crumbl because Friday is Valentine’s Day, so if your valentine has a sweet tooth, rejoice because Crumbl has all sorts of themed cakes and cookies that’ll deliver on the sweetness. You even have the option of receiving your six-pack of cookies in a sexy red box. Cool? Certainly, someone will think so. For us? We just want the cookies.
Here is every cookie dropping at Crumbl this week, ranked.
7. Valentine’s Confetti
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I don’t want to go as far as saying this is a bad cookie, it’s very tasty, but it’s boring as f*ck. Over a soft chew sugar cookie base, you get heart-shaped sprinkles and… that’s it. There isn’t a lot going on here, if you like sugar cookies, you’ll like this one. If you don’t, there isn’t anything novel or interesting about this cookie that’ll convince you it’s worth your time.
For that, we have to name this the least essential cookie of the week.
The Bottom Line:
It’s just a simple sugar cookie. Every other cookie this week offers more flavor and a more interesting build than this one.
6. Strawberry Cake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
My issue with the Strawberry Cake is that it’s too much strawberry. The cake is strawberry flavored, the cream cheese frosting is strawberry flavored — we need some sort of counterbalance in flavor to be excited about this one. And there are several other cookies on the menu this week that do just that, so unless you’re a hardcore strawberry fan, skip this one.
The Bottom Line:
For strawberry fans only.
5. Milk Chocolate Chip
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
You can’t go wrong with this cookie. It’s the perfect blend of brown sugar and butter, with a soft chew texture, and is loaded up with enough chocolate chips that every bite offers an explosion of chocolatey goodness.
It’s not our favorite chocolate chip cookie at Crumbl (that honor goes to the Semi-Sweet), but it’s hard to ever be disappointed in this cookie. We always think the best play here is to use your Crumbl Rewards points to pick this one up for free.
The Bottom Line:
One of the greatest Chocolate Chip cookies you’ll ever eat. But it’s available every other week, so if you’re on a budget, maybe skip this one.
4. Valentine’s M&M’s Cookie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
If you love M&M chocolate chip cookies — and we do — you’re going to love the Valentine’s M&M Cookie. Aside from the pink and red M&Ms, there is nothing different about this cookie from your typical M&M cookie, it just looks cuter. Which is fitting for Valentine’s Day.
This cookie features a sweet buttery base that is joined by the occasional burst of milk chocolate sweetness. It’s a simple, but delicious cookie.
The Bottom Line:
A fun Valentine’s Day themed spin on a classic cookie.
3. The Original Pink Sugar
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Crumbl was smart to bring back the Original Pink Sugar for Valentine’s week. This cookie is a fan favorite, so we could totally see a person buying a whole box of this cookie for their Valentine this year.
If you’ve never experienced this cookie, remedy that shit. The cookie features an almond sugar cookie base and is topped with a thick layer of almond frosting. It’s nutty, creamy, and has gentle notes of cherry.
The Bottom Line:
It hits you over the head with intense almond sugar sweetness.
2. Molten Lava
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I generally don’t like one-note cookies from Crumbl (see our entry on the Strawberry Cake), but if that single flavor note is chocolate, well that’s another story. The Molten Lava is the perfect cookie for people who can’t get enough chocolate.
Each bite is a rich and decadent experience of hot fudge and dark chocolate, with a heavy layer of soft and airy powdered sugar. It’s so rich and indulgent that you might need a big glass of milk to help you with this one.
The Bottom Line:
An explosion of chocolatey flavors in each bite. We love this rich combination of fudge and dark chocolate.
1. Chocolate Covered Strawberry
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Not only does this cookie feel like the most appropriately themed for the holiday, but it tastes better than everything else on the menu at Crumbl this week. This cookie features a rich chocolate cookies and cream base topped with a layer of sweet and refreshing strawberry cream cheese frosting, and a drizzle of semi-sweet chocolate.
Each bite is a mix of rich and indulgent flavors with a bright berry finish. It’s well-balanced and incredibly addicting.
The Bottom Line:
A mix of rich, indulgent, and refreshing flavors. A perfect marriage of chocolate and berries. We wouldn’t be mad if this was added to the menu bi-weekly.