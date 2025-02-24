Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie Report! We don’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth (are people still saying this phrase in 2025?), we truly appreciate that Crumbl has left the eight-cookie weekly roster behind and replaced it with a seven-cookie lineup. But why not just make it six? Six is perfect because they all fit in a six-pack box. It’s clean, it’s simple, it’s convenient. We imagine Crumbl doesn’t care, and the vast majority of people aren’t crazy like us and picking up every single cookie every single week, but surely there are some Crumbl-obsessed folks out there that would agree with us, right? So, if you’re Crumbl’s top brass and you’re reading this article, consider it! Rant aside, there are a lot of really great desserts at Crumbl this week. This is the strongest single week at Crumbl so far this year. We have a lot of year ahead of us, so we’re sure the brand will best it, but if you’ve been staying away from Crumbl, this is definitely the week to return. Here are all the best cookies, ranked from least to most essential.

7. French Silk Pie Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Back during the week of Thanksgiving, Crumbl opted to drop seven different pies. During that week I named the French Silk Pie the least essential pie of the lineup, and now here it is again, and again, I’m going to suggest you skip this one. Admittedly, this pie looks great, and sounds delicious, but ultimately this mini pie comes off as a rip-off. A large majority of this pie is just chocolate mousse served over a way-too-thin layer of cookies and cream crust, with a few dollops of whipped cream and some chocolate shavings. It comes across like it’s missing a key ingredient. The Bottom Line: If you like the idea of eating mostly chocolate mousse, you might like the French Silk Pie. For those looking for a decadent and satisfying dessert, you’ll have to look elsewhere. 6. Strawberry Cupcake Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Let me just say straight up, I like the Strawberry Cupcake cookie. It has a light and delicate flavor with gentle notes of vanilla and strawberry. Having said that, the flavor is kind of boring. That says less about how forgettable this cookie is and more about how strong this week’s lineup is. The Strawberry Cupcake features a vanilla cookie-based topped with a thick swirl of light and fluffy strawberry cream cheese frosting, with some decorative sprinkles. It’s a cute-looking cookie, but a skip for us. The Bottom Line: A nice and delicate mix of vanilla and strawberry flavors. Good, but this week has better options.

5. Red Velvet White Chip Thoughts & Tasting Notes: While I would’ve looked to see a third ingredient here to really make it come across like something special, I can’t deny that the Red Velvet White Chip is a delicious cookie. The cookie’s base has that mild cocoa flavor and bright sweetness typical of red velvet, while the white chocolate chips provide some creamy decadence. The Bottom Line: A wonderfully decadent cookie. If you love red velvet, be sure to pick this one up, it’ll exceed expectations. 4. Milk Chocolate Chip Thoughts & Tasting Notes: If you want a perfect blend of brown sugar, butter, and sweet milk chocolate, you can’t go wrong with this cookie. It is only bested by Crumbl’s Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip cookie, which is on an alternating weekly release schedule from this one. The cookie features a soft chew and enough chocolate chips that every bite will guarantee an explosion of chocolatey goodness. We love this cookie, but because it’s regularly available, it never rises above being mid-tier for us. The Bottom Line: You can’t go wrong with this milk chocolate chip cookie.

3. Banana Caramel Thoughts & Tasting Notes: The Banana Caramel cookie feels tailor-made for banana bread purists. The cookie features a super soft and chewy banana bread base topped with a thick layer of sweet caramel buttercream, and a drizzle of toasty caramel, which serves not only as a nice visual, but helps to further accentuate the caramel notes. This cookie is a delicious mix of toasty caramel, caramelized banana, brown sugar, and vanilla. My only complaint is the texture. It’s a bit soft and bready, which I think is supposed to appeal to fans of banana bread, but that begs the question, why makes this a cookie then? I would’ve preferred more of a crumbly texture, but that’s a real small complaint and doesn’t affect where we are ranking this one. The Bottom Line: Gentle brown sugar, caramelized fruity notes, and a toasty finish — the Banana Caramel is a must for people who like their desserts to take them on a journey of shifting flavors. 2. Biscoff Lava Cookie Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Anytime Crumbl collaborates with the Belgian snack brand Lotus Biscoff, we’re on board. The two brands consistently make magic together. The Lava Cookie features a sweet and crumbly base loaded up with Lotus Biscoff cookie butter, and drizzled with melted cookie butter spread. The flavor is a mix of toasted butter with a hint of ginger, nutmeg, and caramel. If you’ve had a Lotus Biscoff, just imagine an elevated and more decadent version of that cookie with a much softer chew. The Bottom Line: Lotus Biscoff and Crumbl have done it again! The Biscoff Lava Cookie is a must-have. Pick up two!