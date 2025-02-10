The 9 Best New Grocery Store Snacks To Try This Month

It’s impossible to keep up with the onslaught of output in the modern grocery store marketplace, add to that a digital distribution method, and products being targeted to us by influencers and… it’s chaos. The interest in specialty niche products has propagated an infinitely evolving offering of food products and grocery store surprises. The tried and true brands have succumbed to collab and seasonal culture, where there was once one flavor of Oreos or Cheez-Its, there are now 20 of each at any given store, potentially one in collaboration with a movie or other product from whatever conglomerate they’re made by now (It’s Mondelez and Kellogg’s in 2024, respectively). Brands produce organic or natural versions of most classic products now, allowing you to literally pick your poison and less modified poison if you’re wealthy enough. Let’s be honest, we know everything we eat is not nutritious and sticking to that standard results in us missing out on some of life’s most delicious and indulgent tastes. Here at Uproxx, we’re willing to risk a little sugar and fat for the sake of flavor and fun. To help you navigate all the great snack food out there, we put together a list of some of our favorite recently released snacks you can buy at your local store, or on your phone or laptop. Blue Stripes Trail Mix – Mango Macadamia Price: $7.99 Dried mango, dried mulberries, cacao fruit, macadamia nuts, chocolate-covered cacao fruit, almonds, and dark chocolate chips — what kind of fancy trail mix is this? But at $8, it’s not too steep of a price to pay for high-quality chewy dried fruits, crunchy nuts, and extra chocolate goodness. Blue Stripes clearly knows how to make a high-end trail mix for the glamper, hiker decked out in North Face and Moncler, apres skier, or any Joe or Jane that appreciates a great combo of flavors (sweet, nutty, fruity, and chocolatey) and textures. North Country Smokehouse – Bacon Crumbles Price $30.99 (for 3 2.5 oz packages) Growing up, bacon bits looked so good… until you actually tried them, what were these dry looking bacon flakes available at every salad bar? I persuaded my Mom to get them at some point as a kid and proceeded to eat them plain (as well as at any salad bar), even though they clearly were not actual bacon.

Big kudos to North Country Smokehouse for vastly innovating the form, their organic and natural Bacon Crumbles smoked with fresh Applewood and brined in New England maple syrup, are light years beyond Bacon Bit’s – the bacon product is still somehow succulent and retains an almost thin jerky-ish texture that for the bigger bits is firm and chewy the way great bacon can be when it’s a little thicker. Like Baco’s, these don’t require a dish to sprinkle them on top of, though they surely would go great on some nachos, salads, pizza, and pretty much anything else savory, with a lift of flavor and umami. Big Mozz Nuggets Price: $9 These upgraded mozzarella nuggets feature Romano cheese, fresh garlic, parsley in addition to whole milk mozzarella. Freezer mozzarella sticks made with real ingredients in 2024? It sounds too good to be true! These Big Mozz nuggets are a welcome addition to any freezer section or get-together of any size. Are Big Mozz the best mozzarella? Quite possibly. Especially if you bake or air fry them rather than using the microwave but we’ll have to put them to a blind taste test to find out. Unreal Peanut Butter Cups Price:$17.99 (for 20 individually-wrapped cups) If you’re not a Reese’s stan, you still have to fully respect the taste and legacy of the mighty orange and yellow-wrapped original peanut butter cup. Like most treasured snack items today, there are just as flavorful but healthier options now available and Unreal has a segment of that offering on lock with their own spin on the beloved peanut butter cup. No gluten, low sugar, vegan, no GMO with dark chocolate, organic cane sugar, and organic peanut butter serving as the main ingredients, these are the less guilty version of your childhood PB cups and just (okay, almost) as tasty. Aura Bora Cherry Key Lime Herbal Sparkling Water Price: $33 (for 12 can case) Aura Bora is cashing in on the sparkling water/seltzer/club soda craze that has crashed hipster and greater youth culture and beyond over the past decade, some call it the “La Croix effect”. Making enticing flavor combos that automatically conjure images of freshness is the default in the seltzer game these days and Aura Bora succeeds in creating an intriguing roster of unusual flavor concoctions, including Banana Bergamot, Blackberry Black Pepper, Watermelon Chili, and Cactus Rose.