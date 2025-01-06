Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie report, where every week, we round up all eight cookies at Crumbl and rank them from least essential to most delicious. For the last few months, Crumbl has been operating on autopilot, shuffling cookies from prior weeks hoping we wouldn’t notice the lack of new flavors, but trust us, the hardcore Crumbl fans out there have noticed.

We’d like to say this week is different, but it’s not. Half of the cookies released are just repeats from the last two months — but hey, at least you’ve got that other half. We still don’t understand Crumbl’s strategy here. Yes, more cookies give more people an opportunity to find a flavor they like, but at the same time, they’ve taken away the drive to hit up Crumbl every single week.

Why go this week when you can go three weeks from now and find the same cookies? So we’re going to go ahead and suggest this: don’t bother with a six-pack box. Save some money, and grab the four-pack. And let us help you put it together. Here are the worst and best cookies at Crumbl this week.

8. Confetti Milkshake

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Crumbl has a pretty strong business model because while I think this cookie is an absolute throwaway, I’m sure it’s somebody’s favorite. For me, it just comes across as boring.

Real confetti cake is already a lesser flavor, the only thing it has going for it is that it’s moist, you know, like cake tends to be (the good ones at least). The Confetti Milkshake cookie doesn’t have that moistness going for it. Instead what you get here is a dry texture combined with an intense sweetness that when combined, kind of burns my throat.

The best bit of this cookie is the buttercream smear and whipped cream. But when the best part of your cookie is the topping, you’re in a bad place!

The Bottom Line:

Not nearly as good as the cake flavor that inspired it.

7. Skillet Cookie

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

If this was a week Crumbl wasn’t also releasing the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip, I’d recommend this one no problem, but since that’s not the case, this feels like a way inferior version of another cookie dropping this week, so there isn’t enough here for me to recommend it.