Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie report, where every week, we round up all eight cookies at Crumbl and rank them from least essential to most delicious. For the last few months, Crumbl has been operating on autopilot, shuffling cookies from prior weeks hoping we wouldn’t notice the lack of new flavors, but trust us, the hardcore Crumbl fans out there have noticed.
We’d like to say this week is different, but it’s not. Half of the cookies released are just repeats from the last two months — but hey, at least you’ve got that other half. We still don’t understand Crumbl’s strategy here. Yes, more cookies give more people an opportunity to find a flavor they like, but at the same time, they’ve taken away the drive to hit up Crumbl every single week.
Why go this week when you can go three weeks from now and find the same cookies? So we’re going to go ahead and suggest this: don’t bother with a six-pack box. Save some money, and grab the four-pack. And let us help you put it together. Here are the worst and best cookies at Crumbl this week.
8. Confetti Milkshake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Crumbl has a pretty strong business model because while I think this cookie is an absolute throwaway, I’m sure it’s somebody’s favorite. For me, it just comes across as boring.
Real confetti cake is already a lesser flavor, the only thing it has going for it is that it’s moist, you know, like cake tends to be (the good ones at least). The Confetti Milkshake cookie doesn’t have that moistness going for it. Instead what you get here is a dry texture combined with an intense sweetness that when combined, kind of burns my throat.
The best bit of this cookie is the buttercream smear and whipped cream. But when the best part of your cookie is the topping, you’re in a bad place!
The Bottom Line:
Not nearly as good as the cake flavor that inspired it.
7. Skillet Cookie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
If this was a week Crumbl wasn’t also releasing the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip, I’d recommend this one no problem, but since that’s not the case, this feels like a way inferior version of another cookie dropping this week, so there isn’t enough here for me to recommend it.
The Skillet is a semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla bean mousse and finished with a drizzle of semi-sweet chocolate. The balance is a bit thrown off here; the vanilla bean mouse tastes good, but it isn’t a strong enough contrast to the brown sugar and buttery-rich flavors of the base. It’s also lacking in chocolate chips, which is a sin.
The Bottom Lien:
A good cookie, but this week offers something significantly better with similar flavors.
6. Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I will never tire of this cookie. It’s perfectly balanced between butter and brown sugar notes, with just the right amount of rich semi-sweet chocolate. A pinch of salt brings in some complexity and serves as a nice counterbalance to all the sweetness.
I say this every other week but I’ll repeat it in case you’re new here, as much as I love this cookie it’s not a reason to go to Crumbl.
The Bottom Line:
If you’re a certified chocolate chip lover, this is a must-pick-up. If you feel generally lukewarm or bored by chocolate chip cookies, this isn’t going to convince you otherwise.
5. Mallow Sandwich ft. Oreo
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Yes, this cookie is exactly what it looks like. A giant f*cking Oreo. The crusts are made from real Oreos and feature a fluffy and rich cocoa-forward flavor with an airy and creamy center. If you’re the type of person who can’t help yourself from eating more than a couple of Oreo cookies in one sitting, this is your dream cookie.
As good as it is, I think it’s far from the best of the week though.
The Bottom Line:
It’s a big Oreo. If you love Oreos, you’re going to love this.
4. Snickerdoodle
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I can’t help it, I’m a sucker for Snickerdoodles. This cookie is simple, it features a sweet vanilla sugar cookie base dusted with a mix of spicy cinnamon and sweet white sugar. It’s sweet, a bit earthy, and very satisfying. But it’s also incredibly safe.
If you like your cookies simple and classic, go ahead and pick it up, but it begs the question — why are you going to Crumbl? Because you can probably make this at home for a fraction of the cost and completely control the ingredients. Or you know, just buy a whole case of Snickerdoodles. Maybe they won’t be quite as delicious, but we’re sure they will hit the spot.
The Bottom Line:
A delicious classic Snickerdoodle cookie with a chewy texture.
3. Galaxy Brownie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
This is a funny cookie to me, Crumbl tried to put some effort into this one by adding rainbow-colored sprinkles to hide the fact that this is just a fudge brownie cookie.
Is that working on anyone? We like this cookie not because of its colorful sprinkles, but because it tastes delicious. The sprinkles are a throwaway, they barely even impart any flavor. The real draw is the rich and decadent moist brownie cookie base and warm fudge topping. The only thing that could improve upon this cookie is a nice scoop of cold vanilla ice cream.
Eat this one as soon as you order it because it’s best enjoyed warm.
The Bottom Line:
A decadent, rich, rush of gooey chocolate flavors.
2. Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Crumbl makes a lot of different cheesecakes, but I don’t think one has ever hit my tastebuds quite like the Salted Caramel. This thing is perfect, it combines toasty and earthy caramel notes, rich tanginess, a buttery graham cracker crust, and just a pinch of sea salt that helps to round out the tang and make it much more palatable and not overwhelmingly rich, like most flavored cheesecakes.
A bright and sweet whipped cream topping adds bright sweetness to counteract the salty toasted notes.
The Bottom Line:
This is quite possibly Crumbl’s greatest cheesecake. Pick it up if you love the marriage of salty, sweet, and tang.
1. Blueberry Muffin
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
A crowd favorite no doubt and our pick for the best cookie of the week, the Blueberry Muffin brings together dark berry sweetness with a rich, buttery and slightly tart aftertaste. A layer of maple glaze adds some woody floral notes to the cookie.
The Blueberry Muffin is supposed to be topped with streusel (looks like they forgot mine), which adds some texture to this soft chew cookie. I miss it, but I wouldn’t hold that against the cookie, that’s a personal gripe with my local Crumbl.
The Bottom Line:
Berry-forward and addictingly sweet. If I could have this one every week, I would.
