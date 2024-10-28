Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie Report, our weekly roundup and ranking of every cookie dropping at Crumbl. You might be too old to trick or treat (though you’ll never be too old to steal candy from your younger siblings) but this week at Crumbl you can have your cake and eat it too, or, um, in this case, your cookie.
All the new cookies dropping at Crumbl this week are Halloween-themed, and as much as we don’t love the idea of eating a cookie with a worm on it called “Dirt Cake,” we’re suckers for the year’s greatest holiday (and candy), so consider us sufficiently psyched.
This heavy Halloween theme has us wondering what Crumbl has in store for Thanksgiving weekend. Are we getting a cookie in the shape of a turkey, something with sweet potato, or is Crumbl going to find a clever way to use stuffing? Our expectations are sky-high, and yes, we know that all of those ideas sound terrible, but leave it to Crumbl to make it work. Though knowing Crumbl, we’re probably going to get something with peanut butter on it since whoever plans the cookies at Crumbl is seemingly obsessed with peanut butter.
Discussion: Are we sure Crumbl isn’t doing the bidding of big peanut butter and that this isn’t their actual business model?
Anyway, enough speculating, here is every cookie dropping at Crumbl this week, ranked.
Halloween Cake Batter Blondie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
This was a hard week to rank because, truthfully, I think all the cookies available this week are pretty damn good, and the Halloween Cake Batter Blondie is no different, despite ranking in last place.
This cookie features a cake batter base loaded up with white chocolate and sprinkles, with a rim of orange, black, and white sprinkles. It looks festive; unfortunately, that’s the only thing it has going for it.
The flavor is just fine, typical of what you’d expect from a cake batter cookie. It’s intensely sweet, with a vanilla and sugar-backed flavor.
The Bottom Line:
I like it, but it’s certainly not a reason to go to Crumbl this week. Use your Crumbl app points to pick up this one if you’re interested.
Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
You know it’s a good week at Crumbl when a cookie this good ranks near the bottom. Semi-Sweet is available every other week, and while it is one of my favorite chocolate chip cookies of all time, it’s hard to be excited about something that is so readily available.
If you’ve never experienced this cookie, here is what you can expect: a perfect balance of brown sugar and butter loaded with rich semi-sweet chocolate chunks in every bite, and just a hint of cinnamon and sea salt.
The Bottom Line:
Always a great cookie, and the fact that it ranked this low shows how strong this week’s lineup is.
Peanut Butter ft. Reese’s Pieces
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Peanut butter cookies can be a bit hit or miss at Crumbl, but the Peanut Butter ft. Reese’s Pieces may be the best utilization of the flavor the brand has ever put out.
The cookie features a dark, rich, and nutty peanut butter base dotted with Reese’s Pieces candies, which offer a welcome bit of sweet, slightly creamy milk chocolate. The only thing I can think of that would make this cookie better is even more chocolate, but until then, this stands as my favorite peanut butter cookie from Crumbl.
The Bottom Line:
Crumbl’s all-time greatest peanut butter cookie.
Dirt Cake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Wonderfully, rich, and decadent, with a dark triple chocolate flavor, what’s not to love here? Oh right, the gummy worm. Let’s save that for last.
This cookie has a wonderful texture, the base is crumbly and crunchy and features a rich chocolatey flavor with a hint of sweet cream topped with sweet milk chocolate fudge, with some chocolate streusel on top for even more texture. All together you get this nice balance of crunchy, crumbly, and creamy qualities. I love it.
As for the worm… Look, it’s a decorative thing. I don’t think you’re supposed to eat it, and it certainly does nothing to enhance the experience. So either take it off and eat it separately or don’t eat it at all!
The Bottom Line:
A delicious cookie with a weird concept, but let us reiterate again: you don’t have to eat the worm.
Blue Monster Ft. Chips Ahoy!
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I had low expectations for this cookie. Generally, I’m not a fan of the big brand collaborations that Crumbl does, and I had falsely assumed that this was going to taste like a giant Chips Ahoy cookie with some blue frosting. It’s not quite that at all.
The cookie base doesn’t taste anything like Chips Ahoy, it has a strong brown sugar flavor and bits of semi-sweet chocolate. What I love is that it captures the dusty and gritty texture of Chips Ahoy (despite what that sounds like, that’s a good thing), but elevates the flavor to something more homemade.
The frosting adds a nice vanilla top note to the earthier sweetness of the base, and the Chips Ahoy crumbles add a nice bit of texture. In addition to this delicious cookie, you also get a mini Chips Ahoy on top, which is a nice touch.
The Bottom Line:
A cookie on top of a cookie? Sign us up!
Pumpkin Cake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
It’s been a few weeks since a cake has taken the top spot but without a doubt, the Pumpkin Cake is this week’s best Crumbl drop. This super moist double-layer mini-cake combines cinnamon, all-spice, clove, and ginger flavors with a smooth floral vanilla bean cream cheese frosting into a cake that tastes better than the best slice of pumpkin pie you’ve ever had.
We have no notes or criticism here; this is a perfect pumpkin cake. Crumbl would be wise to drop this cake again during Thanksgiving week.
The Bottom Line:
It’s one of the least festive of the set, but the Pumpkin Cake is easily the best pastry dropping at Crumbl this week.
Find your nearest Crumbl here.