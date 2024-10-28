Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie Report, our weekly roundup and ranking of every cookie dropping at Crumbl. You might be too old to trick or treat (though you’ll never be too old to steal candy from your younger siblings) but this week at Crumbl you can have your cake and eat it too, or, um, in this case, your cookie.

All the new cookies dropping at Crumbl this week are Halloween-themed, and as much as we don’t love the idea of eating a cookie with a worm on it called “Dirt Cake,” we’re suckers for the year’s greatest holiday (and candy), so consider us sufficiently psyched.

This heavy Halloween theme has us wondering what Crumbl has in store for Thanksgiving weekend. Are we getting a cookie in the shape of a turkey, something with sweet potato, or is Crumbl going to find a clever way to use stuffing? Our expectations are sky-high, and yes, we know that all of those ideas sound terrible, but leave it to Crumbl to make it work. Though knowing Crumbl, we’re probably going to get something with peanut butter on it since whoever plans the cookies at Crumbl is seemingly obsessed with peanut butter.

Discussion: Are we sure Crumbl isn’t doing the bidding of big peanut butter and that this isn’t their actual business model?

Anyway, enough speculating, here is every cookie dropping at Crumbl this week, ranked.

Halloween Cake Batter Blondie

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

This was a hard week to rank because, truthfully, I think all the cookies available this week are pretty damn good, and the Halloween Cake Batter Blondie is no different, despite ranking in last place.

This cookie features a cake batter base loaded up with white chocolate and sprinkles, with a rim of orange, black, and white sprinkles. It looks festive; unfortunately, that’s the only thing it has going for it.