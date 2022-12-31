When the earth finishes a lap spinning around the sun, there’s a go-to celebration tactic: Have loads of drinks and get spinning right along with it. While everyone’s got their own spirit preference, what’s universal is the desire to celebrate the changing of the guard with a bang. Sometimes too big a bang. It’s an age-old conflict — most people want January 1st to be a launch pad to hit the ground running but it’s nearly impossible to do that when the first day of the year is spent hiding from sunlight, groaning, and feeling too weak to get up and guzzle sink water. I’m talking, of course, about the dreaded New Year’s Day hangover. How can a person enjoy their New Years extravaganza to the fullest yet simultaneously come out unscathed the next day, ready to crush all their goals from the get-go? We looked to TikTok and found five beloved remedies for a hangover. While a few seem… logically unsound, they’re all pretty-well aligned with general hangover wisdom.

The Hangover Drink with an Indian Influence Coconut water, mineral water, lime juice, and black salt (Kala Namak) is all it takes to make what some call a "healthy gatorade." It seems the most common trait shared amongst these remedies is a focus on restoring electrolytes, so this one could be worth a try if you want to keep it minimalist. At the end of the day, everyone experiments with their own remedies. Greasy breakfast, Gatorade, acupuncture, warm shower, soda, soup, sleep, or maybe even just a prayer. Our editor says the secret is to stay awake at least two hours past your last drink. Of course, some say the noble way to avoid a hangover is to moderate alcohol consumption, properly hydrate, and not go crazy on an empty stomach. But sometimes the heat of celebration doesn't permit that sort of nonsense. So, if hope is lost, the lights become too bright, and the thought of alcohol becomes shiver-inducing, it can't hurt to give these remedies a try. Cheers!