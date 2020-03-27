The Best Really Expensive Bottles Of Bourbon Worth Splurging On Right Now

With nearly two weeks of self-isolation, quarantine, and now almost full-on lockdowns behind many of us, cabin fever is probably setting in. Hell, even if our president gets his way and opens up shop again by Easter, that’s still two long weeks to go. With so much time on our hands, it’s understandable that we all might go a little stir crazy. Our advice? Find something to indulge in to keep the sanity. Maybe it’s time to finally try a really expensive bottle of bourbon. Okay, wait, hear us out! We’re not saying you should spend $1,000 from your much-needed stimulus check on a single bottle of the good stuff. But assuming you have the means, why not take that final step into the world of bourbon? Hasn’t the quarantine taught us all to carpe the damn diem? (At the very least, maybe it’s time to learn what all the fuss is about by living vicariously through this list.) The ten bottles below are definitely pricey, but we didn’t go too crazy here. The first five of these bottles are in the $100 to $300 range, which isn’t too expensive in the grand scheme of things. The next five are in the $300 to $1,500 range. Are they worth it? Yes. Should you actually buy one? That’s up to you and your accountant. (Spoiler: If you don’t have an accountant, the answer is probably “no, don’t buy one.”) Related: Learn How To Taste Bourbon Like A Pro (While Under Quarantine)