10. The Glenlivet XXV ABV: 43% Average Price: $456 The Whisky: This masterpiece from Glenlivet is their iconic whisky that’s left to mature for 25 years. That whisky is then finished in an Olorosso sherry cask for that final chef’s kiss before going in the bottle at an incredibly accessible 86 proof. Tasting Notes: Imagine the best, most bespoke dark chocolate-covered raisins from an expensive chocolate shop and you’ll be on the right track. Those sweets are the foundation for burnt orange peels, Almond Roca candies, and sweet caramel malts with zero edges. The finish is so long that you might still be thinking about it on your death bed, thanks to an orange/spice/nutty matrix of silky whisky smoothness. Bottom Line: The Glenlivet XXV is a wonderful whisky. The only reason it ranks so low on this list is those low ABVs. This is nuanced but lacks the depth of some of the other whiskies on this list. 9. BenRiach The Twenty One Four Cask Matured ABV: 46% Average Price: $300 The Whisky: This newly-released whisky from BenRiach is a combination of peated and unpeated malts. The whiskies are then aged for 21 years in ex-bourbon barrels, ex-sherry casks, virgin oak casks, and former Bordeaux red wine casks. Those are then blended after their two-decade rest and proofed with that soft Speyside water. Tasting Notes: Smoked apricot opens this one up on the nose with a sweetness that leads toward salted plums with a hint of spice and malt on the nose. The taste delves into a honeyed sweetness spiked with spicy stewed apples, old and wet oak, roasted almonds, and a big tobacco chew while a touch of burnt moss and dark soil adds a peaty yet earthy depth. That all tapers off, leaving you with a rich apple candy finish that tempers a singed cedar and dry pear tobacco finish with a hint more that burnt dirt. Bottom Line: This isn’t my favorite peated whisky but it is certainly interesting and tasty. If you’re looking for a more earthy peated malt with a nice balance of sweet fruit, then this is the play. If you’re looking for a briny peated malt or a big medicinal peated malt, you’ll be disappointed.

8. Glenfiddich Grand Cru 23 ABV: 40% Average Price: $360 The Whisky: It’s all in the name of this yearly special release from Glenfiddich. The whisky matures for over 23 years in both ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks before it’s vatted and then filled into French Cuvée casks that held Champagne. That whisky is then cut down to proof and bottled just in time for the holiday season. Tasting Notes: This burst forth with an apple orchard in full bloom, day-old brioche, and a sweet yet tart lemon curd on the nose. The palate is all vanilla cookies with pear candy, white grapes, and singed potpourri leading toward a mid-palate of honey. That honey circles back towards the pear with a slight core and stem feel as the finish slowly fades back through all that honey and orchard fruit for the softest landing possible. Bottom Line: Again, this is pretty stellar. Again, this falters ever-so-slightly thanks to those very low ABVs. This is a great sipper if you’re looking for something super easy and refined. If you’re looking for a genre-defining single malt, you might be a little let down. 7. The GlenAllachie 21 Cask Strength ABV: 51.4% Average Price: $265 The Whisky: Glenallachie’s Master Distiller Billy Walker hand-selected just five casks for this release. The barrels were ex-Pedro Ximenez and Oloroso sherry puncheons (a large barrel that’s around 100 gallons, give or take). Those whiskies were vatted and bottled as-is. Tasting Notes: There’s a note of grapefruit pith when you nose this dram that leads towards honeyed chocolate truffles with a touch of cinnamon and orange. The palate goes full Christmas cake with plenty of dried nuts, candied and dried fruits, rich wintry spice, and a touch of chocolate maltiness next to candied ginger, more orange, and a note of golden corn syrup. That sweetness attaches to the fruit and spice to create a stewed plum vibe on the finish that luxuriates in mild spice, sweet and meaty stone fruit, and a touch more of that chocolate. The Bottom Line: This is so damn good. The higher ABVs help this one really stand out. Still, this feels very “classic” and Christmas-y, which keeps it more of a holiday sipper than a year-round one. That said, just save it for the holidays and you’ll be set.

6. Benrinnes 21 ABV: 56.9% Average Price: $480 The Whisky: Benrinnes is that other distillery in Aberlour up in Speyside. The distillery is also one of the only malts that are triple distilled (like Irish whiskey). The juice in this bottle goes back to that era of distillation with a focus on sherry cask maturation over two decades before bottling as-is. Tasting Notes: The nose is full of peanut brittle touched with finishing salts, match flints, brewer’s yeast, Milk Duds, and sticky toffee pudding. The palate leans into the date cake and adds bold eggnog spices next to a bowl full of dried fruits soaking in brandy next to a savory fruit that’s halfway between a cucumber and winter squash. The finish lingers for a while and leaves you with an almost burnt chocolate maltiness, salt flakes, and more of those dates. Bottom Line: This feels both unique and nostalgic, thanks to all that boxed chocolate candy flavor. I like this, but it is a little outside the box and might be off putting to some (matchsticks and cucumber are a lot even for advanced palates). If you’re looking for something truly one-of-a-kind, this is the bottle to buy. 5. Royal Lochnagar 16 The Spring Stallion ABV: 57.5% Average Price: $287 The Whisky: This eastern Highland whisky is another cask strength drop from Diageo’s Special Release lineup. The juice was aged in refill bourbon barrels and left alone for 16 long years. There was no finishing cask. The whisky was simply vatted and bottled as-is. Tasting Notes: Soft, soft, and soft. Those could be the full notes on the nose, palate, and finish and we could move on. More deeply, the nose is full of mild notes of dates next to tart apples and orange peels that turn into an apple cobbler of sorts as this very mellow, almost damp, mossy earthiness peek in. That tart apple and orange zest drive the palate towards a soft malted cookie frosted with light powdered sugar and vanilla frosting. The end warms up with a slight pepper tobacco vibe next to a distant idea of a dry woodpile next to that tart fruit. Bottom Line: This is where this list gets interesting (for my palate). This feels like stopping by your grandma’s house right after she baked an apple pie, and she’s waiting for you on the front porch smoking a Pall-Mall and sipping whisky. It transports you while being so distinct, deeply hewn, and easy to drink.

4. Ardbeg Traigh Bhan 19 Year ABV: 46.2% Average Price: $320 The Whisky: This is Ardbeg’s yearly release of special batches of 19-year-old peaty malt. The whisky is Ardbeg’s signature, heavily peated whisky that’s bottled during a “haar.” That’s a thick and briny foggy morning on Islay, which imparts that x-factor into the whisky before it goes into the bottle. Tasting Notes: You’re drawn in with a super subtle waft of soft smoke with hints of sour cream, fennel, and cold-smoked salmon on a pine cutting board that’s been washed in the sea. The palate holds onto that briny seaside vibe as it veers towards sea salt-laden dark bricks of fudge bespeckled with dried orange zest and lavender. The end circles back around to a sooty smoke that feels like a warm granite rock that’s been dipped in the sea and then rolled around in the dying embers of a fire. Bottom Line: This stuff is bold but it really all makes sense if you give it a shot with an open mind and palate. A single rock can really open this up and help it be a little more accessible. Still, we’re talking about a special peated malt that’s worth at least giving a shot at a high-end whisky bar before committing to a whole bottle. 3. The Dalmore King Alexander III ABV: 44% Average Price: $300 The Whisky: The Dalmore sort of did the impossible with this expression. The blend is a marrying of six barrels: French wine, Madeira, sherry, Marsala, port, and Kentucky bourbon casks are all in play. This is one of the more creative and extreme examples of barreling in the single malt game, and results in an award-winning whisky. Tasting Notes: There’s a deep sense of fruit on the nose which really leans into raspberry, red currant, and a touch of blueberry with chocolate maltiness and creamy bourbon vanilla. The palate embraces the vanilla to the point of creating a pudding texture while dark chocolate-covered almonds lead towards cherry brandy, hints of boozy oranges, and salted caramel ice cream. The end is long and full of Christmas spices that bring everything together like a brandy-fueled, marzipan-heavy, and fruity dessert-laden holiday meal in a Glencairn glass. Bottom Line: This pulls off a great magic trick of being lower ABV and unpeated while still having a huge flavor profile that grabs your attention and holds it for a while. Even with the “holiday” vibes of this sip, it still feels like a great sipper year-round. This pour just rules.