With music festival season fast approaching it’s getting harder to justify spending money on pricey fast food. So don’t! While yes, fast food has gotten pricier, there are still a lot of really great deals out there that’ll get you fed on the cheap.
Now granted, skipping a few full-priced fast food combos a week isn’t going to save you enough to afford tickets to Coachella, but hey, any amount helps and we want you to spend your spring and summer watching your favorite artists on stage, not streaming their albums while you wait in a long drive-thru line.
So we gathered up the best fast food and restaurant deals currently available in the month of April to save you some of that hard-earned cash. Hopefully, now you can spend your money on much cooler things than a double cheeseburger.
Applebee’s — With fast food prices on the rise, eating at a sit down restaurant is starting to seem more and more appealing, especially when you have things like Applebee’s Really Big Meal Deal. The deal consists of a Big Banging’ Burger (their words not ours), or a Big Cluckin’ Chicken Sandwich, or Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, with endless fries, and unlimited fountain drinks for just $9.99.
That’s more food than most fast food restaurants are willing to give you for under $10.
Arby’s — For an unspecified limited time, Arby’s Rewards members can enjoy a BOGO deal on the brand’s best sandwich, the Beef ’N Cheddar.
Carl’s Jr. — This month you can pick up a Snack Stash deal that consists of any of the following three: 6-piece Jalapeño Popper Bites, Waffle Fries, Onion Rings, Small Fries or Fried Zucchini for just $5.99. Carl’s Jr. is officially at the top of our list the next time we get high and the munchies hit us.
Dunkin — Breakfast fans can score the $6 Meal Deal which will get you a six-piece order of hashbrowns, a Sausage Egg & Cheese croissant and a medium coffee. It’s the sort of carb and sugar overload that’ll kick start your morning routine.
Jack in the Box — Grab lunch for two with JiB’s Double Vision Meal Deal, which gets you two Jumbo Jacks, two small fries, and two drinks for $11.99. That’s about $6 per meal, which is pretty damn good deal.
KFC — Do you have dinner plans on Tuesday? Well, now you do! KFC is bringing back its $10 Tuesday deal, which consists of a full eight piece bucket of dark meat fried chicken. Would’ve been nice to get a whole bird in there, but hey, who are we to complain?
Long John Silvers — Fast food fish season continues! Right now you can score any Shrimp Basket from Long John Silvers for just $6. The basket consists of your choice of Grilled, Popcorn, Battered, or Coconut Shrimp plus a side and an order of hushpuppies.
McDonald’s — McDonald’s Daily Double Meal Deal will get you a double cheeseburger, small fries, 6-piece McNuggets, and a drink for just $6. No notes or snide remarks here, that’s a great deal.
Papa John’s — Purchase any large pizza in-store, online, or via the app, and receive a free large 1-topping pizza. There is nothing better than a good old-fashioned BOGO deal!
Popeyes — From now until May 4th, you can pick up a five-piece order of classic or spicy chicken tenders from Popeyes for $9. Straight up, it’s not the best deal Popeyes has ever given us, but hey, it’s still a deal.
Instead, let us point you to a more limited, but much better deal. From now until April 13th you can pick up any two chicken sandwiches and a regular-sized side for just $12. Share it with a friend, or you know, don’t, and eat the two sandwiches yourself! We couldn’t think of a better excuse to try Popeyes’ new excellent Pickle Glaze sandwich
Shake Shack — Between the hours of 2-5pm, you can score one of Shake Shack’s LTO shakes for $4 with any purchase when checking out with the code SHAKEIT.
Subway — Right now Subway is offering its $6.99 Meal of the Day deal. You get a 6” sub, a small drink, and chips (or two cookies), but yes, there is a catch. Every day the deal applies to a different sandwich. Monday will get you a Cold Cut Combo, Tuesday is the Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki, Wednesday will get you the Meatball Marinara, Thursday the Hot Honey Pepperoni, Friday is Tuna, Saturday the BMT, and Sunday the Philly.
Which means you’re probably going on Wednesday!
Wendy’s — Wendy’s best deal, and honestly, one of the best deals in fast food period, is the $5 Biggie Bag. The combo consists of your choice of a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken Sandwich or Double Stack, a four piece order of nuggets, small fries, and a drink for just $5.