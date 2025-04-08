With music festival season fast approaching it’s getting harder to justify spending money on pricey fast food. So don’t! While yes, fast food has gotten pricier, there are still a lot of really great deals out there that’ll get you fed on the cheap.

Now granted, skipping a few full-priced fast food combos a week isn’t going to save you enough to afford tickets to Coachella, but hey, any amount helps and we want you to spend your spring and summer watching your favorite artists on stage, not streaming their albums while you wait in a long drive-thru line.

So we gathered up the best fast food and restaurant deals currently available in the month of April to save you some of that hard-earned cash. Hopefully, now you can spend your money on much cooler things than a double cheeseburger.

Applebee’s — With fast food prices on the rise, eating at a sit down restaurant is starting to seem more and more appealing, especially when you have things like Applebee’s Really Big Meal Deal. The deal consists of a Big Banging’ Burger (their words not ours), or a Big Cluckin’ Chicken Sandwich, or Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, with endless fries, and unlimited fountain drinks for just $9.99.

That’s more food than most fast food restaurants are willing to give you for under $10.

Arby’s — For an unspecified limited time, Arby’s Rewards members can enjoy a BOGO deal on the brand’s best sandwich, the Beef ’N Cheddar.

Carl’s Jr. — This month you can pick up a Snack Stash deal that consists of any of the following three: 6-piece Jalapeño Popper Bites, Waffle Fries, Onion Rings, Small Fries or Fried Zucchini for just $5.99. Carl’s Jr. is officially at the top of our list the next time we get high and the munchies hit us.

Dunkin — Breakfast fans can score the $6 Meal Deal which will get you a six-piece order of hashbrowns, a Sausage Egg & Cheese croissant and a medium coffee. It’s the sort of carb and sugar overload that’ll kick start your morning routine.