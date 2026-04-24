Both Coachella weekends might be behind us, but that doesn’t mean the desert is done with us, because Stagecoach is hitting Indio’s Empire Polo Club fields this weekend! And like Coachella, Stagecoach is pulling up with an absolute banger of a lineup. The festival is often billed as America’s premier country music festival, and with a lineup that includes Cody Johnson, Bailey Zimmerman, and Lainey Wilson, it is most definitely that, but each year the fest spreads its wings a bit more, inviting more voices and styles of music under its big tent. Joining the big country names are crossover artists like Post Malone (who has been on the country tip for a while), Diplo, Pitbull, Ludacris, and Teddy Swims, as well as absolute live legends like Journey, Bush, and Hootie and the Blowfish. Stagecoach truly has something for every type of music fan, whether you want to rock out, turn up, or, you know, whatever is between turning up and rocking out! But as great as the musical talent is this year, the food lineup remains a huge draw with a delicious mix of barbecue superstars, trendy street food options, and elevated chef-driven concepts. Guy Fieri is once again curating the Stagecoach Smokehouse, bringing together the most respected names in barbecue for live cooking demos and must-eat pit master linkups. There is plenty of variety to have here, so to make your weekend a little bit easier to manage, we’re shouting out the five eateries you have to check out. Let’s dive in.

Black Sugar Rib Co. Why You Need To Try It: We’ll contend that Black Sugar Rib Co.’s specialty is its ribs, it’s right in the name, but what we’re most psyched on this year is the pulled pork nachos. This festival-ready dish sports luscious shreds of juicy, rich pulled pork, layered with gooey melted cheese and pickled peppers, served over thick tortilla chips, and finished with a heavy-handed drizzle of barbecue sauce. But be warned, if you’re after the smoky variety of BBQ, this is not that — “sugar” is also in the name, and Black Sugar Rib Co.’s BBQ leans more sweet than smoky. But that isn’t to say it’s lacking in complexity, just the opposite — under the heavy sweet tones are earthy notes of crushed pepper and a soft spicy kick in the aftertaste that complement the succulent pulled pork. Chris N Eddy’s

Why You Need To Try It: There is no shortage of smash burger concepts and music festivals, but the one we think is most deserving of your time, money, and appetite this year is undoubtedly Chris N Eddy’s. Started in an LA parking lot during the early days of the pandemic, this slider smashed burger joint uses fresh beef patties, a mouthwatering amount of melted cheese, onions, leaf lettuce, juicy tomato and a house-made Thousand Island-style burger sauce served atop a toasted Martin’s potato bun. That potato bun is this burger’s secret weapon, serving as a powerful flavor sponge that absorbs all the juicy burger goodness and adds a slightly sweet aftertaste to each bite. Couple that with Chris N Eddy’s crispy waffle fries (which dunk on Chick-fil-A’s) and you have a perfect festival meal designed to be eaten standing up. If you’re looking for a quick, delicious flavor bomb of a burger to enjoy between sets, Chris N Eddy’s is the move.

Tacos 1986 Why You Need To Try It: When we dropped our Coachella food preview a couple of weeks back, it was hard not to include Tacos 1986, as the Tijuana-by-way-of-So-Cal street taco spot is one of the Southland’s absolute best. It didn’t make the cut, but that’s only because we knew we’d have a chance to shout it out during our Stagecoach preview, and here we are! Tacos 1986 is beloved for its melt-in-your-mouth braised proteins, thick homemade corn tortillas, and molcajete-crushed salsas, and while the street taco is the definitive delivery system for these highly aromatic, mouthwatering flavors, let us make a case for the burrito real quick. With the burrito, you get all the intense flavors Tacos 1986 is known for, wrapped up and steamed together for the perfect savory bite. No mess, no dripping ingredients that fall on your plate, just bite after bite of maximum flavor. If you have an opportunity to sit, then go ahead, get the tacos, but if space is limited or worse, you’re on the go, the burrito is your best friend. Wise BBQ Why You Need To Try It: Wise BBQ’s food truck is a staple of the Los Angeles streetscape. You can find this truck everywhere, from movie sets to tailgates, to office lots, to local festivals, so we’re not surprised to see the gourmet truck have a presence at Stagecoach. Because this is an LA-based BBQ spot, we don’t blame you for writing it off in favor of Texas or Southern pitmasters who will be present, but that would be a mistake. Yes, Wise is LA-based, but at the heart of its menu are real Texas smokehouse traditions and flavors, like wood-fired, slow-cooked Black Angus brisket. We love that Stagecoach is owning BBQ in general, but let’s face it, you’re not going to have a lot of opportunity to break out the bib and sit down for a rack of ribs, which is why Wise’s 1/3lb BBQ Brisket sandwiches are the perfect festival food. They’re portable, won’t get your hands messy, and most importantly, delicious. The brisket is intensely savory with a sweet, smoky aftertaste that’ll have you rushing in for another bite.