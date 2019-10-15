There are only a few “party holidays,” and we love every damn one of them. If it’s a culturally-sanctioned turn-up, we’re all for it. But our affection levels for St. Patrick’s Day and New Year’s Day have nothing on the unfettered adoration we have for Halloween. When it comes down to brass tacks, wearing green and kissing at midnight can kick rocks if wearing costumes and getting spooky is on the table.

Alas, all the fun of eerie debauchery can be undermined if you can’t find a solid party. That’s why we assembled the following list of the most killer monster mashes in the country. Get ready to pack your bags and book a flight. Deals are on and the parties are popping. If you decide you would rather spend this Halloween eating an entire bag of mini Snickers while you work your way through the Friday the 13th oeuvre, we’ll accept your choice, but maybe this list will inspire you to make party plans for next year.