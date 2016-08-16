These History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

Life Writer
08.16.16 9 Comments
Okay, full disclosure, I’m a history nerd. I was that kid pestering the old lady at the reference desk for tomes on Trotsky and Crazy Horse and the Crimean Wars. I’d sit next to a wall of glass at the far end of the Gig Harbor Public Library, buried in a stack of books. I was training to be a concert pianist and the library was one of two refuges from the keys (the other was the kitchen).

I used to try to listen to public radio to absorb more history, but public radio in the late ’80s and early ’90s was for adults and too dry to register with me. Had I been raised in 2016, I would have been able to save a lot of trips with the depth of history-themed podcasts available. Here are the 10 best history podcasts right now that the 12-year-old me would have spent sleepless nights huddled under my covers savoring.

NEW YORK PUBLIC LIBRARY PODCAST

Okay, you know I’d have to start with a library podcast. And let me stop you right there, this isn’t some dry librarian dryly droning on about reference material and old microfiche. This podcast goes deep into some meta concepts with a seriously surprising roaster guests. NYPL Podcast is like showing up to your local library and striking up a conversation with John Lithgow about Shakespeare because you happen to bump into him looking for the same book as you.

There are 124 episodes to chose from. So deciding on a place to start may just be a matter of scrolling through the episodes and seeing who’s talking what. A favorite, by far, is when Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons dropped by to talk meditation and the history of hip hop.

