Malcolm Gladwell Has Some Serious Thoughts About McDonald’s Fries

Before 1990, McDonald’s fried up their french fries in beef tallow. It was a mix of fat and starch perfected over years of experimentation. Then a man in Omaha named Phil Sokolof had a heart attack. His doctor told him that saturated fat and cholesterol were to blame and Sokolof went on a national crusade to take the fat out of America’s food, with McDonald’s on the top of his kill list. And somehow he won.
Malcolm Gladwell opens his latest episode of Revisionist History with a nostalgic yarn. “Have you ever seen a puppy encounter snow for the first time? He burrows his nose into it with this look of perplexity and sheer delight because he can’t understand where this white thing came from,” Gladwell says. “It was like that for me. A Slice of potato…”
And then McDonald’s broke a young Gladwell’s heart when they changed their oil in 1990.
McDonald’s had been using beef tallow to make their fries from the pre Ray Kroc days. It was the amazing luscious crispiness of the McDonald brother’s fries that initially got Kroc’s attention in the first place. That’s how good they were. But in 1990 all of that changed.
Phil Sokolof made his millions selling dry wall throughout America. He then spent 15 million of his own fortune to fight saturated fat on the national stage by targeting the fast food industry. He would go on TV to talk over actual food industry people about the dangers of fat. The sort of blowhard with bad science who was able to thrive in the pre-internet era.
This is where things get interesting: Gladwell’s telling of the oil wars story. McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, et al changed their oils to corn, soy, or cottonseed oils. This, in turn, created a whole mess of other problems because those oils are trans-fats heavy — which is by far worse than saturated fats. Gladwell notes that the big fast food chains devised vegetable oil blends that eliminated trans-fats, but created an extremely unstable oil for cooking with, especially when compared to the stability of animal fats.
Yeah, I caught this episode of Revisionist History…One thing that he doesn’t address but I am pretty sure is correct is that this switch from beef tallow ultimately resulted in a lot of companies(Burger King, for instance) lightly breading their fries in an attempt to compensate for the change, which seems likely to worsen grease retention/etc.
Like so many “healthy” food shifts from the 80s and 90s, we really need to look hard at this one, but the American populace has been so well trained to think fat is the devil that it may be really hard to change the tide.
I think you’re right about the breading that had to happen. I think they called it the Satisfry…
Yeah, turning the tide with fat is a uphill battle. Though diets like ketogenic are gaining popularity. Maybe that will help.
The Satisfry? Man, my love of a good pun is totally warring with my disdain for what they actually did right now.
The Satisfry is almost too good. I’m sure someone was proud of themselves in marketing that day.
…Unlike the Satisfry itself.
Ha! Exactly.
Although I do have a pretty big soft spot for tavern jo-jos from the PNW. And they’re battered then fried potato wedges. So battering can work when done right. Get some nice sour cream and chive dipping sauce… done.
@Zachary Johnston PNW jo-jos. MY MAN!
@Torgo jo-jos all day!
Replacing fats in our diets with sugar is what has led to the obesity crisis. But, no matter how many thousands of reports come out to support this, you’ll never outweigh the average American’s kindergarten-level understanding that “fat makes you fat”.
I think (hope) that’ll change at some point. We finally got past the curve with cigarettes, maybe we will with processed sugar too.
Zach Johnston,did you know that this episode by Gladwell is based almost 100% on a book by Nina Teicholz, called The Big Fat Surprise? Why did he not give her credit in the story? For instance, check out pages 276-277 of her book, where she talks about aldehydes and the “witches brew” of vegetable oils. This is practically word for word what is in Gladwell’s episode No. 9….And I could point you to a lot of other similarities as well..just ask!