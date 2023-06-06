The Best IPAs From The East Coast, According To Craft Beer Experts

There’s no disputing the appeal of the classic, hoppy, piney, sometimes fairly bitter (even aggressively so) West Coast IPA. It’s a favorite of beer drinkers all over the US. From its epicenter in San Diego, all the way north to Seattle — the left coast has been producing amazing IPAs for decades. But that’s not the only place where IPAs are made. There are plenty of great IPAs coming out of the South, Midwest, and of course the East Coast.

While there’s some dispute as to whether or not “East Coast IPA” is a style like its westerly counterpart, we won’t get into that here. We’re simply going to talk about some of the best IPAs produced on the East Coast. Classic pine bombs, juicy New England-style IPAs, and everything in between. Truly, the East Coast has every IPA palate covered.

To find some of the best, we once again went to the professionals for help. We asked some well-known brewers and craft beer experts to tell us the best IPAs available from East Coast brewers. If you’ve wanted to branch out from your favorite West Coast IPAs, now’s your chance. Keep scrolling to see some of the best beers from New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine, and even Tennessee.

Austin Street Offset

Rob Day, vice president of marketing at Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers in Framingham, Massachusetts

ABV: 9%

Average Price: Limited Availability

The Beer:

Austin Street Brewery’s Offset. This is a banger clocking in at 9% ABV, but surprisingly smooth. Maine (and New England in general) has ton of breweries crafting great IPAs. Austin Street should be on your radar.

Tasting Notes:

It has a mixed fruit flavor medley and a full mouthfeel. It’s a great beer and one that you should definitely seek out. Stock up for the summer months. You’ll be glad you did.

Bissell Brothers The Substance

Tom Muscolino, director of beverage innovation at Landmark Hospitality in Plainfield, New Jersey

ABV: 6.6%

Average Price: $19 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans