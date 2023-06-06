The Best IPAs From The East Coast, According To Craft Beer Experts

There’s no disputing the appeal of the classic, hoppy, piney, sometimes fairly bitter (even aggressively so) West Coast IPA. It’s a favorite of beer drinkers all over the US. From its epicenter in San Diego, all the way north to Seattle — the left coast has been producing amazing IPAs for decades. But that’s not the only place where IPAs are made. There are plenty of great IPAs coming out of the South, Midwest, and of course the East Coast.
While there’s some dispute as to whether or not “East Coast IPA” is a style like its westerly counterpart, we won’t get into that here. We’re simply going to talk about some of the best IPAs produced on the East Coast. Classic pine bombs, juicy New England-style IPAs, and everything in between. Truly, the East Coast has every IPA palate covered.
To find some of the best, we once again went to the professionals for help. We asked some well-known brewers and craft beer experts to tell us the best IPAs available from East Coast brewers. If you’ve wanted to branch out from your favorite West Coast IPAs, now’s your chance. Keep scrolling to see some of the best beers from New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine, and even Tennessee.
Austin Street Offset
Rob Day, vice president of marketing at Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers in Framingham, Massachusetts
ABV: 9%
Average Price: Limited Availability
The Beer:
Austin Street Brewery’s Offset. This is a banger clocking in at 9% ABV, but surprisingly smooth. Maine (and New England in general) has ton of breweries crafting great IPAs. Austin Street should be on your radar.
Tasting Notes:
It has a mixed fruit flavor medley and a full mouthfeel. It’s a great beer and one that you should definitely seek out. Stock up for the summer months. You’ll be glad you did.
Bissell Brothers The Substance
Tom Muscolino, director of beverage innovation at Landmark Hospitality in Plainfield, New Jersey
ABV: 6.6%
Average Price: $19 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans
The Beer:
Bissell Brothers The Substance, from Portland, Maine. It’s a beautifully complex beer. Brewed with Falconer’s Flight, Centennial, Chinook, Apollo, and Simcoe hops, Bissell Brothers are well-known for its hazy, New England-style IPAs and this is one of the best.
Tasting Notes:
Plenty of tropical notes rounded off by a mild bitterness, with a creamy body and a long, delicious finish.
Five Wits Sunblaze
Clay Gentry, brewer at Hello Monty’s Dynamo Brewing & Beverage in Chattanooga, Tennessee
ABV: 6.1%
Average Price: $11 for a six-pack
The Beer:
I’m always a proponent of exploring small, craft breweries – great beer is all about buying local. With that being said, Five Wits Sunblaze IPA is a great beer local to Chattanooga and perfect for summertime.
Tasting Notes:
This wildly well-balanced IPA is known for its mix of hop bitterness and citrus, tropical fruits, and lightly malty backbone. All in all, a great example of an East Coast IPA that deserves more attention.
Third Space Juice Fix
Garth E. Beyer, certified Cicerone® and owner and founder of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, Wisconsin
ABV: 4%
Average Price: $9 for a six-pack
The Beer:
Third Space Juice Fix offers you the flavors of a citrus and pineapple mashup while keeping low on the IBU spectrum and lower still on the ABV spectrum. To me, an East Coast IPA is a toddler version of a NEIPA.
Tasting Notes:
You want some haze. Lots of juice. But light on the palate. This beer checks every box you want out of an East Coast IPA.
Dogfish Head 60 Minute
Charlotte Herndon, taproom and events manager at Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing in Framingham, Massachusetts
ABV: 6%
Average Price: $12 for a six-pack
The Beer:
Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA is not necessarily the greatest East Coast IPA ever made. I would say there are probably several more that make the list higher in terms of quality and profile. However, beer is at least 75% an experience, and it is the first East Coast style I ever experienced. Larger brands often are the gateways into our more niche interests, and I do appreciate some of these forerunners for carving out a space in the market for people like me to initially gain interest. As someone fully immersed in the industry now, I still have a soft spot for some of these big-name beers.
Tasting Notes:
This classic IPA is known for its bright hop aroma and flavor as well as tangerine, lemon, tropical fruit, and pine needle-forward flavor profile.
Beer’d Dogs + Boats
Joe Mashburn, head brewer at Night Shift Brewing in Boston
ABV: 9.1%
Average Price: $7 for a 16-ounce can
The Beer:
East Coast IPA: Dogs + Boats by Beer’d Brewing. Great balance for the style and keeps drinkability front and center. It’s a double IPA with a nice malty backbone and Citra and Mosaic Hops.
Tasting Notes:
Pale malts, pineapple, stone fruits, citrus rinds, and nice, floral hops make for a great imperial IPA. It’s the kind of beer you’ll want to sip on a cool summer evening.
Frost Beer Works Plush
Dominique Trolliet, brewer at Wynwood Brewing Co. in Miami
ABV: 8%
Average Price: $18 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans
The Beer:
I have recently discovered a brewery in Vermont called Frost Beer Works. They are putting out some impressive east coast IPA’s. Color, haze, aromas and flavor combinations that are enjoyable from start to finish. They are very focused on their process which is reflected in their beers. Their Plush is an amazing beer.
Tasting Notes:
It’s a double dry-hopped, juicy, hazy IPA perfect for the warmer months. It’s highlighted by notes of ripe berries, pineapple, citrus peels, and other fruity, tropical flavors.
Garrison City Incendiary Arrows
Josh Bartlett, founder of Learning to Homebrew in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
ABV: 6%
Average Price: Limited Availability
The Beer:
Dover, New Hampshire might not be the first place you think about when you are searching for beer but they have a secret weapon – Garrison City Beerworks. At Garrison City, ask for their Incendiary Arrows New England IPA.
Tasting Notes:
It’s a delicate blend of fresh habaneros and pink guava paired with classic Citra and modern BRU-1 hop additions. Truly an experience.
Lawson’s Finest Sip Of Sunshine
George Hummel, grain master of My Local Brew Works in Philadelphia
ABV: 8%
Average Price: $16 for a six-pack
The Beer:
Lawson’s Finest Sip Of Sunshine. I simply can’t get enough of the beer. It’s hazy, but not chunky. Simply brewed from one malt and one hop variety, it’s all about the brewer’s skill. Just writing and thinking about it is likely going to send me to the store for a four-pack.
Tasting Notes:
It drinks easy but it’s not dumbed down. There’s a massive hop aroma and flavor. It’s juicy, hazy, and filled with tropical fruit and citrus flavors. A can’t-miss East Coast IPA.
Trillium Dialed-In Pinot Gris
Frederic Yarm, USBG bartender in Boston
ABV: 8.5%
Average Price: Limited Availability
The Beer:
My pick is Trillium Dialed-In Pinot Gris. Trillium’s Dialed-In series incorporates grape must into the ferment.
Tasting Notes:
The Pinot Gris version has the hops’ orange, pine, pineapple, and peach complementing the vinous undertones from the grapes.