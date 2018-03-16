iStockphoto

Let’s be honest, Guinness is the Irish beer that reigns supreme in most of our minds. That’s fair, it’s an absolute juggernaut in the beer world. But there’s so much more beer to drink on the Emerald Isle than just stout (not that we’re saying it’s a bad thing if you only want to drink stout). There’s a burgeoning microbeer scene that’s bringing brewing back to the villages. There’s a well of untapped local beers that have been around the better part of a century and are only now making it to American shores. There are reds and ales and lagers galore.

What we’re saying is that there’s more to Irish beer than just Dublin’s Guinness. But also that Guinness is awesome. (We know, we know, it’s a revolutionary stance.)

With all the new options flooding into the American beer market, it gets tough to differentiate and make an informed decision. That’s why we went over to Ranker to find out what the people think are the best Irish beers. And, sure, Guinness took a few slots for their wide offerings. But, ho-boy, was there an upset in the top spot — something sure to raise some hackles among the acolytes of the black stuff.

Let’s dig in.

10. Murphy’s Irish Red

Murphy’s is to Cork what Guinness is to Dublin and their Irish Red is a pretty straightforward ale. It’s all about the malts here, with an echo of hops somewhere in the backend, but not really that important to the overall taste. This is a middle of the road crowdpleaser. It’s easy to drink and the low(ish) ABV of five percent means you can drink it all day long.

9. Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale

This is where Irish beer genealogy gets a little muddy. Kilkenny used to be brewed as Smithwick’s in Kilkenny at the St. Francis Abbey and Kilkenny was once an alternative name for a stronger version of Smithwick’s. About five years ago Kilkenny was bought by Guinness and production was moved to Dublin along with Smitchwick’s. So… it’s confusing to say the least.

Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale (an Irish red ale design) stands out since it’s usually served nitro’d, giving it a creamy texture similar to a draught Guinness or Boddingtons pour. It’s a tasty beer that leans heavily towards the sweetness of the malts. If you can get this one off the tap, it’s got a nice, easy texture to it. It’s a perfectly suitable session beer with a low 4.3 percent ABV.