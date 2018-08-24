Shutterstock / Uproxx

Microwave Popcorn is kind of hard to mess up. The only way to get a really bad bag is to burn the popcorn, and even then it’s usually salvageable. Fluffier, healthier, and more satisfying than potato chips, popcorn is the perfect snack for movie night — both for its historical link to silver screen days and its slightly quieter crunch. So today, we’re ranking the finest bags of microwave popcorn that your money can buy.

A few stipulations before we start: 1) We’ve narrowed down the selection to the most visible brands on the market today, 2) When possible, we stayed on-theme by copping the “movie theater butter” varieties, and 3) Low-cal brands were excluded because, obviously.

7. Jolly Time Blast O Butter Ultimate Theatre Style

Jolly Time calls its mainline popcorn Blast O Butter: the Ultimate Theatre Style Butter. The box shows already yellow popcorn being doused in golden yellow butter oil. Its pretty gross looking, tbh, and this is the new design. The old box managed to be even less appetizing.

Even if you’re a huge artificial butter fan, Jolly Time goes way overboard to the point of just being inconvenient. It would probably rank a little higher if it came with a wet nap. The second you remove the bag from the microwave your hands are already covered in oil.

The Verdict: An oily mess. Unappetizing from the box to the popcorn itself. It’s not horrible — in the sense that it’s still popcorn with butter flavoring — but it definitely makes you rethink the choices you make in life.