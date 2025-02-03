Travel Influencers & DJs Rave About Their Favorite Music Venues

“Music festival and summer tour planning season is upon us. To help you and your text group decide on where you want to go and who you want to see this summer, we hit up some of our favorite music and travel influencers and touring DJs to fill us in on the best music venues across the country. From Buffalo’s historical Town Ballroom to Los Angeles’ famed Sound Nightclub to Colorado’s iconic mountainous Red Rocks Amphitheatre, our list will make it easy to start planning your upcoming trips if you live and breathe music. Melanie Gordon (@livinginflowco): Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre is my absolute favorite U.S. music venue. Nestled among stunning red rock formations, it feels like nature cradles the crowd, creating a cozy, intimate vibe that connects everyone. I spent eight amazing years in Colorado, where I kicked off my journey as a music journalist and photographer back in 2013. This iconic spot often tops the bucket lists of music’s biggest names, and seeing artists like Pretty Lights, Above & Beyond, and Deadmau5 set my expectations for live performances. I think even my lighting designer friends would agree: when a lightning storm brews or a full moon rises, the night sky sometimes outshines the incredible laser shows. The passion the artists bring is palpable, and the rich history reminds us that we’re a part of something bigger. Nala (@thisisnala): Sound Nightclub – Los Angeles, CA When I think about my favorite venue, I think about spaces that don’t have massive LED walls but they do have incredible sound systems. My favorite rooms feel energetic without needing too much visual stimulation. In Los Angeles, that space is Sound Nightclub. I particularly love the lights and decor. I love that it’s a dark and moody space with great sound. I also love that I get to play for 3 plus hours, take listeners on a journey, and that the people who go to Sound genuinely love the music and culture. Samantha Brown (@samanthabrowntravels): Blue Moon Saloon – Lafayette, Louisiana Website Blue Moon Saloon has got a soul! The venue was built in 1890 as a creole cottage with a front porch fit for a family. It has since been moved to its present location with logs and a mule and is a true honky tonk and top American venue for roots music from around the world. The crowd is always super friendly, music loving Cajuns and Creoles who have an innate “lucky to be alive” joy of life. Because of Blue Moon’s fame that is less hipster and more homegrown, you’ll be alongside everyone from world travelers to local shop owners, accountants, politicians, firefighters and nail technicians. I was able to see the Magnolia Sisters, an all-woman band headed by the legendary Ann Savoy, along with Jane Vidrine, Anya Burgess and Lisa Trahan. Their music celebrates Cajun records cut in the 1920s and 30s. Their songs have musical roots close to 100 years old, and yet the themes still speak strongly to us today. It may be worth mentioning that it was taboo for women to play music here in Lafayette into the 1970s, as dance halls were notorious for rough crowds.

One of my favorite memories here is getting twirled around the dance floor to great live music with Harold Bernard, a regular at the Saloon and local dance instructor who’s taught people to dance Cajun and Zydeco all over the world. In Lafayette people come to enjoy the music and dance, and there’s a respect shown for both. At the end of a set the band will even say, “thank you to the dancers.” Murge (@djmurge): Mishawaka Amphitheatre – Fort Collins, CO My favourite gig venue I really enjoyed playing at in the last while was at the iconic Mishawaka Amphitheatre which is situated along the Poudre river in Colorado. Loci Records had booked a label showcase alongside Emancipator that I was asked to perform an all originals DJ set for. This was the show that I connected with Koresma and we started work on the track ‘Colorado’ which is featured on Gold and Bliss. It was truly incredible to play at a venue that has hosted so many of my favourite artists including Fred Again.., George Clinton, Nightmares on Wax, Joan Baez, you could truly feel the history in the place and on the stage. The crowd at the sold out show was really there for it with a dress code that allowed for anything. Some wore their full on festival outfits while many of the local attendees favoured pretty sensible attire that could contend with the ever changing elements, and for good reason as we actually has to hunker down and take cover for about 30 mins while a massive storm blew through the venue! The venue staff and sound were top notch as was the artist hospitality. Will Clarke (@djwillclarke): Intimate, Pop Up Locations (Like A Laundromat) Being asked about my favorite place to play is like asking a chef to pick their favorite dish to cook or eat…it’s nearly impossible! But when it comes to unique venues, I can definitely say what stands out. Earlier this year, I threw a party in a laundromat in Brooklyn, NYC, and it was everything I could’ve hoped for. With a capacity of 200, a massive sound system, and the crowd right up close on both sides of the decks, it was an incredible, intimate vibe. It was also probably the sweatiest gig of my life; my headphones even broke from all the sweat! These kinds of spaces really fuel my passion. Sure, I could name the iconic venues I’ve been lucky enough to play over the years, but what excites me more is creating new environments for fans to have fresh, unique experiences. With the growing scarcity of intimate clubs, I think pop-up events are the answer, bringing that closeness and energy back to the scene. BCee (@stevebcee): The Steel Yard – London, England Located in central London and just a stones throw from Southwark, one of my favourite venues on the planet to go to, play and hold parties is The Steel Yard. My label Spearhead Records have hosted several parties at the venue with guests such as DJ Marky, Seba, Monrroe, Lens, LSB & Technimatic to name just a few. The sound system in the venue is on point and it also has one of the most impressive lighting rigs in London. Plus for our shows we always use their massive video wall which fills the entire back of the stage creating a really stunning visual experience as well as an aural one. With a relaxed casual dress code and good crowd the vibe is always good and the building itself is just as impressive as you party underneath the massive brick archways. It’s one of the few spaces that has a 6am license so you really can party for the whole night and then I usually stroll back to my hotel walking alongside the river Thames. Robot Sunrise (@robotsunrise): Ignacio Zaragoza – Teotihuacan, Mexico One of my favorite places to perform is the sprawling outdoor festival venue at Ignacio Zaragoza in Teotihuacan, the ancient Mesoamerican city located in the Valley of Mexico. About an hour from Mexico City Int’l Airport, the site is home to OMMIX Academy’s Atmosphere and Equinox festivals, where psytrance is alive and well. We got a chance to hang with the OMMIX Academy crew on our first trip to Mexico City. They help young DJ’s and producers learn the skills they need to build their careers in the dance music scene. So cool. We became instant family with them. They always make us feel like Mexico City is our second home.

At the end of the day, what I love most about the whole Atmosphere / Equinox experience is the people. They’re some of the most passionate music fans I’ve ever met. They dance non-stop (rain or shine!) and they’re not typically on their phones. …just fully connected with the music and feeding you energy. Other notable highlights are the renegade parking lot parties, the nearby Pyramid of the Sun and Pyramid of the Moon, and, of course, the mind-blowing street food, which is everywhere! Audien (@audien): The Torch at the LA Memorial Coliseum – Los Angeles, CA The Torch at the LA Memorial Coliseum is such a special place. It’s truly an unforgettable experience being able to perform there. The history of the venue and the design of the ‘venue is so awe-inspiring. It’s one of those unforgettable venues—an outdoor setup right at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, under the legendary Olympic Cauldron with the flame a-top. Playing there in 2023 was truly an unforgettable experience for me. There’s this raw energy there; the acoustics are second to none and the music just fills the entire night sky. Performing there truly reminded me exactly why I love making music—bringing together a community of people; who all are there to enjoy the moment together. The Torch has this perfect blend of intimacy while being able to pack in thousands of fans, making every show feel like a massive celebration and a mini festival. The Torch really captures the essence of LA’s music scene like nowhere else. Troyboi (@troyboi): Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO One of my favorite venues to perform at has to be Red Rocks. I had the chance to play there again this past October with support from Hamdi, Arius and more. It felt like one of my best shows yet. The drive up to the top is so scenic, and when you finally reach the venue, the view is absolutely breathtaking. Walking towards the green room, you pass walls lined with photos of legendary bands and artists who have played there, which really made me feel honored to be part of that legacy. Standing behind the booth, looking out at thousands of fans filling the venue from top to bottom, is an unforgettable experience. It’s chilly this time of year, so dressing warmly is essential, but the energy from the crowd keeps you going. Sacha Robotti (@sacharobotti): San Antonio Reservoir Recreation Area – Bradley, CA One of my favorite places to play in California is Lightning In A Bottle, a camping festival put on by the DoLab. LIB is a psychedelic odyssey that was set against the stunning backdrop of the San Antonio Reservoir Recreation Area when I played there in 2016 at the Woogie Stage, and in 2018 at the Favela Stage for a secret set. In 2024, while located at the Buena Vista Lake, I performed at the Junkyard Stage which was one of the highlights of my year.

LIB feels like it’s rooted in hippie and Burner culture, a surreal landscape filled with thousands of festival goers chasing the high of music and art, eager to escape the mundane. More than a hedonistic retreat, it’s a sort of off-grid playground for the mind. Dive into yoga sessions, ignite your creativity in workshops, wander through art installations, or simply enjoy the beautiful setting. It was a great reset and I can’t wait to be back! Alok (@alok): Forest Hills Stadium – New York City, NY If we’re talking about music venues, it’s hard to beat Forest Hills Stadium in New York City where I just played with Gryffin. Performing there was an amazing experience, especially since it was my first time there and I know music icons like Frank Sinatra and The Rolling Stones have played there before me so it’s an iconic outdoor arena. The lights and the arena seating in an outdoor setting at night is really special. It’s also a bit outside of the city so it’s a different scenery than I’m used to in New York. The fans there were also amazing, and the vibe was very positive. There were so many people, and you could feel their collective energy and passion from the stage. Also, it’s great to see how well electronic music is received in places like Forest Hills. I hope to perform there again in the future. Mikala Lugen (@mikalalugen): Beachland Ballroom & Tavern – Cleveland, OH I know what you’re thinking. How in the world could my favorite music venue be in Ohio? While I consider myself a well-seasoned global music traveler and rave queen, I always prefer convenience and ease. You get just that at the Beachland Ballroom. Converted from the old Croatian Liberty Hall, the venue allows you to see some of the world’s most notable bands in a vintage, old-school intimate space. Since opening in 2000, The Black Keys, The White Stripes, and more have played on its 500 person capacity space. The best part? You scan your ticket (or buy one at the door if there are still tickets available) and stroll on in. No need to factor in extra time for TSA-style security. You can bring in your regular purse, gum, and a water bottle to stay hydrated without having to leave these essentials at home. There are very few venues that allow that kind of freedom. The Beachland Ballroom also operates a vintage shop called This Way Out and offers their famous Beachland Brunch on Sundays. It’s so much more than just a music venue; it’s truly a community-oriented space that has helped transform Cleveland’s music scene. I will say, I can’t forget to mention Nelson Ledges Quarry Park as well. Not far away from Cleveland in Garrettsville, this gem of a venue was once an operating rock quarry in the mid-1900s. As the story goes, one day in the late 1950’s the machinery hit one of the many springs, & the 30-acre quarry filled within days, leaving peninsulas, rock shelves & an island in the middle. Today, it’s known to be one of the best outdoor music venues in the midwest. Nothing is better than dancing with your feet in the sand while being able to take a dip in the quarry during the day. While other music festival venues either leave you sweating in a field with no shade or force you into the woods with nothing else to do, Nelson Ledges offers it all. You can your drive your car to one of its many thousand camping spots and easily set up camp, wake up in the shade of the trees, and then walk down to the quarry beach during the day to swim, cliff jump, and float with friends.