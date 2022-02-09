The Best National Pizza Day 2022 Deals Will Get You Fed On The Cheap

Today is National Pizza Day which means it’s the perfect day to eat pizza. Well, do we really need a reason to eat pizza? We’re willing to eat pizza any day of the week, any hour of the day, it’s f*cking pizza! But sure, give it the national day treatment because the only thing better than pizza is pizza that you can get for cheap.

As with all national food days, there are some good deals out there that will save you some dough (see what we did there?). So we’ve rounded out the best deals on the market to help you get fed on the cheap.

Considering we’re just days away from Super Bowl Weekend, you’ll be happy to know a lot of these deals extend through the weekend. So even if you don’t plan on eating pizza today, you should find something that comes in handy for the next couple of days.

Let’s eat!

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse — This is probably the best deal of the day. BJ’s is offering 50 percent off any deep dish or tavern-cut pizza order when you use the promo code “HALFOFF” from today through Sunday. Hit them up today, and then every day until Super Bowl Sunday!

Blaze PIzza — All members of Blaze Pizza’s loyalty club will receive double points for any order placed on National Pizza Day. If there was ever a time to download that Blaze Pizza app, it’s today!

Casey’s — Use the checkout code “3OFF” to receive $3 off any large pizza order.

Chuck E. Cheese — Today only, Chuck E. Cheese Rewards members can score a free large one-topping pizza when they order an additional large one-topping pizza. This deal is valid for both takeout and delivery orders.