The Best National Pizza Day 2022 Deals Will Get You Fed On The Cheap

Today is National Pizza Day which means it’s the perfect day to eat pizza. Well, do we really need a reason to eat pizza? We’re willing to eat pizza any day of the week, any hour of the day, it’s f*cking pizza! But sure, give it the national day treatment because the only thing better than pizza is pizza that you can get for cheap.
As with all national food days, there are some good deals out there that will save you some dough (see what we did there?). So we’ve rounded out the best deals on the market to help you get fed on the cheap.
Considering we’re just days away from Super Bowl Weekend, you’ll be happy to know a lot of these deals extend through the weekend. So even if you don’t plan on eating pizza today, you should find something that comes in handy for the next couple of days.
Let’s eat!
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse — This is probably the best deal of the day. BJ’s is offering 50 percent off any deep dish or tavern-cut pizza order when you use the promo code “HALFOFF” from today through Sunday. Hit them up today, and then every day until Super Bowl Sunday!
Blaze PIzza — All members of Blaze Pizza’s loyalty club will receive double points for any order placed on National Pizza Day. If there was ever a time to download that Blaze Pizza app, it’s today!
Casey’s — Use the checkout code “3OFF” to receive $3 off any large pizza order.
Chuck E. Cheese — Today only, Chuck E. Cheese Rewards members can score a free large one-topping pizza when they order an additional large one-topping pizza. This deal is valid for both takeout and delivery orders.
Domino’s Pizza — This isn’t explicitly a National Pizza Day deal, but right now Domino’s is offering a Mix & Match menu that will get you two menu items for just $5.99.
Donato’s Pizza — Donato’s is offering double points on any pizza order for Donato’s Rewards members.
Hungry Howie’s — At Hungry Howie’s you can choose any two items from the chain’s Mix & Match menu for just $6.99. It’s just like the Domino’s deal but a dollar more. Do better, Howie’s.
Marco’s Pizza — Use the checkout code “PEPMAG” to receive a free large Pepperoni Magnifico for $10. Your order must be placed online to score the deal.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza — Mountain Mike fans will receive 15 percent off any order when using the checkout code “PIZZADAY22”. That’s the kind of deal we’d like to see.
Papa John’s — The Papa is offering their new NY-style pizza with giant foldable slices for just $13 from today until March 13th.
Peter Piper Pizza — Grab two large one-topping pizzas for just $24 dollars from Peter Piper from today until Sunday. It’s on the pricier end, but that’s enough pizza to feed your whole crew!
Pieology — All Pieology Pie Life members will receive $2 off any order placed today. That’s a pretty good deal unless you’re not living that Pie Life.
Pizzanista! — This only applies to people living in or near Los Angeles, but right now Pizzanista! is offering a Joan Jett-inspired vegan pizza (made in collaboration with PETA) complete with a black heart-shaped crush. The pizza is made on a sourdough crust and topped with Abbot’s Butcher vegan sausage, vegan bacon, and sliced jalapeños.
Round Table — Round Table Royal Rewards members will receive either 10, 15, or 20 percent off their dine-in, carry-out, and delivery orders. The discounts are chosen at random so fingers crossed you score the big 20!
Whole Foods — Whole Foods probably isn’t the first place that comes up when you think “pizza.” But hey, it’s a little hard to not be psyched over picking up an 18-inch cheese pizza for just $10. This deal lasts from today until February 15th. And if you’re a Prime Member, you’ll score an additional 10 percent off.