When you dig into all the snack and beverages options available in 2025 it becomes dizzingly obvious that innovation is at an all time high. You have local brands producing high quality and sometimes healthier products, national brands producing premium offerings and more nuanced flavors than ever before, foreign products infiltrating the snack zeitgeist due to their flavor and ingenuity, or even brands traditionally known for other genres of products getting into the snack race because they have a real POV to contribute that jives with their overall ethos. Our latest list of grocery product must-trys includes all of the above and more! We’ve included some drinks here as well — most good snacks go well with a liquid accompaniment and non-alcoholic beverages are another category that continues to grow exponentially. With food and grocery products costs seemingly on the perpetual incline, we’re happy to eliminate the guesswork for you, and point you in the right direction of some great snackage without you wasting money on a mere chance.

Siete Mexican Street Corn Tortilla Chips Price: $13.99 a bag on Amazon Everyone likes a good elote because it’s an umami bomb, pure and simple. You get the sweetness of the corn, the cool smooth crema, the chili seasoning, lime citrus ting and the dry cotija crumbliness all in one savory bite. Siete’s Family Street Corn Tortilla Chips distills that delicious experience into chip form. Siete chips are light and airy (baked in avocado oil) and substitute cheese with nutritional yeast while still hitting all the key elote notes. Bottom Line:

Elote seasoning can be hit or miss in snack form, but here Siete strikes a subtle balance with their already delicious and earthy corn tortilla chips creating something sublimely and subliminally craveable. Rockaway Lemon Lemongrass Soda Price:$2.26 a 12 oz. can Whole Foods-distributed sodas often contain hipstery ingredients like lavendar, cactus, elderflower, rose and the like, if not full on probiotic staples like apple cidar vinegar and low-sugar alternatives like Stevia. Enter Rockaway Soda, made in legendary Rockaway, Queens (Hey Ramones) who are concocting non-alcoholic canned sodas in several such fanciful flavors. Here, the lemon is the tart piquant note you want, in its natural and pure form, and the lemongrass, though clearly present, does not overpower the aftertaste and even adds some crispness to the flavor profile. More than a seltzer, Rockaway utilizes organic cane sugar in their beverages, so there’s no weird Stevia style finish on the palette. This is the type of beverage you could crack open at Rockaway beach on a warm Spring afternoon and rock-rock away. Bottom Line:

It’s great to see new soda products that put flavor at a premium and aren’t just being ingredient-adventurous for the sake of daring their purchasers into sampling the goods.

Ithaca x Graza Hummus Price: $5.00 Hummus isn’t necessarily a standalone snack but moreso a lead actor that requires a supporting actor to carry out its nuanced role, in this case, in a rom-com feature involving a New York-based love affair between an established local and a visiting suave Italian. But wait, we’re still talking about hummus and in this case Ithaca’s smooth and delicious hummus product — made with sea salt and olive oil courtesy of Italy’s own Graza — is slightly richer and possibly even smoother than other pre-made hummus brands on the market. Eat it with crackers, pita, chips or your favorite vegetables! Bottom Line:

There are a lot of hummus choices out there but not a lot as good as this superior high brow collab between Ithacha and Graza, which ups the ante when it comes to a premium dip that is as versatile as it is luxuriously smooth. Bon Bon Sour Peach Fish Price: $8 a bag As the digital snack world and trends become more and more global, the more access we get to the world of Swedish candy – which besides Swedish Fish, is a relative enigma to most American candy connoisseurs. For now! Bon Bon is made in Sweden and distributed in NYC, and is poised to unravel the mystery of Swedish candy. Bon Bon’s sour peach fish are one of the best gummy-ish treats we’ve sampled in recent years. The peach flavor tastes as natural as a great Georgia peach, sweet and tangy and a tiny bit tart with the sour sugary coating. Bon Bon’s Sour Peach Fish will definitely be your new favorite peach candy if you’re able to track down a bag. Bottom Line:

The beauty of snacks in 2025 is there are smaller brands making great products with big flavor and Bon Bon is proof of that with their amazing Sour Peach Fish, which are also GMO free.

Zapp’s Cinnamon and Sugar Pretzels Price: $3.29 a bag Zapp’s captures the essence of an Auntie Anne’s cinnamon pretzel in braided pretzel stick form. Each pretzel has an adequate dusting of cinnamon but is still salty enough to offer a savory and salty finish. New Orleans’ Zapp’s do a great job of mimicking the taste you want from a hot cinnamon pretzel, but with a crunchier more snackable texture. Bottom Line:

A lot of sweet snacks are borderline dessert material, but Zapp’s does a great job of maintaining the savory integrity of the pretzel while still providing a sweet enough taste and grainy enough texture to satisfy that cinnamon-pretzel-at-the-mall jones. Kit Kat Gold Crush Bar with Crushed Caramel Crisps (Australia) Price:$3.74 The trend of toppings being embedded or enrobed in chocolate or candy is one we hope doesn’t cease any time soon. Kit Kat’s Australian Gold Crush Bar has an outer and inner layer of gold chocolate, but swaps out to the typical light cookie crunch of a normal Kit Kat, and replaces it with crushed pieces of caramel crisp folded into the candy bar. The Gold Crush Bar is straight up, and we don’t use this word lightly, magical. Bottom Line:

We are desperately hoping this stuff becomes easier to track down stateside. For now we’ll have to rely on the internet to get our fix.

Patagonia Provisions – Multiseed Organic Crackerss Price:$6 a box When you think of Patagonia, you probably don’t think of crackers, unless it’s brushing the crumbs off your favorite winter fleece in a tent somewhere. Apparently, the fine Patagonia apparel folks are set on deviating from that narrative and are now in the business of producing snack foods to go along on those fleece and jacket wearing adventures and camping trips. Their crunchy healthy seeded crackers are reminiscent of stone wheat thins but a little thicker in texture and packed with a few more types of seeds (e.g. chia, quinoa, flax) for an earthier profile that pairs well with a variety of dips, spreads and toppings (cheese being a great and versatile option). Bottom Line:

Patagonia’s crackers are a guilt-free snack that could turn into hors d’oerves with the right accoutrements or spread – think cheeses, olives, dried fruits and cured meats. High Tide Sparkling Peach Juice Price: $46 for a 12 pack Sparkling juices are one of life’s purest delights, the fizziness of a soda with a punch of flavor but not all of the artificial garbage that big brands seem to think is necessary for a can of refreshing soda. High Tide’s Sparkling Peach features a sweet but slightly tart peach profile and satisfyingly fizzy carbonation that tingles and hits with a smooth pleasing finish. It’s no surprise this product only has 3 ingredients, juice, water and organic cane sugar. Snack simplicity at its finest! Bottom Line:

High Tide’s Sparkling Peach Juice is the type of product you’d be happy to get at a fancy restaurant off the mocktail menu.