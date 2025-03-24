Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie report! This week will serve as the send-off for Crumbl’s current “Dessert of the Month,” the Cookies & Cream Brownie and we have to admit, we’re pretty thrilled about that. The first week of the month, we dug the Cookies & Cream Brownie, but now three weeks later, we hope to not see it in over a year. But, we have to hand it to Crumbl for attempting to find ways to keep us excited and experiment with their menu. But let us offer some advice for our favorite cookie brand — if you want to keep customers excited, make cool cookies, the newer and more experimental, the more exciting! But enough ranting, we have some cookies to review and rank! This week doesn’t seem to have a seasonal theme or any type of theme really. It feels like a random assortment of cookies, but that’s okay because the roster is full of strong returning fan favorites. Here is what to eat and what to skip at Crumbl this week.

7. Ultimate Peanut Butter Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Ultimate Peanut Butter? More like ultimate skip! Seriously, skip this one, unless you have an unhealthy obsession with peanut butter. My issue with this cookie is that it features three different sources of peanut butter, the cookie’s base, the inside, and the drizzle are all the same boring flat peanut butter flavor. No jelly to add dimension, no chocolate for a rich counterbalance, it’s just peanut butter, that’s all. The Bottom Line: You have to really love peanut butter to enjoy this cookie. And even then, you’ll probably be left wanting another ingredient in here to make it a bit more exciting. 6. Cookies & Cream Brownie Thoughts & Tasting Notes: We are so glad this is the last time for a good while we’re going to have to eat this brownie. The Cookies & Cream Brownie is Crumbl’s “Dessert of the Month,” which means its been available all month long. At this point, we’ve had enough. But if you haven’t had this one yet, we’d say its worth ordering if you love brownies and cookies and cream. It features a dark chocolate base topped with a generous layer of buttercream, a thick drizzle of chocolate ganache, and crushed cookies and cream cookies. The Bottom Line: Equal parts crunchy, moist, and gooey, with a rich and luxurious chocolate flavor and a creamy finish.

5. Pineapple Whip Thoughts & Tasting Notes: This is an interesting cookie. The Pineapple Whip features a sugar cookie base (the same soft crumbly one from the Pink Sugar Cookie) topped with a thick layer of pineapple-flavored whipped cream. It’s a summery, refreshing take on Crumbl’s Pink Sugar cookie, with a Dole Whip-esque tangy and sweet flavor. If this cookie had a cream element, we’d like it a lot more! We’d rank it higher, but after a couple of bites, we felt we had enough. The Bottom Line: An interesting cookie, but one we aren’t particularly eager to return to. Get it if you’re curious, but we have a hard time imagining this could be anyone’s favorite. 4. Milk Chocolate Chip Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Crumbl’s Milk Chocolate Chip cookie offers the perfect balance of brown sugar, butter, and sweet milk chocolate. It’s chewy, sweet, and a single bite is enough to fire off all the pleasure centers in your brain. It’s the only cookie, aside from the slightly superior Semi Sweet Milk Chocolate, that deserves to hit the Crumbl menu more than a single time a month. The Bottom Line: You know the drill here, this is one of Crumbl’s all-time greatest cookies.

3. Chocolate Sea Salt Toffee Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Crumbl does rich, decadent, chocolatey treats really well. So well that most of the time, they just shuffle around some ingredients and pretend it’s a new cookie. They do a similar thing with peanut butter, but chocolate is better than peanut butter, so we’re willing to forgive them. Still, that leads some chocolate-based desserts to come across as boring, the Chocolate Sea Salt Toffee proves that Crumbl is at its best when it is willing to get creative with its ingredients. This cookie is unlike a lot of other chocolate cookies at Crumbl; it’s not so decadent that you need milk to enjoy it. Instead, it’s gooey, rich, and well-balanced with notes of sweet milk chocolate, buttery and toasty toffee, and just a hint of sea salt. That salt helps to elevate the sweet flavors and gives them a nice finish. The Bottom Line: Rich and chocolatey without being overly decadent, with a wonderful toasty buttery flavor. 2. Strawberry Crumb Cake Thoughts & Tasting Notes: Crumbl’s Strawberry Crumb Cake is a near-perfect cookie. The base is buttery, with a slightly strawberry flavor and some rich white chocolate topped with a thick milky frosting, vanilla streusel, and pieces of dried strawberry. The strawberry pieces help to accentuate the berry flavor of the cookie, but what we love is the flavor stays subtle. You never feel overloaded with artificial strawberry flavor, instead what we have here is something delicate, sweet, and subtly fruity. The Bottom Line: One of Crumbl’s best drops in recent memory. This one is a definite must.