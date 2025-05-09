There are no bounds to how much we love snacks. Generally, we like to focus on the snacks that are easy to find and readibly available at your corner store, but for our latest snack roundup, we’re shouting out a few tasty products that might be a bit more difficult to stumble upon on store shelves. Luckily, through the power of the internet, good snackage is merely a click away. Don’t get us wrong, we’re willing to go anywhere and try anything when it comes to satiating our snack cravings, but there is something about opening up the package of a hard to find snack that just hits differently. It’s likes finding buried treasure. It reminds us that sometimes, the internet can be a beautiful thing. So to help point you in the direction of some true gems, we put together a list of our favorite snacks you need to try this month.

CVT Chocolate Soft Serve Ice Cream Price: $4.89 If there’s one dessert you have probably never had packaged, it’s soft serve ice cream – it just hasn’t been done. Until now! CVT’s soft serve comes in a pouch like a Capri Sun and is equipped with a twist off top for easy consumption. The texture is pretty identical to the real thing — smooth, creamy and the chocolate flavor tastes almost identical to a Wendy’s Frosty. Soft serve in a portable pouch is reason enough for ice cream lovers everywhere to celebrate, but couple that with the fact that CVT makes a quality product that is equal to any soft serve you may find elsewhere, and you have an innovative gamechanger. We’ll be waiting patiently for the Twist pouch, bring it on CVT. Cheeto’s Snowy Cheeseballs Price: $6.59 Another day, another big brand whose ingredients include things painfully artificial. The world of snacks can be a cruel bedfellow, chock full of guilt-laden temptation laced with craveable flavors and textures. Cue Cheeto’s Snowy cheeseballs, a seasonal cheese-ball snack product that combines Cheeto’s trademark crunch and artificial MSG umami cheesiness with the rich tanginess of white cheddar cheese. If Cheeto’s makes a “Simply” version of their Snowballs (Simply is Frito Lay’s line of products that do not have artificial colors or flavors) count us as devout customers. Until then, these cheeseballs will have to do.

Aroma Gelehallon Swedish Raspberry Candies Price: $2.79 Sold at World Market and made by Swedish candy brand, Aroma, the bouncy Gelehallon (which is Swedish for “raspberry gumdrops”) are not hard or soft, but somewhere in between and sticky enough to drive your dental hygientist up a wall, should they ever find out your little Swedish secret. The bright red exterior is covered in crystalline sugar that creates a nice textural contrast with the inside. Before you know it, your bag of Gelehallon will be empty, meaning it’s time to go back to World Market for a re-up. Matzo Project – Matzo Chips (Salted) Price: $21.50 for 3 bags (6 oz.) Matzo Project’s chips are better than we could’ve possible expected — perfectly sea-salted, thinly crisp and not bearing the signature dark flecks that most sheet or shmura matzah typically has on its surface. Matzo is known for being purposely plain (historically known as unleavened bread made in haste for sustenance), so it is amusing that the bag says “Surprisingly Delicious” and delivers on the kite-shaped chips being unexpectedly good and borderline craveable, an adjective almost no one has ever used in discussing matzo. We love the Bubbie-looking caricature on the bag.

Dr Bombay Baked Blueberry Muffin Ice Cream Price: $7.49 So Snoop D-O double Gizzle owns an ice cream company now and doesn’t even have his name and likeness on the pint? Being the Doggfather in 2025 really has reached new heights. You might’ve come across Snoop’s new Dr. Bombay ice cream line in convenience stores before, the brand makes flavors like Tropical Sherbet Swizzle, Syrupy Waffle Sundaze, Peanut Butter Jelly Time and Baked Blueberry Muffin. After sampling most of the ten initial flavors, Baked Blueberry Muffin was a clear favorite. The flavor is made with a cinnamon sugar ice cream base, crunchy streusel pieces mimicking a crumbly muffin top and a blueberry jam swirl to replicate the fruit filling. Although conceptually Blueberry Muffin ice cream may sound a little wonky, the flavor perfectly mimics the flavors and textures of a muffin without there being actual muffin pieces fossilized into an ice cream base (which we appreciate). Dr Bombay is a way better ice cream than you’d expect from a rapper, but that’s Snoop for you! Tic Tac Chewy! – Sour Adventure Price: $1.58 Tic Tacs used to be all about having good breath. If you were sneaky enough to keep a little container in your pocket at school, you could tuck them in your mouth, let the outer shell dissolve and then crunch the inner candy when your teacher wasn’t looking. I still do that to this day, no teacher necessary. Finally in 2025, Tic Tac is acknowledging that people like their candies for more than just fresh breath, via their new “chewy” line of products. Oddly, it has taken almost 50 years for Tic Tac to reach this epiphany, but we’ll rejoice by shouting on every rooftop and mountain peak about the Sour Adventure pack. Containing the classic orange flavor in “sour” chewy form, the Sour Adventure pack also features grape, apple, lemon and cherry flavors. The brightly colored oblong candies have the same hard shiny exterior as your run of the mill Tic Tac, but the adventure begins when you crunch through the shell and experience the “chewy” inside for the first time. Unlike their hard candy cousins, the chewy Tic Tacs invite more snacking or at least less sucking, because you don’t need to soften them up to get to the inside and there’s four more flavors that are not cinnamon or mint-based. Get ready for a new fruity Tic Tac journey!

GT’s 30th Anniversary Wildflower Kombucha Price: $3.99 Generally, I’m not a Kombucha fan but GT’s 30th Anniversary Wildflower Kombucha has me questioning that. This flavor contains mysterious ingredients like Lion’s Mane, Butterfly Pea Flower Extract and Ashwagandha. The Wildflower flavor itself has a subtle floral note that underlies a citrusy and ginger-sharp pronounced initial taste that ends with a fizzy and tart finish. This all may not sound delicious or refreshing if these aren’t familiar ingredients but trust, when combined with something fatty, salty or super sweet, GT’s Wildflower Kombucha is a welcome reprieve and palate cleanser. Tochiotome Strawberries Price: $58.99 a pack to Pre-Order Here at Uproxx, we don’t praise things just because they’re popular on social media or the trend of the minute, but we will certainly sample trendy snacks, and let you know if they’re worth your time and money. Absurd levels of hype bred initial skepticism of the Tochiotome Strawberries, but our sampling suggests they’re definitely worth your time. We can’t all claim to have chef palates, but even without elite tastebuds it’s evident that Tochiotome strawberries taste better than your grocery store strawberries, even if they’re organic. The Tochiotome’s have a clean sweetness that is subtle at first but finishes full and juicy. Texturally, Tochiotomes are less firm than typical ripe strawberries but smooth and soft without seeming rotten or spoiled. Tochiotome Strawberries show that global agri-consumerism is on the rise, with people more and more curious about regional specialties and flavors, as well as premium items that are scarce locally. It certainly doesn’t hurt that these Strawberries are aesthetically beautiful and taste as good as they look.