These Are The Best New Whiskeys To Buy Right Now (Nov. 2024 Edition)

Finish: The finish of this whiskey invites more herbal tea notes along with some bright red cherry tones and vanilla extract. Overall, it lingers for a moderate amount of time, with some toasted almond notes closing things out. Bottom Line: Angel’s Envy’s new Triple Oak expression is a deft showcase of their new Master Distiller, Owen Martin’s blending prowess. By combining a blend of whiskey from Hungarian, Chinkapin, and French Oak barrels for this release, he’s managed to create something completely new under the Angel’s Envy banner that flat-out works. 19. Woodinville Founder’s Find 12-Year Whiskey From A Bourbon Mash ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $130 The Whiskey: As the first sourced whiskey ever to be released under the Woodinville banner, co-founder Orlin Sorensen knew this had to be extraordinary whiskey. The story goes like this: when he stumbled upon a long-forgotten barrel of 12-year-old Tennessee whiskey in the back corner of one of Woodinville’s rickhouses and discovered how good it was, he knew he had to share it with the brand’s fans. This unanticipated re-discovery was then proofed to 107 and bottled for mass consumption. Tasting Notes: Nose: It opens with the distinct aroma of freshly cracked pecans with red apple skin and oak also having their say. Black pepper, corn nuts, and a blood orange touch also accentuate these straightforward, fairly austere nosing notes. Palate: On the first sip, brown sugar quickly finds the edges of the tongue and climbs up your cheeks as the flavor of pecans, dark chocolate, black pepper, and tobacco leaves finds the midpalate. The whiskey is fairly dense, and the sweet notes are slightly cloying, though not overwhelmingly so, as it transitions to the finish. Finish: The medium-length finish on this whiskey is full of black pepper, brown sugar, and more tobacco leaf notes. Bottom Line: This delightful blend of Indiana and Tennessee whiskey from a bourbon mash has the faintly cloying texture of well-aged Tennessee juice with some of the earthier elements one often finds in Indiana whiskey with a double-digit age statement. By combining those two familiar aspects, Woodinville delivers a fairly unique pour that accentuates the best of both sources. 18. Tincup Fourteener, 14-Year Bourbon Whiskey

ABV: 42%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: For this year’s Fourteener release, the third in the series from Colorado’s Tincup, the brand decided to honor Mt. Sneffels. This well-aged bourbon began its life in Indiana before seeing extended aging in the Centennial State and being cut to proof with pure Eldorado Spring water. Tasting Notes: Nose: The lush aroma of strawberry saltwater taffy comes tumbling out of the glass at first, and then it’s joined by caramel, graham crackers, and white pepper for a pleasant, harmonious medley. Palate: The liquid itself is surprisingly viscous, with bubblegum and oak striking the palate at first before brown sugar, peaches, and white pepper crop up at midpalate. Finish: The finish is medium-length and manages to linger a surprisingly long time considering the proof as nougat and stone fruit sweetness hang around well after the final sip. Bottom Line: Tincup’s new Fourteener expression is lip-smackingly tasty and punches above its modest ABV to deliver a great, well-rounded experience. While the nosing notes are rock solid, it’s on the palate and through the finish where this bourbon really shines. 17. A Midwinter Night’s Dram ABV: 49.3%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Despite how it’s captivated whiskey fans for years, the recipe for A Midwinter Night’s Dram has remained relatively staid for the past few “Acts.” The brand takes its Rendezvous Rye and finishes the whiskey in both port and French oak barrels. For those unfamiliar with the Bard, this expression draws its name from one of Shakespeare’s more famous plays, and the packaging is meant to be evocative of playbills from that time. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with red raisins, pickle brine, cinnamon, and clove for a unique medley that distinctly captures the scents one associates with port wine while bringing some interesting accents courtesy of the rye whiskies in this blend.

Palate: On the palate, the note of red raisins leans more heavily into port wine flavors, taking the shape of plum pudding with some black pepper, clove, nutmeg, and oak bolstering that base. There’s also some nuttiness reminiscent of walnut meat paired with a fairly quotidian mouthfeel. Finish: The finish is relatively brief, with some red apple notes joining nougat and black pepper to close things out. Bottom Line: This year’s A Midwinter Night’s Dram is less robust than earlier iterations, which previously incorporated a broader base of well-aged, Indiana-sourced whiskey, but it’s certainly a delightful step up from last year’s releases, making this a must-buy for longtime fans of the popular expression as it continues the slow ascent to its former glory. 16. Old Overholt Cask Strength 11-Year Rye Whiskey ABV: 53.7%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: The oldest continuously maintained whiskey brand in US history, founded in West Overton, Pennsylvania, in 1810, is back with yet another cask-strength edition. Old Overholt’s standard rye is well regarded as a bar staple, ideal for mixing in cocktails, but this cask-strength version is intended for neat sipping, undiluted to elevate the flavors of the whiskey. Tasting Notes: Nose: The whiskey begins with potting soil, ginger, sweet mint, and honey for the nosing notes on this year’s Cask Strength Old Overholt. After sitting with it a while, the earthy potting soil note morphs into more of a black tea with a hint of grassiness while the rest of the aromas hold firm. Palate: This year’s cask strength Old Overholt expression begins rather sweet before pulling the trap door and showcasing a lot of baking spice and earthy notes. Those include nutmeg, black pepper, star anise, black tea, and mint.

Finish: The finish introduces a touch of smokiness and pipe tobacco notes as it mostly hangs around on the edges of the tongue and the roof of the mouth, taking its sweet time deploying those earthy notes before entirely dissipating. Bottom Line: The Old Overholt flavor profile is an absolute classic in the world of American rye, and at cask strength, aged for 11 years, the knob is cranked all the way up. This tasty, peppery rye does better than meeting expectations thanks to a lengthy finish that extends the pleasure of every sip. 15. RD One Limited Release 10-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished With Brazilian Amburana Wood ABV: 58.8%

Average Price: $300 The Whiskey: RD1 Spirits has been experimenting with Amburana-finished bourbon for a few seasons now, but for this release, they’ve upped the ante by employing the casks to further mature the oldest whiskey they’ve ever released. If you’re hoping to grab this offering, it will become available for sale online beginning in mid-November. Tasting Notes: Nose: RD One’s 10-Year Bourbon, Finished in Amburana wood, announces itself with a ton of peanut brittle and Cinnamon Toast Crunch aromas, along with some model glue, black pepper, and dusty oak. It smells a lot more enticing than it sounds, as all of those notes come together in a balanced fashion. Palate: On the first sip, what RD One impressively maintains is balance, as the influence of Amburana is evident but not overpowering, allowing for the flavor of peanut brittle to spread over the tongue along with some clove and oak. A second sip allows some cooked apple notes to also join the party. Finish: The finish lingers with gusto and introduces the flavor of sage to the resurgent cinnamon and peanut shell notes. Bottom Line: Many people, averse to Amburana’s potent influence, have RD One’s standard Brazilian wood-finished bourbon as the best use of the exotic cask in all of American whiskey. Those folks (and many more) will be delighted to learn that the brand’s delicate deployment of Amburana casks continues on with this limited release that will enrapture the true believers and create a horde of converts along the way as well. 14. Wild Turkey 101 70th Anniversary Bourbon

ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $53 The Whiskey: Created in honor of Jimmy Russell’s historic 70th year working for Wild Turkey, this brand-new, 8-year-old version of the brand’s iconic 101-proof bourbon is truly a dual testament to time. Both Jimmy’s seven decades of dedication to excellence and the impact of eight long years on Wild Turkey’s phenomenal whiskey. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, this one has all the hallmarks of classic Wild Turkey 101 bourbon, which you’re probably familiar with already, but it brings a level of richness and a slightly darker bouquet of aromas into the fold. Vanilla, torched orange wheel, honey, and cinnamon all have their say, but there’s a simmering brown sugar note that combines with the underlying oak, which will keep you exploring the edges of your glass at length. Palate: Once on the palate, the liquid delivers on the promise of its nose with all of those classic Wild Turkey notes standing tall and coming across as distinct from one another despite combining to create a sum better than its parts. Buttercream, savory dates, and honey-sweetened black tea add further richness and nuance to this beautiful blend that you’ll want to pick apart at length. Finish: The finish on Wild Turkey 8-Year 101 70th Anniversary Bourbon continues the overarching theme of everyday decadence with a rich, sweet ending that comes complete with gentle nutmeg and black pepper spice, which runs a ring around your tongue, corralling the sweeter notes in the middle for extended enjoyment. Bottom Line: For 70 years, Jimmy Russell has been a staid force for good in the bourbon world, and despite a few surprises along the way, what can best be said about the legend’s career is that he delivered consistent, predictably high-quality bourbon whenever he was tasked with doing so. Does it really come as any surprise that the best anniversary gift he could give us is more of the same? 13. WhistlePig Boss Hog XI ABV: 51.9%

Average Price: $750 The Whiskey: WhistlePig’s Boss Hog expressions have become a breeding ground for some of the wildest ideas in all of American whiskey, and this year’s release pushes things still further by marrying the brand’s signature Canadian rye whiskey with the flavor of Thandai courtesy of unique finishing casks they created themselves, as Thandai is not traditionally aged in casks. Those barrels were seasoned with rye, saffron, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, fennel, poppy, and black peppercorn to achieve the desired flavor profile. Tasting Notes: Nose: It opens with incense, cinnamon bark, lemon zest, allspice, and menthol. After a few twirls in the glass, it also gives off the aroma of saffron, plums, and orange peels, with some growing honey and youthful oak notes becoming evident in the background.

Palate: The palate opens with a ton of Manuka honey, cinnamon bark, menthol, and plum notes, all of which hold true to the aromas in this whiskey. The mouthfeel is a tad thin, but the complex melange of disparate flavors in this one has more than enough intrigue to overcome that minor flaw. Finish: The finish is slightly smoky, with toffee, cinnamon, spiced chai, and plum notes dancing on the tongue, giving it a moderate length. Bottom Line: WhistlePig has never been shy about swinging for the fences and delivering some of the wildest flavor profiles in the whiskey world with each Boss Hog release, and this one only furthers that reputation. But what good is being different for different’s sake? The Vermont-based brand perfectly toes the line between weird and wow with the series’ 11th release, proving that experience (and off-the-wall experimentation) has taught them well. 12. Hazelbaker Indiana Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Bond Aged 7 Years ABV: 50%

Average Price: $67 The Whiskey: For this new, age-stated bottled-in-bond product, PCS Distilling kept things simple. They opted to take some of their best barrels, sourced from Indiana and matured in a bonded warehouse, and blend them together after seven years of aging. Tasting Notes: Nose: Is there a Milky Way in my glass? The aroma of chocolate, caramel, and nougat greets the nose at first, with some accenting notes of brown sugar and robust oak rounding things out. Palate: Brown sugar and milk chocolate splash across the tip of the tongue for a highly sweet introduction to this bourbon. The milk chocolate persists at midpalate as the rich texture of this bourbon brings touches of mocha, sweet oak, and cherry leather.

Finish: The lengthy finish reiterates all of the aforementioned flavor notes, which continue to blossom, showcasing their impressive richness minutes after your final sip. Bottom Line: This bourbon remains consistent from the nose to the palate, delivering a milk chocolate candy bar in a glass. While PCS Distilling has developed a strong reputation for its finished iterations, this by-the-books bottled-in-bond offering shows exactly why they’ve been so successful: they’ve figured out how to select some delicious, high-quality straight whiskey to be the backbone of everything they do. 11. Baker’s High Rye ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Baker’s brand-new High Rye expression is said to have twice as much rye in its mash bill as its classic cousin, Baker’s Single Barrel Bourbon. Furthermore, what separates it from other high-rye bourbons in the Beam portfolio like Basil Hayden and Old Grand-Dad is the fact that this liquid was distilled to a lower proof, matured in specific warehouses, and features an age statement, unlike the majority of Basil Hayden and Old Grand-Dad expressions. Tasting Notes: Nose: Baking spice and mint notes rush out of the glass along with caramel and cedar for a sequence of nosing notes that immediately reveal this bourbon’s “high rye” nature. A bit of hazelnut and dilute maple syrup can also be found after a few waves of the hand. Palate: The palate on Baker’s High Rye Bourbon holds true to the nosing notes, with black pepper and honeyed mint tea leading the charge while pie crust and creme brulee notes follow closely behind, giving this whiskey a significant amount of rye spice that is gently tempered by the more neutral pastry flavor and delightful sweet tones. Finish: The finish is impressively lengthy, with all of that rye spice goodness coming to the fore over a bed of candied mint leaf and honeyed herbal tea. Bottom Line: In what will be remembered as a banner year for Jim Beam, the distillery’s new Baker’s High Rye Bourbon stands among the best of a voluminous bunch. Given the ubiquity we’re already seeing with this one on liquor store shelves (YMMV in your local market), this might just be the biggest winner of all their 2024 releases due to the fact it’s both readily available and exceedingly full-flavored. 10. Penelope Private Select 9-Year Estate Collection Straight Bourbon

ABV: 50.6%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Brand new for 2024 is Penelope’s recently launched Estate Collection, which is currently home to an 11-year-old wheat whiskey, a single barrel series, and this 9-year-old straight bourbon blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: This gives me serious Cracker Jack vibes, as the aroma of caramel corn and peanuts joins an intriguing Luden’s cherry cough drop note and a bit of cotton candy for an enticing blend that’s taking me to the ball game. Allspice emerges and the oak becomes more prominent the longer you allow this to sit in the glass. Palate: The tame nosing notes prove to be the perfect primer for the demure but decadent flavors found on the palate. This is incredibly rich bourbon with Manuka honey, Tahitian vanilla, bits of bright red cherries, and nougat flavors gently detonating at midpalate. The proof is as restrained as the nose suggested, making this one a pleasure to mine for more flavor as it meets you halfway. Finish: The finish is on the shorter end of being medium-length, but it so gently recedes from your palate that you’ll go searching for more flavors to unlock long after your final sip. What a treat. Bottom Line: The keyword when it comes to Penelope’s Private Select Estate Collection Bourbon is finesse. Never is this whiskey heavy-handed or anxious to show how elegant it is, but rather, it slowly unfurls to reveal a depth of incredibly impressive flavor. You’ll want to take your time with each sip of this outstanding whiskey. 9. Knob Creek 18 ABV: 50%

Average Price: $180 The Whiskey: Knob Creek 18-Year-Old Bourbon is bottled at the highest age the lineup has ever seen. Are you not entertained? While the majority of the production process remains the same for this hyper-limited release compared to more readily available versions, this one was distilled at a slightly different temperature and strategically aged in specific points of Beam’s many rickhouses. Tasting Notes: Nose: Unlike the nose on Knob Creek’s 15-Year expression, this 18-Year variant feels surprisingly vibrant. Manuka honey, crème brulée, well-aged oak, cigar wrapper, and hazelnut all have a home with this decadent bouquet of aromas unfurling above the glass and greeting the senses.

Palate: The palate welcomes wood sugars, crème brulée, hazelnut, and well-worn oak tones almost immediately as the sweetness envelopes your tongue with one sip. As the liquid coats your palate and begins to thin out, you’ll pick up notes of black pepper spice, black tea, cherry bark, and clove. Finish: The finish continues the party that the palate started by closing out with some smoked cherry bark, cinnamon, orange blossom, and nougat notes. Bottom Line: If you want to taste Knob Creek bourbon pushed to its absolute limits, then this 18-year-old expression is what you should be seeking out. While the 15-year version of Knob Creek seems a bit thin, as though the whiskey’s maturation were on a downward swing, it comes roaring back to life with a surprisingly viscous texture and remarkably well-developed flavors that make this bottle 100% worth the price associated. 8. Barrell Craft Spirits 19-Year Gray Label Seagrass Rye Whiskey Finished in Martinique Rum, Madeira, and Apricot Brandy Barrels ABV: 64.15%

Average Price: $160 The Whiskey: For the latest version of its celebrated Gray Label Seagrass offering, the brand takes rye whiskey that was distilled in Canada and aged for at least 19 years between the North and Kentucky and finishes it in Martinique rum, Madeira, and Apricot brandy barrels. Of note is the fact that 2024’s iteration of the ongoing annual expression is the oldest yet, with previous iterations clocking in at 16 years of age. Tasting Notes: Nose: Surprisingly, the aroma of overripe banana peels greets the nose when this whiskey is first poured into the glass, reminding you that it was likely finished in rhum agricole barrels. Further notes of Brazil nuts, fresh pear, figs with cottage cheese, and dark chocolate round out the entire affair. Palate: White pepper, ripe apricots, cedar, and clove cigarettes introduce this multi-layered whiskey to the palate with the first sip. From that auspicious beginning, the flavor of green apples, spearmint, brown sugar, and candied walnuts add new layers of depth as the dense liquid washes over your tongue, coating your palate.

Finish: There’s a fun spot of Manuka honey and vanilla extract on the finish, which pairs well with some woodsiness and buttercream as it lingers long after the last sip. Bottom Line: Barrel’s beloved Seagrass expression is elevated in a major way with this Gray Label release as the brand’s blending team really dialed up the tropical fruit notes and somehow managed to balance that all with some expressive, earthier tones and a layer of nuttiness that will keep you going back for repeat sips to get a complete grasp on this chimeric pour. 7. Thomas H. Handy Straight Rye Whiskey ABV: 63.6%

Average Price: $700 The Whiskey: Initially barreled at 125 proof over six years ago, the 2024 Thomas H. Handy saw its proof rise to 127.2 during those years spent maturing in Frankfort, Kentucky, at the Buffalo Trace Distillery. This expression is always the youngest of the group and, as such, is typically the least sought-out despite frequently being one of the collection’s better offerings. Tasting Notes: Nose: This year’s Handy begins with an impressive nuttiness, as peanuts, Valencia oranges, herbal tea, and a blend of cinnamon and brown sugar rush up from the glass to greet the nose at first. Over time, there’s an increasingly prominent mint note that latches on to the citrus aroma and forms the body of this whiskey’s stunning bouquet. Palate: 2024’s Thomas H. Handy opens with a wonderfully heavy mouthfeel that carries orange marmalade, fresh hazelnuts, mint, dark chocolate, and drops of honey across the entirety of your palate. Chewing the whiskey reveals chunks of dark chocolate and touches of oak before it transitions to the finish. Finish: The medium-to-long finish on this year’s Thomas H. Handy is full of orange blossom notes along with vanilla and peanut shells, making it a real treat from start to finish. Bottom Line: Thomas H. Handy is a perpetual dark horse in the race for crowning the best whiskey in the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection each year, but 2024’s release really has some legs. By impressing at every stage, from the distinct and delightful nosing notes to the incredibly flavorful drinking experience, which extends through the satisfyingly lengthy finish, the 2024 Thomas H. Handy proves that age is only one variable in the equation of what makes high-quality whiskey. 6. River City Whiskey “Beaver Bridge Barrel”

ABV: 57%

Average Price: $105 The Whiskey: River City Whiskey is the newest brand on this list. This expression, from founders Da’Mon Brown and Ricky Rice, is a natural outgrowth of what began as a barrel pick group that the two started. Now, entering the arena of creating a brand, they’ve brought this inaugural expression “Beaver Bridge Barrel” to market using the single-barrel format they’ve perfected to present a cask-strength bourbon, aged for nine years, and made with a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma notes open with bruised pears, apple skin, singed orange peel, vanilla custard, black pepper, sage, and barrel char. The aromas are impressively well-developed and delicate but distinct, leading to extended appreciation before you venture in for the first sip. Palate: The lighter, sweet notes come through on the palate, with peach rings, dried apricot, and scraped vanilla pod seizing your attention at first. The whiskey then turns a bit floral at midpalate before ceding ground to the flavors of restrained oak and honeyed black tea as it fans out over the tongue and begins transitioning to the finish. Finish: The finish is robust but brief, expanding rapidly with full flavors before gently concluding with vanilla wafers, orange blossom, and white pepper lingering at the end of the party. Bottom Line: This is simply great whiskey that shines on the front end with distinct, well-developed flavors that blend together harmoniously before blossoming at mid-palate and succinctly shedding its petals on the finish. The price of admission is perfect, and as this bourbon flows with far more peaks than valleys from beginning to end, it shows that River City Whiskey is ready to open the floodgates of their hand-selected high-quality single-barrel bourbons with this inaugural release. 5. Old Commonwealth Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 65.915%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: The very first expression from Old Commonwealth Distillery is this Old Commonwealth 10-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Cask Strength Bourbon, which launched to much fanfare only a few weeks ago. History lesson: Old Commonwealth is an iconic brand created in the 1970s by Julian Van Winkle II, the son of “Pappy” Van Winkle, and in those days, it utilized liquid from the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery. Fast-forward to 1997-2002, Julian Van Winkle III was selling a version of Old Commonwealth that was proofed to 107 and utilized a wheated mash bill just like his father did decades before. This contemporary recreation has been five years in the making, and though it uses a mash bill sans any wheat, its founders felt that this whiskey was exceptional enough to carry the banner and continue the legacy. Tasting Notes: Nose: When you first pour Old Commonwealth into your glass, it opens with the aroma of blueberries and rosewater before deferring to some sweet tobacco, earthy oak, and a fat scoop of vanilla ice cream. It picks up some cherry cordial and leather as it sits in the glass. This is well-layered, lovely stuff.

Palate: Cherry and caramel notes come barreling down the middle of the palate with some faint coconut flakes and well-defined oak undergirding the entire affair. A second sip welcomes clove, hazelnut, and honeyed green tea as the dense liquid begins coating your palate, making you salivate for more. Finish: The finish is lengthy with white pepper, sweet tobacco, dark chocolate chunks, and sticky toffee all making an impression. Bottom Line: This is delicious stuff that belies the 5-year journey Old Commonwealth underwent from ideation to creation. In speaking with the founders, they indicated just how thorough the process was to land on the ideal liquid for this project. The results are as follows: their efforts have been rewarded with this robust, rich whiskey that deserves high praise on its own merits, as well as for the beautiful green-tinted bottle that houses it — a nod to its legacy from decades ago. 4. Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon 8 Summers Old ABV: 60.65%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon is the pinnacle of the revived Fortuna brand from Rare Character. This beefed-up barrel-proof bourbon is sourced from an undisclosed distillery in Kentucky and blended in three-to-five barrel lots. What’s new, however, is the addition of an age statement, a bit of a throwback to how bourbon was labeled in the early 1900s, which reads “8 Summers Old.” Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with boozy cocktail cherries, cinnamon bark, rich oak tones, and even a hint of mocha. After a wave of the hand, as the liquid tumbles around your glass, aerating it will reveal further aromas of butterscotch, black pepper, cacao nibs, and strawberry jam. Palate: The nosing notes offer a solid roadmap for what follows on the palate as blackberry jam replaces the strawberries found on the nose while cinnamon, almond extract, dense oak, and sticky toffee run rampant on the tongue. The texture is robust and offers a fullness that allows each flavor to present itself distinctly, revealing its impressive richness.

Finish: The finish is long-lasting and introduces clove, freshly grated ginger, and black pepper for one final baking spice sizzle before the syrupy black cherry notes leave a sweet final impression. Bottom Line: Fortuna Barrel Proof entered the market with a splash, immediately challenging the supremacy of several cask-strength stalwarts at 7 years old. Now, nearly a year after its introduction to the market, and with the addition of an 8-year age statement, it’s become clear that it isn’t just beginner’s luck that warrants its place in the conversation. Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon is quickly becoming an implacable answer to the question of the best barrel-proof bourbon on the market. 3. George T. Stagg Bourbon ABV: 68.05%

Average Price: $830 The Whiskey: George T. Stagg Bourbon, first launched in 2002, has since taken the whiskey world by storm, introducing consumers to a brand of full-throated, high-intensity bourbon that has slowly become the most coveted expression of the category by enthusiasts. The 2024 George T. Stagg was matured for 15 years and 2 months. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of cinnamon rolls, with their beautifully sweet blend of baking spice, vanilla frosting, and baked pastry dough, comes tumbling out of the glass at first. Soon to follow are some impressive Rainier cherry notes, which is an unexpected zag given the proof and Stagg’s prototypical dark cherry vibes. Finally, there are some blood orange and nutmeg notes, which add nuance, along with some dark chocolate, tobacco leaf, and mature oak tones. Palate: This bourbon entrances your palate with a sensuous, multi-layered experience right off the bat. We’re talking about cooked apples and Rainier cherries, joined by cinnamon rolls and allspice, honey, and peanut brittle, with freshly cracked black pepper and barrel spice showing up late to the party. The mouthfeel is dense, bordering on decadent, and the liquid subsumes your senses, forcing you to contend with each layer of full-bodied flavor. Finish: The lingering finish continues the complexity found at midpalate as red apples, oak, cinnamon bark, and black pepper all have equal footing as this bourbon takes its time leaving your palate. Bottom Line: Simply put, George T. Stagg is the king of 2024’s BTAC releases. Not only does it have the most lengthy finish and a formidable nose, but it delivers an incredible amount of densely-packed flavor on the palate, checking every box for sublime bourbon you could ask for. In a generally loaded lineup, this year’s George T. Stagg is the power hitter that makes the team an overwhelming success. 2. Premier Drams Bourbon “Bourb Your Enthusiasm”

ABV: 56.8%

Average Price: $220 The Whiskey: Premier Drams is a new brand that was launched early this summer by the same man behind Washington D.C.’s legendary whiskey bar, Jack Rose, Bill Thomas. 8 years ago, Thomas began procuring contract-distilled whiskey from an elusive producer in Bardstown, Kentucky, and aging it at the site of the historic Old Taylor Distillery, which today is the home of Castle & Key. Due to Castle & Key’s uniquely cool maturation facilities, many of the barrels that went into these Premier Drams single barrels saw a significant drop in ABV, with the majority hovering right around the 100-proof mark at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: Strawberry saltwater taffy escapes the grasp of the glass to greet the nose at first before evolving into a cherry Luden’s note and partnering up with truffle honey, white pepper, and peanut brittle for a mellow and intriguing medley. Palate: On the palate, it’s a delight to discover that the Luden’s cherry note has evolved into a full-blown Rainier cherry, carrying white pepper, allspice, nutmeg, and honey in tow. The flavors here are markedly rich, defying its moderate proof and delivering a depth and richness that will have you sucking your molars, frantically trying to prevent even a single drop from slipping through the cracks. Finish: Vanilla pods, salted butter, fatty Brazil nuts, and white pepper prevail on the finish with a dollop of honey and Rainier cherries, adding a sweet closing kiss as it succinctly slides off your palate. Bottom Line: Premier Drams is quietly revolutionizing the modern bourbon landscape by delivering cask-strength bourbon at such a moderate proof point. In the fashion of any groundbreaking innovator, I’m not entirely sure the public is ready for it yet, but that’s what makes discovering excellent single-barrel offerings like this so awesome. 1. Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson B ABV: 60.1%

Average Price: $305 The Whiskey: Always the product of barrels from a single rickhouse, thus the name — 2024’s Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse focuses on the brand’s Camp Nelson B rickhouse. Also of note: this is the highest proof offering to ever come from the Russell’s Reserve lineup at 120.2 (landing just shy of Wild Turkey Generations’ 120.8 for the highest proof from a Wild Turkey offering). Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with a ton of cinnamon, nutmeg, dates, and some savory bacon. With a second whiff, you pick up the aroma of Tahitian vanilla with candied ginger and a touch of milk chocolate.