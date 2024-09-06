We Power Ranked The Best Barrel Proof Bourbons Of 2024

In the bourbon world, few phrases whet an enthusiast’s appetite and get their juices flowing, like the term “barrel proof.” Whether a brand terms it “cask strength” or labels it “uncut,” what we all know “barrel proof” to mean is a spirit in its purest form. Undiluted and undisturbed by the addition of water, barrel-proof bourbon, in particular, holds a special place among aficionados who embrace the category’s appeal as a 100% additive-free spirit. As many distillers like to say, the only two things you can add to bourbon are water and more bourbon. That’s exactly why barrel-proof bourbon is appealing, as it skips the water altogether and offers only more whiskey. While “barrel proof” is not a legally defined term, virtually every distillery worth its salt has an offering that satisfies the hunger for full-strength bourbon. Because of that, there can be a lot of choices to weed through if you’re looking for the absolute best of the best. That’s why we’re here! We tasted then power ranked the ten best barrel-proof bourbons of 2024 for you. 10. Old Forester Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon ABV: 65%

Average Price: $115 The Whiskey: Old Forester’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon offers the famous distillery’s bourbon as unmodified as possible. While Old Forester’s Whiskey Row Series is always a popular choice for enthusiasts, this single-barrel version is the most sought-after bourbon expression in their regular lineup. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose immediately comes off hot, with an alcohol punch that initially makes it difficult to get at the underlying aromas. Once acclimated to the alcohol burn, a strong banana flambé note fuses with pralines, rich oak, and burnt pie crust. Those fiery notes prepare the palate for a dense, darkly sweet experience in the mouth. Palate: The intense note of banana flambé finds its way to the palate, and it’s bolstered by dense oak, dark chocolate, and some faint mesquite notes reminiscent of vinegar-based barbecue sauce. The overall flavor profile is brooding, and those flavors are encased in a force field of high-alcohol burn, which admittedly prevents those well-developed layers of flavor from being readily accessible. The mouthfeel is heavy and punctuated by the prickliness of the alcohol burn.

Finish: The finish actually sees some of those flavors escaping their alcohol-heavy enclosure as a bit of dark cherry and juicy orange notes pair up with leather and freshly cracked black pepper throughout the lengthy finish. Bottom Line: When Old Forester’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon first hit the market, it was a bit polarizing as the highly anticipated expression dazzled fans of the distillery but came off a bit hot to those unaccustomed to its particular brand of bold flavors. In the intervening years, Old Forester has continued dialing in the flavor profile, establishing this bottle as a robust barrel-proof option to separate itself from its tamer offerings. The hair on your chest will hate to see this one coming, but your palate will welcome it heartily. 9. Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bourbon Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels ABV: 59.9%

Average Price: $310 The Whiskey: Angel’s Envy Cask Strenght Bourbon, now in its 11th iteration, takes some of the most distinctive barrels in the brand’s portfolio and sees them finished in barrels that previously held port wine for up to 14 months. At full cask-strength, this release and the brand’s cask-strength rye are typically the highest-proofed expressions you can expect from Angel’s Envy each year. Tasting Notes: Nose: Nutty port tones create the aroma of umami, chilled black cherries, and freshly polished leather on the nose. It immediately comes across as rich and displays a depth of flavor that draws you into the glass, beckoning an initial sip. Palate: The whiskey is at first demure, and it lures you into exploring further until it bursts unexpectedly at midpalate with rich cherry notes, leather, peanut shell, and chewy ginger cookies. The mouthfeel is dense, allowing all of that flavor to fully blossom on a bed of mature oak, cooked apples, vanilla, and black pepper spice. Finish: The finish is impressively lengthy, showcasing more of a cherry undertone with dense oak, milk chocolate chips, and clove rising in prominence until it’s all gone. Bottom Line: Angel’s Envy Cask Strength is a pricy expression that proves its mettle by plumbing a depth of flavor far beyond the reach of most other bourbons on the market today. By serenading you with a muted siren’s song up front, this whiskey crashes against your palate with syrupy red berries and all of the hallmarks of mature oak, which will leave you floating on waves of lip-smacking flavor. 8. Stagg Batch 24A

ABV: 63.8%

Average Price: $180 The Whiskey: Stagg, formerly known as Stagg Jr., is the younger, more commonly found member of the George T. Stagg lineup. Named after the founder of the George T. Stagg Distillery, which is what Buffalo Trace was called before their 1999 rebranding, this bourbon is released in semi-regular batches at full cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Stagg is brash with vinegar-based barbeque sauce, brown sugar, and oak, making the initial impression. There are also aroma notes of caramel, bruised peaches, and palo alto emanating from the glass, with a faint grape note, leather, and cocoa bringing up the rear. Palate: Stagg always comes across as bold immediately on the palate, and this batch is no exception, with its high ABV streaking down the center of the tongue before the flavors diffuse over the palate. Among those flavors, you’ll count black cherry, allspice, caramel, vanilla, tamarind, and tobacco leaf as chief among them, though a substantive oak backing isn’t lagging far behind. Overall, it isn’t overly hot, thanks partly to its viscous texture, which seems to curb some of the ethanol’s bite, allowing the flavors to develop more fully. Finish: On the finish, there is some freshly cracked pepper, black tea, and milk chocolate, though the oak is the most prevalent note to be found. The finish is medium-to-long and trails off slowly but satisfyingly with a kick of charred red pepper. Bottom Line: We can debate whether or not contemporary bourbon drinkers are waning in their thirst for full-throated, proofy pours, but what isn’t up for debate is whether or not Stagg fits the bill for such a consumer. This incredibly bold bourbon goes beyond the flash and provides substantive flavor and a surprisingly buttery mouthfeel almost every time. This 24A batch offers slight variations on the theme, but overall, it sticks to the classic framework that makes each batch of Stagg Bourbon so beloved. 7. Barrell Cask Strength Batch 36 ABV: 57.22%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: Barrell Bourbon has been hitting home runs with its barrel-proof bourbon series, and with this fresh label redesign gracing its latest release, it’s looking to use that fresh look to usher in an even more impressive new chapter. This cask-strength blend of straight bourbon whiskey features 9-year bourbon from Kentucky, 7.5, 8, and 10-year bourbon from Indiana, plus some 8 and 15-year bourbon from Tennessee. Tasting Notes: Nose: Red apples, salted caramel, and an intriguing radicchio note come through on the nose. Given some time to rest, this bourbon also develops some juicy plum with a touch of leather and clove. This is remarkably well-balanced, and the aroma of orange rind comes through as well.

Palate: The juicy orange flavor comes through on the palate along with some chocolate truffle dust and a steely midpalate, reminiscent of touching your tongue on silver glassware. A bit of bright cherry also bursts at midpalate with some sweet doughiness similar to the sweet gooeyness of a kouign-amann pastry. Finish: The finish is flush with orange citrus notes that come across as sweet without the slight tartness that can, at times, be off-putting. Throughout the lengthy send-off, there’s plenty of caramel with a touch of thyme, and it all comes across as rather defined, rewarding, extended savoring. Bottom Line: A few months back, Barrell’s Barrel Proof Bourbon Batch 36 placed in the top three of our “best new bourbons to buy this summer” list, and after facing off against some of these other heavy hitters, it’s easy to see why. This is one of the best batches of barrel-proof bourbon that the brand has ever released. Take advantage of the fact that it’s sitting on shelves at a reasonable price right now. 6. Nashville Barrel Company 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon “Nashville Nights” ABV: 62.22%

Average Price: $190 The Whiskey: Nashville Barrel Company has established itself as one of the boldest, most badass NDP brands on the market, and they have their superlative whiskey to thank. NBC is short on marketing gimmicks but long on robust, flavorful single-barrel offerings. Tasting Notes: Nose: This bourbon from Nashville Barrel Company leads with an intense nose of raspberries, allspice, and Mexican hot chocolate. The cinnamon and chocolate notes fuse well with the mature oak aromas this one gives off, making it an intoxicating pour to explore on the nose. Palate: The robust flavor of raspberries and honey pops with freshly cracked black pepper and a touch of butterscotch and clove. Wow, this is a pour that genuinely has some zip. Each sip burrows that bounty of flavors deeper into your palate as its deft combination of well-integrated proof and slick viscousness work to showcase just how high each note can soar.

Finish: The finish on this Nashville Nights single barrel is lengthy and delicious. It’s both a display of decadent sweetness and restrained baking spice that makes it a marvel. Bottom Line: Nashville Barrel Company is housing some truly remarkable liquid in the Volunteer State. If they can continue to release single-barrels that reach the heights of this superlative one-off, I’d like to volunteer to taste several more of them personally. This is a brand you should have firmly planted on your radar. 5. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Batch B524 ABV: 65.3%

Average Price: $110 The Whiskey: Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is often heralded as the single best value in all of bourbon. Why? Because it’s a consistent product, released three times a year, that clocks in at full barrel strength and aged for at least 11 years. This year’s “B” Batch, B524, was aged for 11 years and two months. Tasting Notes: Nose: My initial nosing notes say, “This is just dope.” I hope that begins to explain what’s going on here. The aroma of buttery croissants and cinnamon reaches the nose, along with some hazelnut spread, sticky toffee, and honey brioche buns. Palate: The palate finds earthy toasted almond notes coming together with decadent dark chocolate and more buttery, flaky, croissant flavors. Excuse my French, but pain au chocolat ain’t got shit on this. The texture is well-fused and oily, which causes it to stick to your teeth despite the high-octane proof point, which makes this one dangerous pour. Finish: The finish is pretty lengthy and introduces a bit of walnut meat, hazelnut, and a few shakes of clove and nutmeg to the palate. All in all, it’s a really satisfying send-off. Bottom Line: Even when it isn’t at its best, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is one of the best bourbons on the market. Rest assured, after a polarizing “A” batch earlier this year, Elijah Craig is back on its “A” game for 2024’s second release, making it one of the premier barrel-proof bourbons to hunt down right now. 4. Colonel E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof Bourbon Batch 12

ABV: 65.5%

Average Price: $500 The Whiskey: E.H. Taylor Jr. Barrel Proof Bourbon is the pinnacle of the E.H. Taylor range, bottled at cask strength and released in annual batches. Batch 13 of E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof Bourbon is expected later this year, but this is fall 2023’s batch 12. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, there’s a distinct vinegar-based barbeque note that comes through, along with cornbread, cinnamon, and cocktail cherries. It’s a complex assortment of aromas that begin a bit muddled, but because they bleed together, it makes it more intriguing to tease them out. Palate: The palate very much holds true to the nose’s indications that this would be a densely packed pour with secrets to uncover. In the mouth, the flavors of Manuka honey and cocktail cherries become evident but elusive, weaving in and out of perception behind layers of mature oak, vanilla cone, allspice, and tobacco leaf. Finish: The finish is long and heavily dominated by baking spices like allspice and cinnamon, while the sweet cocktail cherry flavors from earlier in the sip power through to the end, offering balance. Bottom Line: E.H. Taylor Jr. Barrel Proof Bourbon is one of the most underrated whiskeys in Buffalo Trace’s entire portfolio. While, yes, like most of their range of products, this bourbon is highly sought-after and only infrequently available, it truly deserves a wider reputation for delivering a flavor experience that is on par with the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection. 3. Kings County Barrel Strength Bourbon ABV: 66.3%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Kings County is New York City’s oldest distillery, and its experience is fully reflected in its Barrel-Strength Bourbon. For its premier undiluted offering, the brand uses some of its oldest barrels, which are aged between 4 and 7 years. Tasting Notes: Nose: Green grape skin and brown sugar are striking at first, but wait…there’s more. Enter the custard with lemon zest, black pepper, nutmeg, Brazil nuts, and honey to add to the depth.

Palate: The flavor of corn pudding, honey, and golden raisins splash across the palate, adding surprising levity to the dense and dark liquid in the glass. It coats your palate at once and beckons the back of your tastebuds to explore more as each sip slowly dissipates. Finish: The finish is incredibly long-lasting, and it’s there that you’ll find more baking spices and barrel char to corral those sweeter top notes. Bottom Line: It’s well-known by now that Kings County produces bourbon that can punch above its weight on the national scene. If more people were to try the best of their bourbon — and these barrel-strength releases are definitely among the best of their bourbon — next to some of Kentucky’s heavyweights, I have no doubt that Kings County would hold its own. 2. Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon ABV: 60.73%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon is the pinnacle of the revived Fortuna brand from Rare Character. Always aged for at least seven years, the bourbon is sourced from an undisclosed distillery in Kentucky and blended in three-to-five barrel lots. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with boozy cocktail cherries, cinnamon bark, rich oak tones, and even a hint of mocha. After a wave of the hand, as the liquid tumbles around your glass, aerating it will reveal further aromas of butterscotch, black pepper, cacao nibs, and strawberry jam. Palate: The nosing notes offer a solid roadmap for what follows on the palate as blackberry jam replaces the strawberries found on the nose while cinnamon, almond extract, dense oak, and sticky toffee run rampant on the tongue. The texture is robust and offers a fullness that allows each flavor to present itself distinctly, revealing its impressive richness.