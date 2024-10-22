Finish: The rich liquid concludes with a medium-length finish full of gently toasted walnuts and sweet red berries while hints of vanilla also persist. Bottom Line: This ultra-premium set of decidedly mature whiskeys succeeds in matching the beauty of the liquid with the luxury of the packaging that houses it. With only 150 sets available globally (and a hefty asking price), it’s perhaps the most challenging whiskey on this list to acquire, but for those with a sense of adventure and the commensurate coin to seek this release out, it’s well worth the hunt. SirDavis Rye Whisky Finished In Sherry Casks ABV: 44%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: Beyoncé’s much-talked-about entry into the whisky world comes in the form of a bespoke blend of American whisky made with a grain recipe that’s 51% rye and 49% malted barley, meaning this is officially a rye whisky. Once the whisky, hand-selected by Dr. Bill Lumsden, reached maturity, it underwent a secondary aging process in Texas. It was dumped into Pedro Ximénez sherry casks for that aging process, imparting it with a ruby hue, a creamier texture on the tongue, and a more berry-forward flavor profile. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cherries and rye spice delight the nose at first, and with a twist of orange rind in the mix, it actually smells a lot like an Old Fashioned cocktail. Swirl SirDavis in your glass, and you’ll also begin to pick up notes of honeyed wheat toast, oregano, and black tea. Palate: The flavor of fresh mint sprigs, vanilla pod, and nutmeg greet the tongue while notes of honey and ripe cherries begin to spring up once you get past that initial wave of baking spices. The notes of nutmeg and black pepper kick up again at the end of each sip, as does some sherry flavor, which leaves a whisper of Brazil nuts with a gentle kiss of dessert wine sweetness. Finish: On the finish, as the whisky trickles off your palate, the taste of sherry is again prominent. Fresh hazelnuts, oak from the barrels it was aged in, and black pepper are also evident. The flavors dissipate fairly quickly, giving the whisky a smooth impression overall. For its final act, you’ll notice that your mouth begins drying out, encouraging repeat sips so you can return to the flavor found early on. Bottom Line: This whisky lends itself well to mixed drinks and features luscious, balanced flavors, making it an attractive, moderately proofed option for drinking neat. Its unconventional production method, from the grain recipe to its secondary maturation under the Texas sun, offers enough intrigue to entertain hardcore whisky enthusiasts, and the sweet, sherry-enhanced approachability helps corral newcomers. Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson B

ABV: 60.1%

Average Price: $305 The Whiskey: Always the product of barrels from a single rickhouse, thus the name — 2024’s Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse focuses on the brand’s Camp Nelson B rickhouse. Also of note: this is the highest proof offering to ever come from the Russell’s Reserve lineup at 120.2 (landing just shy of Wild Turkey Generations’ 120.8 for the highest proof from a Wild Turkey offering). Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with a ton of cinnamon, nutmeg, dates, and some savory bacon. With a second whiff, you pick up the aroma of Tahitian vanilla with candied ginger and a touch of milk chocolate. Palate: Wow, a ton of ginger candy and apple galette notes spring onto the palate, with cinnamon and brown butter in spades. The liquid itself is really active on the palate, especially on the roof of the mouth, with spice and nougat notes thrumming throughout. Finish: The finish seemingly lingers forever, with the vanilla and cinnamon tones blending with cardamom and nougat for a satisfying send-off. Bottom Line: Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson B is the lineup’s most unique bourbon yet, soaring to new heights for Wild Turkey when it comes to proof but also delivering a mouth-watering melange of flavors that aren’t typically associated with the brand. For fans of the classic Turkey flavor profile, don’t assume that means this isn’t for you. This is an incredible bourbon fit for anyone who appreciates in credible bourbon. Kinfolk Trust American Whiskey ABV: 62.8%

Average Price: $108 The Whiskey: Kinfolk Trust is a brand-new blend of American whiskeys from Taste Select Repeat’s Orlando “OJ” Lima. The unique blend takes barrels sourced from Dark Arts Whiskey House (potentially Danville-distilled bourbon) and Bainbridge Distillery. While there are only three batches of the cask strength version planned per year, the same is anticipated for the lower “Preferred Proof” version. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma notes unveil hints of beeswax at first, while butterscotch, oak, and orange blossom aromas follow close behind. It has a very creamy, approachable nose despite the proof, with a faintly vegetal note pulsing throughout as well.

Palate: Bubblegum reaches the palate first, then the faintly citric, sweet note of orange pith comes in. It’s big and flavorful at midpalate, with loads of butterscotch, slightly floral notes, orange marmalade, and restrained spice blossoming. The heat fans out over the edges of the tongue and then dart up the roof of the mouth, with black pepper leading the charge. Finish: Kinfolk Trust’s Cask Strength offering has a lingering finish that hangs on the palate for a long time, with some nougat and black pepper leaving the most lasting impression. Bottom Line: As part of an intimate product reveal in Louisville, Lima indicated that he wasn’t intent on creating an empire with Kinfolk Trust, but that doesn’t change the fact that this is whiskey fit for a king. If this thoughtful, well-constructed inaugural blend is indicative of what we can expect from the future of the brand then you’ll want to keep them firmly on your radar this fall. Octomore 15.2 ABV: 57.9%

Average Price: $245 The Whiskey: For Octomore 15.2, the whiskey was initially aged in second-fill wine casks (42%) and second-fill Bourbon casks (58%) before being finished in second-fill French oak ex-Cognac casks that push the flavor profile in an intriguing direction. The 15.2 features the same batch of Scottish-grown barley as 15.1, also malted to 108.22 PPM. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma notes sing with Brie cheese, lime zest, walnuts, and cherries. Despite having the same phenol level of 15.1, the 15.2 comes across as less smoky thanks to its pine-like woodsiness, with moss, ginger cookies, and brown butter. Palate: Once on the palate, those nosing notes delicately unfurl with wisps of moss and smoke, subtly masking the vanilla custard, dried apricot, and Rainier cherry notes. The slick, velvety texture finds a home in every corner of the mouth as it gently coats the palate, allowing each flavor note to develop with ample space.

Finish: The finish is where a greater infusion of smoke comes through with pink peppercorn, nutmeg, and a slight salinity. Bottom Line: While this year’s Octomore 15.3 is drawing a lot of attention for being a phenomenal phenolic force, it’s the finesse of the 15.2 that stands tall in the lineup. With a balanced bouquet of aromas married to a patient, revealing palate, Octomore 15.2 is a testament to the delicate deployment of peat. Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch 2024 ABV: 54.1%

Average Price: $350 The Whiskey: Four Roses’ highly anticipated Limited Edition Small Batch for 2024 has finally been announced, and we were able to get a first taste of it. For this year’s release, Master Distiller Brent Elliott opted to blend three of Four Roses’ ten bourbon recipes with a 12-year-old OBSV, 15-year-old OESK, 16-year-old OESF, and more OBSV, this time at 20 years old, to create the final product. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is initially floral with ripe apples, butterscotch, and butter pecan ice cream. Faint bits of dark chocolate, star anise, and tobacco leaf help to round out the beautiful bouquet of aromas. Palate: The butterscotch and apple note really pops on the palate off the bat. The whiskey is well-rounded with a mellow black pepper baking spice tone to go with a more pronounced helping of cinnamon bark, pecans, and brown sugar. The range of flavors reminds me a lot of fried apple pie with a splash of citrus zest. The mouthfeel is medium-bodied and enhances the depth of the flavors without becoming an attraction unto itself. Finish: The finish has a mature oak backbone with the additional flavor of caramel chews and Fuji apple skin. It’s medium-length, but that brevity really works, urging your focus on the next sip rather than your last. Bottom Line: Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch is annually considered one of the stars of the fall-release schedule and its consistently high quality is indicative of why. While last year’s release soared to incredible heights, this year’s expression seems equally eager to touch the sky, making it one of the best bourbon releases to chase after this autumn. Westward Milestone Edition 2 American Single Malt Whiskey

ABV: 48.5%

Average Price: $250 The Whiskey: For Westward’s premium Milestone expression, Master Blender Miles Munroe created a twenty-one-barrel Solera system to continuously age and blend some of the brand’s most precious whiskey in various casks. Two other things that make this release unique? The distillate is slow-proofed in-cask, and new for this year is the inclusion of Amburana barrel-aged whiskey in the solera blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rich orange marmalade and cinnamon notes come leaping out of the glass when you run your nose over the rim, with further aromas of malt chocolate and dense French vanilla drawing you in and imploring an initial sip. Palate: This is an incredibly lush and smooth whiskey with cinnamon and nougat meshing harmoniously with the orange marmalade, French vanilla, and malt chocolate notes from the nose. The texture is also remarkably creamy, allowing all of those decadent flavors to coat your palate and blossom at length. Finish: The medium-length finish gently recedes with orange blossom, Brazil nuts, and cinnamon, leaving the final impression before it escapes your palate. Bottom Line: Westward Whiskey’s annual Milestone expression has quickly established itself as a whiskey not to be missed, exhibiting Master Blender Miles Munroe’s expert blending prowess. This expression’s moniker, a sly nod to Mr. Munroe and aptly named to mark Westward’s growth, definitely fits, and the whiskey exemplifies the neck tag’s Latin dictum Verum Factum, the maker’s knowledge. Shenk’s Homestead Kentucky Sour Mash Whiskey Small Batch 2024 Release ABV: 45.6%

Average Price: $185 The Whiskey: Shenk’s Homestead Kentucky Sour Mash Whiskey from Michter’s is always one of the brand’s more intriguing annual blends, and the 2024 edition keeps things interesting by utilizing liquid housed in French oak sourced from the Vosges region of France. The grain recipes include malted rye and caramel malt and showcase Michter’s casks, which underwent natural air drying and seasoning casks for 24 months before being toasted to their specifications. Tasting Notes: Nose: Once in the glass, Shenk’s whiskey begins giving off the aroma of chocolate wafers and orange buttercream, rose petals, allspice, and basil. It’s a lovely medley of scents that work well in concert with one another and draw you in for an initial sip.

Palate: The flavors of chocolate truffle dust and almond meat come together on the palate with vanilla frosting and orange zest on top. The texture is spry, spreading over the length of the tongue with ease and gently rolling over the palate with a bit of baking spice, seizing the opportunity to make an impression before it transitions to the finish. Finish: Youthful oak interrupts things with a curt finish that introduces a bit of malted chocolate and roasted coffee notes before gently receding. Bottom Line: Shenk’s Homestead Kentucky Sour Mash Whiskey from Michter’s, as part of the Legacy Series, is always a sought-after release and this year’s expression is a sterling example of why, thanks to its fusion of atypical flavors that come together for a complex yet easy-sipping experience. Brook Hill Rye “Greenprint” ABV: 59.3%

Average Price: $850 The Whiskey: Brook Hill is the Rare Character brand’s ne plus ultra expression, which, as you should already know, means this is some absolutely epic whiskey. With a history that dates back to the turn of the 19th century, the modern-day revival of Brook Hill is releasing exclusive bourbons and rye, with a highly limited number of single barrels of the rye hitting the market so far this year. Tasting Notes: Nose: Milk chocolate, like the milk in a bowl after you finish your Cocoa Puffs, and sweet mint are most immediately alluring on the nose. Stick around a while, and you’ll also find chunks of toffee, polished leather, and paprika contributing to this dark and brooding nose. Palate: Candied walnuts hit the palate along with a big spoonful of brown sugar before that Cocoa Puff milk note begins to pool at midpalate, whetting the edges of your tongue. Paprika and barrel char are relegated to the shotgun seat as some nutmeg, Smarties candy, and dried cranberries steer the ship before this transitions into the finish.

Finish: Almost chalky as the texture grips the back of your tongue before tapping out. There’s some oak and nuttiness on the finish, along with drops of honey, but despite the impressive length of those flavors, you’ll probably be on your second glass before you truly appreciate them. Bottom Line: Brook Hill came out of the gate strong, but then, that’s what Rare Character has become known for. They don’t half-step when it comes to new releases, and ever since introducing Brook Hill to the market in 2023, they’ve been batting 1.000. Yamazaki Mizunara 18-Year-Old Single Malt Japanese Whisky 100th Anniversary Limited Edition ABV: 48%

Average Price: $3,000 The Whiskey: Yamazaki has a real treat to offer with this 18-year-old Japanese Single Malt, which sees the entirety of its maturation subjected to Mizunara oak. Created in honor of Suntory Whisky’s centenary, this 100th Anniversary Edition is brand-new for 2024. Tasting Notes: Nose: Black cherries and peaches introduce this whisky on the nose as a fruit-forward treat before baking spices like cinnamon and nutmeg reveal themselves. Palate: The palate is delicate, with flavors that coyly sidle up to your tongue with subtly spiced torched orange wheels combining with floral undertones, vanilla custard, and a gentle drizzle of honeyed black tea. The texture is very soft, but the flavors hold together even when rolling them over the tongue. Finish: Despite the sparse texture, the finish lingers with medium length, as aspects of clove, sandalwood, and dried coconut close things out. Bottom Line: Yamazaki Mizunara 18-Year-Old shows just how well Yamazaki’s delicate liquid can interact with the porous Japanese oak, utilizing the cask’s characteristic notes of subtle spice and sandalwood to mold the distillery’s mature liquid in an oft-used albeit impressive fashion. King of Kentucky 2024 “Representative Barrel”

ABV: 65.2%

Average Price: $2,500 The Whiskey: King of Kentucky is the Brown-Forman brand’s most regal annual release. For 2024, it features a fleet of single-barrel bourbons, all aged for at least 16 years. With 5,100 bottles produced from just 63 barrels distilled between July 19, 2007, and November 15, 2007, this expression’s popularity and relative rarity make it difficult to find. Tasting Notes: Nose: Lush chocolate-covered coconut notes open things up, with vanilla bean and caramel joining brown sugar and the aroma of caramelized fruit, dense oak, and a whisp of malt to close things out. Palate: The palate begins with intense, dark, sweet notes as chocolate, mature oak, toasted coconut, and Madagascar vanilla make an initial impression before faint leather and sumptuous toffee notes find their way at mid-palate. The bourbon’s texture is incredibly viscous and chewy, making it all the more attractive to sit with this pour at length and parse each dense layer of flavor. Finish: This might be the bourbon with the lengthiest finish of the year as it lingers for minutes after the final sip with caramel, toasted coconut, dark chocolate, and mature oak reverberating across the palate until the very end. Bottom Line: King of Kentucky has gained a reputation as the pinnacle of bourbon’s annual release calendar, and this year’s edition is a hallmark example of that. While some recent releases have struggled to integrate those mature oak notes into the overall structure of the whiskey, resulting in other Limited Edition snatching the crown, this year’s offering shows that Master Distiller Chris Morris hasn’t lost his iron grip. Keeper’s Heart 21-Year-Old Irish Single Malt Finished in Tokaji Barrels ABV: 48.5%

Average Price: $1,000 The Whiskey: Keeper’s Heart’s new 21-year-old Irish Single Malt whiskey, crafted by the brand’s Master Distiller, Brian Nation, is truly presented as a work of art. Encased in a luxurious wooden box is this equally luxurious liquid, finished in Tokaji Hungarian dessert wine barrels for an added layer of complexity. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with apricots drizzled in honey, vanilla custard, and burnt sugar atop a crème brulée. A few waves of the hand grant the nose further aromas like Medjool date syrup, a faint, creamy nuttiness, butterscotch, and floral notes.

Palate: On the first sip, you’re welcomed by the decadent butterscotch and malt notes one can expect with well-aged Irish whiskey, but they’re joined by soft dates, white sugar, and orange zest with some elusive dark chocolate rounding things out at midpalate. Finish: The finish is where you notice how silky the texture is, lingering for a moderate length with dessert wine sweetness melding well with the malt and dilute butterscotch left on the palate. Bottom Line: While Keeper’s Heart has thus far made its name with delightful fusions of American and Irish whiskey, by staying in one late and deploying an atypical, albeit entrancing finishing cask, they’ve taken things to new heights. This pricy expression of Master Distiller Brian Nation’s visionary blending prowess is a show-stopper. Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon 8 Summers Old ABV: 60.65%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon is the pinnacle of the revived Fortuna brand from Rare Character. This beefed-up barrel-proof bourbon is sourced from an undisclosed distillery in Kentucky and blended in three-to-five barrel lots. What’s new, however, is the addition of an age statement, a bit of a throwback to how bourbon was labeled in the early 1900s, which reads “8 Summers Old.” Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with boozy cocktail cherries, cinnamon bark, rich oak tones, and even a hint of mocha. After a wave of the hand, as the liquid tumbles around your glass, aerating it will reveal further aromas of butterscotch, black pepper, cacao nibs, and strawberry jam. Palate: The nosing notes offer a solid roadmap for what follows on the palate as blackberry jam replaces the strawberries found on the nose while cinnamon, almond extract, dense oak, and sticky toffee run rampant on the tongue. The texture is robust and offers a fullness that allows each flavor to present itself distinctly, revealing its impressive richness.

Finish: The finish is long-lasting and introduces clove, freshly grated ginger, and black pepper for one final baking spice sizzle before the syrupy black cherry notes leave a sweet final impression. Bottom Line: Fortuna Barrel Proof entered the market with a splash, immediately challenging the supremacy of several cask-strength stalwarts at 7 years old. Now, nearly a year after its introduction to the market, and with the addition of an 8-year age statement, it’s become clear that it isn’t just beginner’s luck that warrants its place in the conversation. Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon is quickly becoming an implacable answer to the question of the best barrel-proof bourbon on the market. Old Line Navy Strength 114 Proof American Single Malt Whiskey ABV: 57%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: Old Line Distillery, based in Maryland, created this release by taking hand-selected four, five, and six-year-old barrels based on their unique characteristics and then bottled them at a hefty 114 proof point. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with notes of butterscotch, malted barley, honey, and white pepper that practically leap out of the glass. True to expectations, this noses like an amped-up version of Old Line’s stellar flagship American Single Malt. There’s even a surprising note of star anise to be found. Palate: It has a heavy mouthfeel with lilac, dark chocolate, star anise, and honey featured most prominently. The rich, floral note is perhaps the most surprising part of the transition to the palate, but the dense texture works well to display the flavors and temper the high heat of this one. Finish: The lengthy finish is where the oak hangs out, and the lilac note fuses with lavender and honey in a major way. It’s an unusual but wholly welcome development that makes this one fun to sip slowly and savor at length. Bottom Line: This Navy Strength version of Old Line’s flagship distillate is a wild departure from the norm with far more floral aspects and an incredibly robust texture that marks this as some of the best liquid coming out of the distillery. Premier Drams Bourbon “Bourb Your Enthusiasm”

ABV: 113.6%

Average Price: $220 The Whiskey: Premier Drams is a new brand that was launched early this summer by the same man behind Washington D.C.’s legendary whiskey bar, Jack Rose, Bill Thomas. 8 years ago, Thomas began procuring contract-distilled whiskey from an elusive producer in Bardstown, Kentucky, and aging it at the site of the historic Old Taylor Distillery, which today is the home of Castle & Key. Due to Castle & Key’s uniquely cool maturation facilities, many of the barrels that went into these Premier Drams single barrels saw a significant drop in ABV, with the majority hovering right around the 100-proof mark at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: Strawberry saltwater taffy escapes the grasp of the glass to greet the nose at first before evolving into a cherry Luden’s note and partnering up with truffle honey, white pepper, and peanut brittle for a mellow and intriguing medley. Palate: On the palate, it’s a delight to discover that the Luden’s cherry note has evolved into a full-blown Rainier cherry, carrying white pepper, allspice, nutmeg, and honey in tow. The flavors here are markedly rich, defying its moderate proof and delivering a depth and richness that will have you sucking your molars, frantically trying to prevent even a single drop from slipping through the cracks. Finish: Vanilla pods, salted butter, fatty Brazil nuts, and white pepper prevail on the finish with a dollop of honey and Rainier cherries, adding a sweet closing kiss as it succinctly slides off your palate. Bottom Line: By delivering cask-strength bourbon at such a moderate proof point, Premier Drams is quietly revolutionizing the modern bourbon landscape. In the fashion of any groundbreaking innovator, I’m not entirely sure the public is ready for it yet, but that’s what makes discovering excellent single-barrel offerings like this so awesome. Wolves American Single Malt Aged 5 Years ABV: 48%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Wolves Whiskey has been producing some stellar and incredibly unique premium blends over the past few years, but this expression is the brand’s very first crack at creating an evergreen product. Aged for five years in California wine barrels before being finished in Cognac casks, this brand-new American Single Malt debuted in September this year. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with mocha, deep honey tones, and roasted Brazil nuts. After a few waves of the hand, cinnamon and doughy notes emerge out of the glass, along with dried strawberries.

Palate: This whiskey is immediately supple and expansive on the palate, defying its modest proof to flood your tastebuds with the flavor of Manuka honey, crème brulée, clove, and fresh figs. There are additional layers of nutmeg, cinnamon, and half-baked pastries, complete with a slight doughiness and well-developed sweetness. Finish: The finish is medium-length and just as silky as the liquid itself, causing it to gently recede, leaving a touch of black pepper and clove with cinnamon bark at the end. Bottom Line: Wolves Whiskey’s brand-new American Single Malt is sure to turn heads as the brand’s very first evergreen product showcases an impressive utilization of finishing casks. While the brand has a ton of intriguing higher-end offerings, this new entry-level whiskey is sure to capture a new audience thanks to its more affordable price point and approachable flavor profile. Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged Bourbon 2024 ABV: 59.65%

Average Price: $350 The Whiskey: Maker’s Mark’s sole age-stated product, Cellar Aged, is now in its second year of production. This year’s release features 15% 12-year-old bourbon and 85% 13-year-old bourbon, making it their oldest release to date. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dark chocolate truffle dusting, orange blossom, and floral aromas kick off this aromatically impressive bourbon. Further notes of brown sugar, lavender honey, faint umami, wet soil, and coconut soon follow. Palate: Citrus and red berries with vanilla and black pepper hit the palate at first, with heavy dark chocolate notes following thereafter. The texture is very creamy up front, with a tasty pop of cinnamon on the back end. Luscious caramel and toasted coconut develop at midpalate. Finish: The finish is lengthy and has dried strawberries with black pepper, gentle oak, and vanilla. Bottom Line: The question you may have is whether or not this year’s Cellar Aged is better than 2023’s edition. The answer: it depends. While last year’s version is full of caramel tones that are very true to Maker’s Mark’s standard product, this year has much more chocolate and an atypical coconut note that will bring newcomers into the fold. Uncle Nearest 777 Anniversary Blend Premium Tennessee Whiskey – The Lost Chapter (Batch 007)

ABV: 60.8%

Average Price: $140 The Whiskey: For this special Anniversary Blend, created to honor Uncle Nearest’s 7th year in operation, the brand takes 7-year-old Tennessee whiskey that’s been hand-selected and mingled by their Master Blender, Victoria Eady Butler. The ABV for these small batch blends varies, but the one we’ll be considering today from Batch 007 landed on the higher side at 121.7 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rainier cherries, maple candy, and white chocolate. There’s some clove and more faint cinnamon, but the cherries are the strongest aroma. Palate: Incredibly smooth and supple mouthfeel that instantly and gently coats your palate with honey, rainier cherries, and allspice hitting the palate. It’s remarkably even-keeled, and it’s only as it transitions to the finish where baking spices from clove to black pepper start to tingle the tongue. Finish: The lengthy finish finds white pepper, sage, and rich, well-rounded honey, gently sending this whiskey on its way. Bottom Line: This is far and away the best whiskey I’ve ever had from Uncle Nearest. The 777 Anniversary Blend has an incredible depth of flavor coupled with an impressive balance that subtly and effectively coats the palate this whiskey will leave you craving a backup bottle as soon as you take your first sip. True Story Bourbon Finished in Moscatel Barrels ABV: 45%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: The latest project from the Henderson family, the same folks who founded Angel’s Envy, is True Story. True Story’s whiskey lineup features an Amburana and Sherry-finished rye with a Moscatel-finished bourbon as their flagship. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes fling the door open with delightful honey, surprising macadamia nuts, and stewed stone fruits. It’s a balanced and generally light melange that is a treat to nose at length despite not being overly complex.

Palate: The palate opens with vanilla frosting, dates, and macadamia nuts’ faintly nutty, creamy flavor. This is easy-sipping bourbon for sure, with a nice roundness that highlights how balanced and well-integrated it is with those Moscatel secondary maturation casks. Finish: The finish ends succinctly with a touch of white pepper joining red berries and dilute honey. Bottom Line: True Story doesn’t just have a highly unique bottle the bourbon (and rye) housed in those opaque bottles is one of a kind as well. With a light, sweet flavor profile ideal for the bourbon-curious, but rich enough for the enthusiasts, the Henderson’s definitely have another hit on their hands. Old Grand Dad 16-Year-Old Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $500 The Whiskey: New for 2024, Old Grand-Dad’s first age-stated expression is a hefty 16-year-old bourbon proofed down to 50% ABV. This expression joins Old Grand-Dad, Old Grand-Dad Bonded, and Old Grand-Dad 114 in the lineup. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cornbread and caramel fill the air at first, with notes of brown sugar, peanuts, and wheat toast closely following behind for a classic Jim Beam-esque profile with added depth and nuance. Palate: Well-aged oak, cinnamon, brown sugar, tobacco leaf, and Chex Mix make for the most striking flavors on the palate, which is even-keeled and even a bit restrained, which is typical of bourbon in this age range. The texture is admittedly quotidian, given this whiskey’s moderate proof point. Still, there’s no denying the depth of flavor, as the mature oak tones provide plenty of runway for the rest of the tasting notes to develop to their fullest potential.