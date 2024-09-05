Part of the beauty of bourbon is that it offers great tasting options for every occasion, whether casual enjoyment or serious analysis. It’s true that some truly incredible bourbons cost hundreds of dollars, but you know what? You’re overlooking some of the absolute best bourbon in the world if you’re not checking the mid-shelf bottles at your local liquor store. In fact, I’ll do you one better because some of the bourbons under $50 on this list are actually better than bourbons that cost hundreds of dollars. Now, do I have your attention? It’s not exactly a secret because bourbon enthusiasts have known for years that some of these more affordable options are world-beaters, but because new bourbons are hitting the shelves seemingly every day, it can be challenging to keep up with some of the newer offerings that deserve top billing on your home bar. This ranking will help you ensure you’re buying great bourbon on a reasonable budget in 2024. As a bonus, you can even pour these bottles for your friends in blind tastings and prove to them that high-quality bourbon doesn’t have to be expensive. Now, without further ado, here’s our ranking of the absolute best bourbons under $50 in 2024! 20. Ezra Brooks 99 Proof Port Cask Bourbon ABV: 49.5%

Average Price: $30 The Whiskey: Ezra Brooks is one of the more established names in bourbon, with a history that traces back to its founding in 1957. In 2024, however, this port-finished bourbon represents the newest lineup extension for the respected brand. Tasting Notes: Nose: Aroma notes of candy cane, rich cherries, warm vanilla, and wood chips greet the nose at first before accents of tobacco leaf and clove enter the fray.

Palate: The ripe cherry note rushes in at first with nectarines and bananas, chocolate chips, and vanilla, painting the palate with a lush layer of sweetness. This whiskey has a lot of grip on the palate, punching well above its weight proof-wise and delivering a sipping experience more in line with whiskey in the 110 range. Finish: The finish is lingering, marked by vanilla, oak, and milk chocolate. At the very end, this whiskey reintroduces the cherry note found early in each sip. This is surprisingly tasty stuff. Bottom Line: Ezra Brooks’ entire brand portfolio is full of incredible value bourbons, capable of delivering outstanding quality for a wallet-friendly price. This brand-new expression is perhaps the brand’s prime example. 19. Knob Creek 9-Year Small Batch ABV: 50%

Average Price: $34 The Whiskey: The same folks behind Jim Beam make Knob Creek’s Small Batch Bourbon, and the years of experience they’ve gathered in crafting their flagship expression is on full display with this bottle. Aged for nine years, Knob Creek Small Batch is part of Jim Beam’s Small Batch Collection. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose begins with an interesting floral flourish that soon opens the door for fresh hazelnuts, caramel corn, and honeyed toast. It’s an interesting blend of aromas that all play off of each other really well. Palate: After the first sip of Knob Creek, those flavors come together in a surprisingly rich and harmonious symphony of flavor with peanut shell, hazelnut, and caramel corn notes coating the palate and evolving to reveal an additional layer of dilute honeyed sweetness.

Finish: On the finish, both the proof and the age of this bourbon reveal themselves as it introduces a slight earthy sweetness reminiscent of hazelnut spread along with allspice and nutmeg. Bottom Line: Knob Creek bourbon is as classic as they come. Aged for nine years and highlighting the brand’s small batch cask curation, this whiskey is one of the benchmarks for the category. 18. Benchmark Full Proof ABV: 62.5%

Average Price: $27 The Whiskey: Benchmark Full Proof was first released last year and is now the premier expression in the Benchmark lineup. Always bottled at 125 proof, it is the highest ABV offering from the Benchmark brand. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is full of cinnamon Red Hots, peanut shells, caramel, and oak. It’s a pretty straightforward medley of flavors, but despite that knock, they all work well together and come across boldly on the nose. Palate: On the palate is where the brashness of those flavors really runs wild as it drinks a bit hot and is marred, rather than aided by, the simplicity of its flavor wheel. You get peanuts, cinnamon, caramel, oak, and…nothing else. That said, the flavors are fairly well-developed, and because of their distinctiveness and the clear delineation between each note, they’re easy to appreciate one by one. Finish: The finish is flush with black pepper, more oak, and charred green pepper skin. It’s medium-lengthed, which is a plus if you appreciate its brashness but a distraction if that boldness is overwhelming. Bottom Line: When it was first launched, many Buffalo Trace fans posited Benchmark Full Proof as a sort of “Stagg Jr., Jr.” The hope was that it would present similar flavors in a much easier-to-find and affordably priced expression. How’d that turn out? Well, it would be an oversimplification to call it such, but it contains a few flavor notes that make Stagg so beloved. As long as you temper your expectations and are in the market for a bold, uncomplicated bourbon, there’s plenty here to enjoy. 17. New Riff Single Barrel Bourbon

ABV: 51.95%

Average Price: $63 The Whiskey: New Riff produces a stellar 100-proof offering, but for its single-barrel expression, it elevates things by delivering its whiskey at cask strength without chill filtration. Tasting Notes: Nose: Caramel corn, peanut shells, and cedar come wafting out of the glass when you first pour New Riff Single Barrel, and those notes are quickly joined by cream soda and burnt sugar for a delightful blend. Palate: Once on the palate, this bourbon leads with cream soda, clove, vanilla wafers, and rich, decadent caramel notes. A touch of white pepper pricks the tip of the tongue, and at midpalate, some more fruit-forward notes of ripe cherries start to develop. The mouthfeel is a bit lean, but who cares when you have well-developed flavors? Finish: The brief finish welcomes more white pepper and youthful oak before the caramel envelopes your palate and gives you a sweet kiss to conclude each sip. Bottom Line: By showcasing its barrel inventory’s variety of flavors with this single-barrel lineup, New Riff delivers a delicious bourbon-sipping experience at a higher proof that offers a unique profile every single time. 16. Old Forester 100 Proof Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $26 The Whiskey: Made with a grain recipe of 72% corn, 18% rye, and 10% malted barley, Old Forester’s 100-proof offering is a budget-friendly beauty. Following in the longstanding tradition of Old Forester’s commitment to 100-proof bourbon, this expression carries no minimum age statement, unlike their Bottled in Bond 1879, which is guaranteed to be at least four years old per the Bottled in Bond regulations. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, Old Forester 100 Proof begins with a medicinal cherry note, which opens the curtains for a wave of complementing aromas like caramel, barrel char, hazelnut spread, and moderate oak. After a few swirls, the cherry note becomes more robust, as does the underlying caramel, which rises to greet the nose like an eager puppy out of the glass.

Palate: The medicinal cherry note from the nose of this whiskey very quickly finds its way to the palate, coating the tongue and laying a foundation for accenting notes like cinnamon, oak, black pepper spice, and toasted almonds. The texture in the mouth is moderately slick, with just enough grip to reward “chewing” the bourbon. Chewing also rewards repeat sips as the liquid coats your palate and allows you to unlock more flavor. Finish: The finish reveals a more natural black cherry flavor, along with some clove and caramel notes. The liquid hangs on for a medium length, making this a great sipping whiskey to enjoy neat. Bottom Line: Straight up, this is one of Old Forester’s hidden gems. The flavor profile is true to everything the brand does well, with black cherry, vanilla, and caramel showing up in full force. The cherry on top is that it does all of this at a budget-friendly price point that puts it ahead of the Whiskey Row Series in value and enables it to compete with far more expensive bourbons. 15. 2XO Oak Series: French Oak ABV: 46%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: 2XO’s Master Blender Dixon Dedman is no stranger to innovation, and he does so with this budget-friendly offering. To achieve its unique flavor profile, Dedman inserts chains of charred French oak into traditional bourbon barrels. While the full mash bill is undisclosed, the brand notes that the bourbon in this blend contains 18% rye. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with rosewater, vanilla, and bright red cherries, along with some faint cinnamon bark and youthful oak tones. Overall, it’s a delightful medley that makes you want to dive in for your first sip. Palate: Once on the palate, you get an interesting blend of French vanilla and white chocolate to go with muddled cherry and cinnamon notes. These all work well together, and the texture of the whiskey enters the mouth smoothly with a velvety introduction that soon recedes as the baking spices, like black pepper, start to tease the edges of your tongue and lead the transition to the finish.

Finish: The finish on this whiskey features a sizzle reminiscent of Pop Rocks as the black pepper detonates and leaves a puff of vanilla extract and dried cranberries behind. It’s worth saying that the finish might be the best part of the entire experience. Bottom Line: 2XO is so-named because the brand opted to embrace “double oaking” all of its expressions, but its innovative ways are turning heads. The fun flavors their French oak chains produce are matched by the way the liquid develops on your palate, making this a fun pour to sit back and enjoy from start to finish. 14. Early Times Bottled in Bond ABV: 50%

Average Price: $25 The Whiskey: Early Times is a historic brand first launched in 1860 by John Henry “Jack” Beam, Jim Beam’s paternal uncle. In 2021, it was announced that the production of this bourbon would be moved from Brown-Forman, the brand’s previous owner, to the Barton 1792 Distillery under new owner Sazerac. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, there’s a strong Luden’s Wild Cherry cough drop note that is distracting at first but becomes increasingly enchanting over time. In addition to that artificial, berry-like sweetness, there are notes of ripe oranges, polished leather, and fresh hazelnuts. Palate: On the palate, it’s the artificial cherry note and the polished leather from the nose that make the biggest impression as each sip begins very sweet before trailing off into more typical, earthy bourbon notes like oak and nutmeg. Just as the flavors seemingly shift from the front palate to the mid-palate, so does the texture, which begins very slick and viscous before turning lean as the whiskey makes its way to the finish. Finish: The finish on Early Times Bottled in Bond features a flourish of black pepper and barrel char, which wasn’t present at midpalate. The lengthy finish also showcases an additional pop of fresh hazelnuts, adding a layer of balance to the entire affair. Bottom Line: Early Times Bottled in Bond has a fruit-forward medley of flavors and substantive texture, allowing it to hold its own as a neat sipper. Considering that, its budget-friendly sticker price awards it extra points, allowing you to happily skip bottles that are two to three times the cost. 13. Michter’s US*1 Bourbon

ABV: 45.7%

Average Price: $35 The Whiskey: Michter’s was recently voted the World’s Most Admired Whiskey Distillery, and its flagship bourbon is the most readily available example of why. For this expression and the rest of its whiskey lineup, Michter’s uses a proprietary filtration process to optimize the flavor coming from its barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Michter’s US*1 Bourbon has a dense aroma bouquet that immediately appears well-refined. Notes like honeysuckle, brown sugar, raisins, and youthful oak fill the air, with each well-developed layer greeting the olfactory senses warmly. Palate: On the palate, what’s immediately remarkable about this bourbon is the texture, as it gently coats your tongue with moderate warmth, and before you know it, the taste of brown sugar, raisins, and walnuts is suddenly everywhere on your tongue. That deceptively viscous texture works well here and is a credit to Michter’s proprietary filtration process and their atypical proof-point. Finish: The finish here is brief, with brown sugar and cinnamon coexisting harmoniously alongside new oak and clove, making for a gentle send-off after every sip. Bottom Line: Michter’s US*1 Bourbon perfectly threads the needle of being delicious and affordable. Free from any harsher elements, your palate will take to this whiskey like a fish in the water as those enchanting mellow notes wash over your tongue and coat your mouth with a remarkable range of flavors that make this the smoothest bourbon money can buy. 12. Southern Star Paragon Wheated Bottled in Bond ABV: 50%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: Tasting Notes: Nose: Gentle caramel and pie crust aromas open the nosing notes with nondescript red berries, custard, and dark chocolate drizzled atop.

Palate: This bourbon comes in hot across the palate, but the appearance of cinnamon and caramel makes a significant impression and implores you to dig deeper. It is full-bodied, with red berries emerging mid-palate before being pushed aside by black pepper spice and oak. Finish: The finish is full of red berries, vanilla extract, and nutmeg, and it lingers for a remarkably long time. There’s also a final flourish of black pepper spice, which punctuates the fact that this whiskey punches above its proof point. Bottom Line: In Southern Star’s Paragon Wheated Bourbon, the balance is a bit thrown askew by a surprising alcohol punch, but that said, the flavors are really dialed up to the max, making this a delicious sipper once you take a Promethean turn and conquer the flames. 11. Jim Beam Black Label ABV: 45%

Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: The new and improved Jim Beam Black Label is the result of tireless tinkering from Master Distillers Fred and Freddie Noe. New for 2024, the long-standing Jim Beam expression now has an age statement and a slightly altered flavor profile designed to optimize the distillery’s 7-year-old bourbon profile. Tasting Notes: Nose: Peanut brittle, bubble gum, and caramel are all featured prominently on the nose of Jim Beam’s 7-Year Black Label on the first pass. A second sniff introduces accenting notes of orange rind and leather. Palate: The dense, substantial texture hits at first before a clash of peanut brittle, butter, and hazelnuts dances across the palate. There are notes of lemon zest and honey that take root on the roof of the mouth before the flavor of barrel char and black pepper usher in the transition to the finish.

Finish: Nutmeg and honey roasted peanuts show force on the finish along with some chocolate truffle dust as it warms the entire mouth and hangs around for an impressively long time. Bottom Line: Jim Beam Black Label has the sweetness, spice, flavor, and wallet-friendly price to make it a winner. The recent reemergence of an age statement on this bottle is enough of a reason to welcome this bottle into your collection, but that number on the front came with a lot of fine-tuning on the back end by Fred and Freddie Noe, and they hit an absolute home run. 10. McKenzie Bottled in Bond Wheated Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $57 The Whiskey: McKenzie’s Bottled in Bond Wheated Bourbon is a bit of an unknown in the wider world of American whiskey, hailing from North New York’s Finger Lake Distillery. Made per all of the Bottled In Bond Act’s legal specifications, this bourbon is distilled and aged entirely on the banks of New York’s Finger Lakes. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, this bourbon begins with a touch of wheat funk, lavender honey, fresh hazelnuts, and peanut brittle. It’s a smooth, inviting set of aromas that also brings a bit of chocolate truffle dust, clove, and pastry dough into the fold. Palate: Once on the palate, all of the flavors from the nose are at the tip of your tongue, albeit in a slightly more muddled fashion. There are chunks of toffee to go with a bit of candied ginger, pastry dough, and peanut brittle up front, while a touch of honey, wheat funk, and chocolate truffle dust haunt the periphery of your tongue and the back of your palate. The liquid is medium-bodied but spry, covering and coating your palate quickly, receding almost as quickly, and leaving those mellow sweet notes behind. Finish: For its short-to-medium finish, McKenzie Wheated Bourbon gives off the flavor of the slightly overcooked bottom of a blondie. There’s a touch of young oak, cloves, and honeyed wheat toast to send you on your way as well. Bottom Line: As one of the lesser-known bourbons on this list, let it be clear that’s an issue of limited distribution and marketing far more than flavor. McKenzie’d Wheated Bottled in Bond Bourbon is one of the best-kept secrets in my home bar, and if you find a bottle and add it to your liquor cabinet, you’ll soon be telling curious houseguests the very same thing. 9. Old Grand-Dad 114

ABV: 57%

Average Price: $30 The Whiskey: Old Grand-Dad 114 is frequently cited as one of the best budget bourbons on the market, and for 2024, that still hasn’t changed. The high-rye recipe from Jim Beam also goes into its lower proof versions, Old Grand-Dad standard, and Old Grand-Dad Bonded. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, OGD 114 opens with a bouquet of lemon zest, maple candy, and peanuts. Those notes are propped up by a supporting cast of oak, light honey, and butterscotch. Palate: Once you take a sip of Old Grand-Dad 114, you’ll immediately pick up on its medium-bodied texture, which is slightly heavy and dense. The flavor of fresh hazelnuts, honey, and caramel comes across first on the tongue before it turns somewhat mellow at midpalate with butterscotch Krimpets, faint tobacco leaf, and a bit of orange pith. Finish: For its medium-length finish, OGD 114 delivers a bit of vanilla and black pepper to go with more fresh hazelnuts and oak. This is a perfectly satisfying conclusion that ties all of those well-balanced flavors together. Bottom Line: Old Grand-Dad 114 is an OG value bourbon, and enthusiasts should be pleased that Jim Beam has taken an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach over the years. For right around $30, it’s hard to find a more flavorful and well-rounded option. 8. Buffalo Trace Kosher Wheat Bourbon ABV: 47%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: The counterpart to Buffalo Trace Distillery Kosher Rye Recipe Bourbon, this wheated bourbon version essentially offers the Old Weller Antique recipe in a slightly different format. Like every whiskey in Buffalo Trace’s Kosher whiskey lineup, this product is created with help from the Chicago Rabbinical Council. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose here features some bright cherry and juicy orange notes and a persistent butterscotch-topped vanilla ice cream aroma to go with a surprisingly gentle oak tone, making for an overall light and approachable combination.

Palate: On the palate, there’s a lovely welcoming note of honey absent from the nose and the red cherries transform into Golden Delicious apples with a bit of glacé raspberries, vanilla extract, and clove. Finish: The finish welcomes the persistence of the honey from the opening sip, along with the return of the cherry notes as it gently and pleasantly puckers the mouth before trailing off after medium length. Bottom Line: Overall, Buffalo Trace Kosher Wheat is a bit lighter and has less depth than the Gentile-friendly version, but it’s far more readily available and delivers 90% of the quality while also providing a few variations on the theme that make it worth exploring in its own right. 7. 1792 Full Proof Bourbon ABV: 62.5%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: This Full Proof expression from the 1792 Barton Distillery is the pinnacle of their 1792 lineup, which also includes wheated bourbon, a bottled-in-bond offering, and its entry-level small batch. 1792 employs a unique filtration process for this expression, eschewing the typical chill filtration of its competitors and instead utilizing a plate and frame filter. Tasting Notes: Nose: Initially, there are some jammy raspberry, dark chocolate, and barrel char notes that come wafting out of the glass, and those are soon joined by a hit of allspice and black pepper. After a few swirls, you’ll also pick up on the caramel and vanilla in this one. Palate: On the palate, that jammy raspberry note becomes more of a blackberry as it takes a darker tack and delivers on the promise of barrel char, allspice, and black pepper on the nose. There’s a touch of smokiness with each sip as the heavy hit of ethanol singes the edges of your tongue and works its way up the roof of your mouth. This is, for sure, a spicy pour that needs some time in the glass to settle down, but it’s packed with a ton of flavor underneath that alcohol burn.

Finish: The finish is lengthy, courtesy of that heavy dose of ethanol, and as a result, it carries some black cherry through on the back end along with more of that black pepper spice and oaky, barrel char tones. Bottom Line: While it does bring a significant amount of heat that can be challenging at first, 1792 Full Proof also comes complete with a ton of full-bodied flavor that rewards chewing and extended sipping. If you aren’t afraid of a bit of heat, you’ll absolutely love this robust, brash bourbon. 6. Green River Full Proof Bourbon ABV: 58.65%

Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: Green River has been producing critically acclaimed, affordable bourbons since the brand was revived and started hitting shelves in 2022. For this relatively new extension in their lineup, Green River Full Proof, they opted for a mash bill of 70% corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted barley before bottling the juice at barrel strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: Raisins and allspice jump out of the glass to greet the nose, along with a bit of sherried mushroom and coconut flake. This is such an atypical but alluring mix, and it really entices you to take a first sip. Palate: Raisins, green grapes, cinnamon bark, and clove emerge on the palate, which is delightfully refined and compressed in the sense that the flavors feel densely packed. It also feels like the layers of flavor are distinct and well-developed, making sitting with it and picking it apart fun, as the medium-bodied bourbon offers just enough viscousness to hold your interest. Finish: The end of each sip sees the addition of some fig newton and cracked black pepper as it sizzles away, leaving a strong impression on the palate through the delicious, lengthy finish. Bottom Line: While the mash bill in Green River Full Proof features some relatively high rye content, its sweetness and approachability win out over its spicier elements. While some bourbons are excellent for their brash, punch-you-in-the-face boldness, Green River Full Proof offers a bit more finesse for a sipping experience that puts panache before pugilism. 5. Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond 7-Year Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $30 The Whiskey: Heaven Hill’s flagship bottled-in-bond expression is a rebranded release first launched in 2022. Sticking true to their roots, this bourbon is made with their “HH reg” mash bill of 78% corn, 10% rye, and 12% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond 7-Year is distinctly earthy and nutty with walnuts and potting soil melding well with brown sugar and oak. All of those enticing notes are undergirded by the warm aroma of vanilla pods. Palate: Once across the palate, Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond 7-Year leads with brown sugar before the earthier elements of cinnamon bark, nutmeg, oak, and walnuts claim the midpalate. As this pour transitions to the finish, there’s a faint bit of milk chocolate, vanilla cream, and caramel. Finish: The finish puts a lovely bow on the entire affair as brown sugar and barrel char fuse together with walnut shells and black pepper. Overall, the finish gives the impression that this bourbon is slightly older than seven years, and as it closes with a dash of vanilla extract, it whets the palate, bracing your senses for repeat sips. Bottom Line: Haters continue to grumble about the affordability of Heaven Hill’s sunsetted 6-year bottled-in-bond offering. While I’m sure we’d all be happy to keep a few extra bucks in our pocket, for the price point, flavor profile, and ample time spent aging, this is a bottled-in-bond bourbon that exemplifies the triumph of restraint over the impulse to feature a younger (or higher) age statement. Heaven Hill deserves credit for threading that needle. 4. John J. Bowman Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: For their John J. Bowman single-barrel expression, the brand selects some of the oldest barrels in their inventory, though the age is omitted. Of note: the Fredericksburg, VA distillery was purchased by the Sazerac Company in 2003, which also owns Buffalo Trace. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, John J. Bowman Single Barrel Bourbon opens with Rainier cherries, butterscotch, and one shake of black pepper spice while some barrel char and red raisins gently play their notes in the background.

Palate: John J. Bowman greets the palate with more red raisins and barrel char with the taste of red cherries clinging to the tip of the tongue, allowing some mellow baking spices like nutmeg and cumin to hit the mid-palate before dark chocolate ushers in the finish. The mouthfeel is medium-bodied but it has impressive staying power, remaining consistent from the beginning of the palate to the end. Finish: The finish is medium-length but underlines the sweeter notes in this bourbon with bright red cherries, a touch of honey, and some sweet oak sticking around the longest. Bottom Line: While savvy bourbon enthusiasts have been gravitating towards this release due to the Bowman Distillery’s ties to Buffalo Trace, the truly discerning bourbon fan can just as quickly throw that connection out of the window. This is simply great bourbon. The fact that it comes with high quality in a single-barrel format is all the more enticing for those who enjoy seeking out unique flavors and a surprising sipping experience. 3. Russell’s Reserve 10-Year Bourbon ABV: 45%

Average Price: $45 The Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve’s 10-Year Bourbon was initially released in 2001 as an age-stated, 101-proof expression. In 2005, much to the chagrin of Wild Turkey fans, the ABV was brought down to its current level, making this a 90-proof expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon contains varying vanillas, from ice cream to vanilla extract. There are also pastry notes and the aroma of brioche buns, along with a touch of salted caramel, warm oak, and fresh nutmeg. Palate: The palate on Russell’s Reserve 10-Year Bourbon is distinctly earthy at first, with toasted walnuts, apple leather, and mature oak leading the charge. As you chew the bourbon, you’ll notice that those notes grow in prominence with the oak and walnut flavors outpacing the restrained fruitiness and baking spices like clove and cinnamon become more pronounced. The mouthfeel is middle of the road, which serves well to carry all of those earthy flavors without being overly slick and distracting from them.

Finish: The finish is marked by more vanilla tones, think vanilla pod more so than vanilla extract, and there’s more hazelnut flavor to be discovered alongside oak and red apple skin. It’s a medium-length finish that works well because it fades before that mature oak begins to dry out the back of your palate. Bottom Line: Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon is one of the best values in American whiskey, offering a well-aged expression at an affordable price. This expression is perhaps the best example of Wild Turkey’s ability to deliver budget-friendly bourbon that consistently competes with bourbons at twice the price. 2. Bardstown Bourbon Company Origin Series High Wheat Bourbon ABV: 53%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Origin Series, founded in 2023, began with three initial entrants, but this new 6-year-old High Wheat Bourbon marks the lineup’s first official expansion. By combining a low barrel entry proof with a high percentage of wheat (39%) in the grain recipe, the brand sought to extract the maximum amount of wood sugars. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of this Origin Series High Wheat Bourbon begins with a ton of crème brûlée and strawberries before a touch of oak, wheat funk, and caramel comes through. There are also a few dashes of clove and lemon zest to round things out. Palate: Once on the palate, the strawberries and custard notes play a major factor as the remarkably creamy texture of the liquid coats your palate and finds every corner of the mouth. Mellow oak tones, vanilla frosting, and flaky pastry flavors also enhance the bourbon. Finish: The finish here is surprisingly lengthy with the strawberry note going from ripe berries to the dried variety as a touch of nutmeg creeps in and the gentle oak vibes fuse with honey. Bottom Line: Bardstown Bourbon Company already has a wheated bourbon in their Origin Series, and it’s a rock solid option that has its fair share of admirers among those who have tasted the well-received lineup. That said, this High Wheat Bourbon is absolutely stunning and not only does it one-up its wheated bourbon predecessor but it also blows the rest of the stellar Origin Series out of the water. 1. Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Bourbon