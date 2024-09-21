Finish: The finish showcases a delicate balance – though this whiskey is anything but delicate – where leather, dates, and big black pepper vibes all claim equal ground and cling to the roof of your mouth for dear life. Bottom Line: Believe it or not, Frey Ranch Distillery has been around for nearly 20 years, having been founded in 2006. Time has wrought a level of expertise coupled with high-quality grains to produce a robust bourbon loaded with robust flavor notes and a silky mouthfeel that you’ll want to experience repeatedly, making this one of the best bottles of bourbon you can buy for under $100. 19. New Riff 8-Year Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $68 The Whiskey: New Riff, out of Northern Kentucky, is a highly regarded craft distillery that’s increasingly adding age-stated products to their lineup. This new 8-year expression features a mash bill of 65% Corn, 30% Rye, and 5% Malted Barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of apple cider with mint sprigs punctuates the air around this glass and leaves just enough room for well-oiled leather to make an impression, too. It comes across as a lower proof when nosing it blindly, but only because the ethanol presence is light — the flavors it carries are rich. Palate: Immediately you’re struck by how well-structured this bourbon is. The mouthfeel is even-keeled and the flavors in each sip are surprisingly well-behaved. Chocolate-dipped raspberries, notes of flan, and slightly overcooked caramel corn each take their turn to dance across the palate, never disturbing one another. Finish: The finish is where that caramel corn note and a bit of honeyed oak close the ceremony. The finish is medium in length but high in pleasantness. Bottom Line: When New Riff first burst onto the scene with excellent 4-year-old whiskey, the industry rejoiced…and then they seemingly stalled out, with 4-year whiskey becoming their default for a spell. It turns out that they were merely biding their time to release some truly special bourbon with a higher age statement. 18. Knob Creek 12-Year Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: Knob Creek 12-Year Bourbon is the more mature version of the widely available Knob Creek 9-Year Small Batch. Bottled at the same proof from the same stock of barrels, the 12-year version offers a well-age alternative to an absolute bourbon classic. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, you get some of the signature hazelnut qualities that Jim Beam is famously known for, but with more oak, brown sugar, and honeyed black tea, this expression cranks up the intensity as well as the refinement. Palate: Once on the palate, this bourbon delivers on the promise of the nose by offering classic Jim Beam bourbon notes with a depth of richness that the 9-year small batch only scratches the surface of. There’s a touch of lemon zest atop the prototypical caramel, hazelnut, and rich oak notes, plus a surprisingly robust texture that grips the edges of the palate while gently coating the middle of it. Finish: The finish is medium to long with more hazelnut notes joined by black pepper and brown sugar, with nutmeg and clove following shortly thereafter. It closes with some vanilla wafer sweetness before gently receding and welcoming a second sip. Bottom Line: Knob Creek 12-Year Bourbon is 2024’s best regularly available Knob Creek expression, thanks to a combination of impressive age and rich, balanced flavor. If you absolutely have to spend $100 on bourbon, it’s tough to do better than this one, and the best part is you’ll keep $30 in your pocket for gas to the liquor store. 17. Barrell Bourbon Batch 36 ABV: 57.22%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: Barrell Bourbon has been hitting home runs with its barrel-proof bourbon series, and with this fresh label redesign gracing its latest release, it’s looking to use that fresh look to usher in an even more impressive new chapter. This cask-strength blend of straight bourbon whiskey features 9-year bourbon from Kentucky, 7.5, 8, and 10-year bourbon from Indiana, plus some 8 and 15-year bourbon from Tennessee. Tasting Notes: Nose: Red apples, salted caramel, and an intriguing radicchio note come through on the nose. Given some time to rest, this bourbon also develops some juicy plum with a touch of leather and clove. This is remarkably well-balanced, and the aroma of orange rind comes through as well.

Palate: The juicy orange flavor comes through on the palate along with some chocolate truffle dust and a steely midpalate, reminiscent of touching your tongue on silver glassware. A bit of bright cherry also bursts at midpalate with some sweet doughiness similar to the sweet gooeyness of a kouign-amann pastry. Finish: The finish is flush with orange citrus notes that come across as sweet without the slight tartness that can, at times, be off-putting. Throughout the lengthy send-off, there’s plenty of caramel with a touch of thyme, and it all comes across as rather defined, rewarding, extended savoring. Bottom Line: Earlier this year, Barrell’s Barrel Proof Bourbon Batch 36 placed in the top three of our “best new bourbons to buy this summer” list, and it’s remained high on our radar ever since. Frankly, this is one of the best batches of barrel-proof bourbon the brand has ever released, and for less than $100, it’s a total deal. 16. Angel’s Envy Bottled In Bond Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $55 (375ml) The Whiskey: Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bottled In Bond Bourbon is a distillery exclusive that showcases unfinished Angel’s Envy whiskey for the first time ever. Even more remarkable is the fact that through careful aging and blending, this bourbon meets all of the Bottled In Bond requirements without requiring water for proof, making it a barrel-proof Bottled In Bond bourbon, one of if not the first on the market. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cherries, leather, and molasses rise out of the glass at first in a tightly fused ball that bounces from nostril to nostril with brown sugar and wheat bread joining as well. There’s also a distinct oak undertone to go with some milk chocolate, cardboard, and stewed rhubarb, making for an extremely expressive and impressive nose. Palate: Brown sugar, allspice, raspberry jam, and leather are the most immediately recognizable flavors on the palate, but what’s most impressive is that even as you’re teasing those notes apart, you get a glimpse of a much larger whole. This is an extremely multi-layered pour, packed with flavors you’ll need extended consideration to get halfway through appreciating.

Finish: The finish sees hazelnuts, raspberry jam, and allspice taking turns at the wheel as it gently pulses over your tongue, hanging on for dear life before leaving your palate after a lengthy period. Bottom Line: It’s time to really go hunting! This distillery exclusive is the first ever Angel’s Envy product to hit the market that isn’t finished. It also carries the unique distinction of being both cask strength and bottled in bond, a first for the bourbon world and such a super cool detail that it’s worth adding this one to your shopping list for that alone. 15. Bardstown Bourbon Company Origin Series High Wheat ABV: 53%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Origin Series, founded in 2023, began with three initial entrants, but this new 6-year-old High Wheat Bourbon marks the lineup’s first official expansion. By combining a low barrel entry proof with a high percentage of wheat (39%) in the grain recipe, the brand sought to extract the maximum amount of wood sugars. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of this Origin Series High Wheat Bourbon begins with a ton of crème brûlée and strawberries before a touch of oak, wheat funk, and caramel comes through. There are also a few dashes of clove and lemon zest to round things out. Palate: Once on the palate, the strawberries and custard notes play a major factor as the remarkably creamy texture of the liquid coats your palate and finds every corner of the mouth. Mellow oak tones, vanilla frosting, and flaky pastry flavors also enhance the bourbon. Finish: The finish here is surprisingly lengthy, with the strawberry note going from ripe berries to the dried variety as a touch of nutmeg creeps in and the gentle oak vibes fuse with honey. Bottom Line: Bardstown Bourbon Company already has a wheated bourbon in their Origin Series, and it’s a rock-solid option that has its fair share of admirers among those who have tasted the well-received lineup. That said, this High Wheat Bourbon is absolutely stunning, and not only does it one-up its wheated bourbon predecessor, but it also blows the rest of the stellar Origin Series out of the water. For half a hundred, this is a great pick-up. 14. Heaven Hill Grain To Glass Wheated Bourbon

ABV: 60.5%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Heaven Hill’s Grain To Glass series emphasizes the import of grain varietals in whiskey and the brand’s commitment to family and quality. With this inaugural fleet of releases, they partnered with two family-owned companies and sought the ideal non-GMO corn varietals for bourbon production. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of cinnamon and blackberry jam is so inviting on the nose that it feels almost foolhardy to move beyond them — it smells so immediately enticing. Pushing past that initial rush of aromas, one finds sweet oak, mocha, some slight salinity, and a faint petrichor note, making for an intriguing mix of scents. Palate: This bourbon is immediately dense, which pairs well with the jammy flavor profile as the blackberries from the nose morph into sugar-sweetened raspberries, a bit of airy custard, and freshly ground cinnamon. At midpalate is where you’ll find an explosion of oak and black pepper, which give this whiskey the impression of being aged for about nine years before the flavor of hazelnuts and chocolate truffle dust mark the transition to the finish. Finish: On the finish, there’s a touch of vanilla ice cream with mint sprigs that pairs well with the persistent raspberry jam notes. It’s medium-to-long in length, and that extended journey helps elevate one’s appreciation of the density of the liquid and the depth of each flavor note. Bottom Line: When I first had the pleasure of trying this bourbon alongside Heaven Hill’s bigwigs while being serenaded by a live band in one of the distillery’s Cox’s Creek rickhouses, I was of two minds: one, surely this is excellent bourbon, and two, surely the setting elevated the experience. Now, with an opportunity to revisit the liquid in a sterile environment, I’m positive the former is true, but I have doubts about the latter. This bottle slaps in any setting, and getting it for $100 flat feels like stealing. 13. Ben Holladay Rickhouse Proof Soft Red Wheat ABV: 61.35%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Holladay Distillery in Weston, MO, is a beautiful destination where a new generation of bourbon makers are casting the dye for an incredible future. With Master Distiller Kyle Merklein steering the ship, Holladay is putting out two excellent 6-year bourbons from a rye-based and a wheat-based mash bill. For this Rickhouse Proof expression, they’ve chosen to showcase the latter at full octane, without dilution. Tasting Notes: Nose: Smoked caramel, dark chocolate, and stewed red apples give this one a really autumnal vibe, with clove and some great barrel char and oak tones tying it all together.

Palate: Smoked caramel makes it to the palate along with a lot of vanilla and nougat, while dark chocolate plays a supporting role from the wings. The dense oak and barrel char notes are really the skeleton that holds this all together, though, and enables the sweeter notes to stand tall with a few shakes of clove thrown in for good measure. Finish: The finish gives a sweet impression of cooked apples and caramel, which helps to curtail the heat and heighten one’s enjoyment. One other thing that helps is it sticks around for a long time, affording you the opportunity to savor it until the last drop. Bottom Line: Ben Holladay’s Bourbon is enjoying a ton of critical acclaim as one of the best young craft distilleries on the market today, and that reputation is well-earned. If you aren’t already adding bottles of Ben Holladay Bourbon to your liquor cabinet, then there’s no better time than Bourbon Heritage Month to start exploring one of the best non-Kentucky bourbon brands in all of the land. 12. Weller Antique ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $59 The Whiskey: Old Weller Antique, or Weller 107 as it’s commonly called, is the second expression in Buffalo Trace’s Weller lineup. With an estimated age range of about seven years, it shares a grain recipe, warehouse location, and proof point with Old Rip Van Winkle. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Old Weller Antique is befitting of its packaging as candied red apples and honey combine with soft pastry notes, a touch of honey, allspice, and butterscotch. Palate: On the palate, those candied apple notes achieve an impressive depth, almost mimicking the flavor of apple cider as waves of caramel, mellow oak, and milk chocolate come crashing in. The well-balanced whiskey is aided by a viscous mouthfeel underlined by a prickly infusion of ethanol, black pepper, and tart apple cider vinegar.

Finish: For its closing word, Weller Antique offers a fresher note of stone fruit and Rainier cherries, dipped in milk chocolate and closing with vanilla ice cream. The finish is medium-length but substantive, allowing enough space for each flavor note to have its say before tapering away. Bottom Line: Old Weller Antique is highly sought after for existing under the halo of the Pappy Van Winkle lineup and William Larue Weller wheated bourbon, but the truth of the matter is that this might be the most versatile and underrated whiskey in the Weller portfolio. Be forewarned: this isn’t the easiest bottle on the list to find under $100, but if you can do so, it’s a stellar bottle that won’t disappoint. 11. Four Roses Small Batch Select Bourbon ABV: 52%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Four Roses Small Batch Select uses six of the brand’s ten recipes (OBSV, OBSK, OBSF, OESV, OESK, and OESF) for a unique blend concocted by Master Distiller Brent Elliott and ages the liquid for six to seven years before batching, lightly proofing, and bottling it all up. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, Four Roses Small Batch Select offers cola nut, bright red cherries, black pepper, nutmeg, and clove with some oak and caramel tones following behind those initial top notes. It’s robust and inviting with a lovely baking spice presence that displays a ton of balance. Palate: Four Roses Small Batch Select hits the palate with a full-bodied richness that coats your tongue and sends you mining your taste buds to discover the flavor of jammy cherries, nutmeg, black pepper, and honeyed black tea. The texture would count as its defining quality if it weren’t for the impressive balance of the flavors ever-so-slightly outperforming the viscous mouthfeel. Finish: The lingering finish is where you’ll find vanilla extract, raspberries, brown sugar, and a light mint note — which reminds you that this is a robust Four Roses bourbon. Bottom Line: Four Roses Small Batch Select is such a great option to buy under $100. Because it tends to get overlooked when folks are shopping for bottles under $50 and passed over for pricier bottles when they’re feeling spendier you might not have this one on your radar, but that needs to change today. 10. Remus Repeal Reserve Series VIII

ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: For this year’s Remus Repeal Reserve Series VIII, Ross & Squibb blends three different bourbons. 9% of the blend is a 2007 bourbon (17 years old) with a 21% rye mash bill, 24% is a 2014 bourbon (10 years old) with the same rye content, and 67% is a 2014 bourbon (10 years old) with a 36% rye content mash bill. Tasting Notes: Nose: This bourbon unfurls with aroma notes of pine, crème brûlée, and caramel, with pecans, leather, and black pepper following closely behind. It’s a multi-layered nose that punches above its weight and draws you in deeply from the outset. Palate: Maple candy and Fig Newtons greet the palate with the first sip and then introduce vanilla, oak, brown sugar, and milk chocolate at mid-palate. Remus Repeal Reserve Series VIII has a bit of heat and a robust texture that coats the palate and will have you double-checking the proof point while it grabs hold of your tongue and makes a fantastic, forceful impression. Finish: The finish is lingering with date syrup, black pepper, and leather, joining a fresh influx of vanilla extract on the back end. Bottom Line: Remus Repeal Reserve Series VIII is an excellent course correction for this series, which has produced uneven results since its universally beloved fourth edition. While this one delivers some of the rich oak notes found in that earlier iteration, it also brings some fun new flavor to the fore in the form of pine while balancing the leather and chocolate notes brought on by the 17-year-old whiskey in the blend. 9. Pursuit United Double Oaked Bourbon ABV: 54%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Pursuit United’s Double Oaked Bourbon is the latest line extension from Kenny Coleman and Ryan Cecil, the guys behind the world’s most popular bourbon podcast, Bourbon Pursuit, and one of the most well-received upstart whiskey brands in the last few years: Pursuit United. The dynamic duo put together this blend and then subjected it to secondary maturation using custom 36-month seasoned French oak medium-toasted staves. Tasting Notes: Nose: With an initial whiff of butterscotch and marshmallow notes, this whiskey immediately gives off campfire vibes as the lighter, sweet notes control the overall impression of the nose.

Palate: With one sip, Pursuit’s Double Oaked Bourbon confirms the nose’s suspicions as the campfire vibes continue thanks to honeyed graham cracker, marshmallow, and butterscotch with a touch of grilled peach and youthful oak bringing it all together. Finish: The finish does bring a bit more stone fruit notes while cinnamon and vanilla custard carry through, giving it moderate length with a lovely sweet and spice balance. Bottom Line: Make no mistake: Kenny and Ryan are as committed to their craft as anyone in the industry, and the rising star in their portfolio, this Double Oaked Bourbon, is ready for its close-up. With a cost that comes in well shy of $100, it’s a great option in this price range. 8. Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 54.5%%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Bourbon is the fully amplified, small-batch version of one of the best-selling whiskeys in the world. Released in small batches, with their identifying codes found on the front label, this expression showcases Maker’s Mark in its purest form. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, this whiskey begins with plenty of honeysuckle and toffee before the sweeter notes break rank and allow oak, red berries (think bright cherries and ripe raspberries), and a combination of oak and leather to rise out of the glass. Palate: The first sip of Maker’s Mark Cask Strength is a revelation, resplendent with more pronounced red berry and caramel flavors than the nose at first indicated. Those flavors are far-reaching, with a refinement that rewards chewing the whiskey and allowing the viscous liquid to seep deep and then deeper still into your palate.

Finish: For the lengthy finish, Maker’s Mark Cask Strength offers a fresh cavalcade of accenting notes, ranging from vanilla and mellow oak to clove, orange blossom, and truffle honey. It’s a complex and captivating way to close this robust, elegant bourbon. Bottom Line: Maker’s Mark Cask Strength is easily one of the best bourbons at any price point; frankly, not enough people know it. While standard Maker’s Mark enjoys ubiquity at bars and liquor stores, this slightly harder-to-find offering tends to fly under the radar despite its incredible quality. Let that be the case no more. 7. Wild Turkey Rare Breed ABV: 58.4%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey Rare Breed was initially introduced as Wild Turkey’s (really Jimmy Russell’s) response to the launch of Jim Beam’s Booker’s. Launched at a time when high-proof bourbon was less en vogue, it reflects Jimmy’s prescience in predicting the market’s future. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honeysuckle, bright red cherries, and cinnamon rolls delight the senses once Rare Breed tumbles into your glass. Given some time to sit, you’ll find well-aged oak, clove, nutmeg, vanilla extract, and toasted almonds all elevate the aroma profile of this bourbon. Palate: The flavors in this bourbon are rich and well-developed, with each of the nosing notes coming through on the palate. Those flavors are bolstered by a bit of cooked apple and pie shell for a robust yet clearly defined cavalcade of notes with a spry texture that deceptively coats your palate after several sips. Finish: Lengthy and lingering, the finish on Rare Breed is balanced and delicious as it deftly combines sweetness and spice — leaving you wondering which one will last the longest. The answer is typically the spice. Bottom Line: Rare Breed is frequently cited as a limited edition whiskey hiding in plain sight, and that reputation is well earned. With a flavor profile that brings an abundance of red berries, vanilla, and baking spice, Wild Turkey Rare Breed has an enchanting combination of mature flavor, delicate balance, and stern force that makes it a world beater. 6. Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Tennessee Whiskey

ABV: 64.60%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: Some bourbon lovers might be surprised to see Jack Daniel’s on this list, but it’s time to let you in on two open secrets in the enthusiast community. One: Jack Daniel’s meets all the requirements to be called a bourbon. Sorry, not sorry. Even their Master Distiller says so himself. Two: Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof is one of the best values in the bourbon world, capable of going toe-to-toe with classics like Elijah Craig Barrel Proof in blind tastings. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this one blasts you with overripe bananas, orange zest, maple candy, and rich oak for a delightful medley that feels dessert-like with a boozy punch. Palate: On the palate, the flavor of banana bread mingles with caramelized orange wheels and maple candy for a melange that you can’t help but roll over your tongue and chew. The caramel and vanilla rise to the top when you hold it on your palate, as does a touch of barrel char and a faintly smoky note that eludes detection when you focus your senses on it but tickles the periphery when you let it be. Finish: The finish is medium-length and reintroduces the vanilla pod, oak, and cooked orange notes as it fades off of your tongue with one final flourish of black pepper spice. Bottom Line: Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Whiskey is yet another bottle with “limited edition” quality sitting right under folks’ noses. Part of the reason for that is Jack Daniel’s ubiquity, which makes people think this bottle is like the rest of the JD range, and part of it is inexperience as they chase flashy new expressions from distilleries with a fraction of the know-how. If this bottle isn’t one you regularly seek out, change that today. 5. 2XO Icon Series: The Sneakerhead Blend ABV: 52%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: The Icon Series from 2XO has been chugging along nicely, with four previous limited edition blends garnering high praise. Now, the latest edition is hitting shelves, and it’s called the Sneakerhead Blend to honor Master Blender and brand founder Dixon Dedman’s love of sneaker culture. Tasting Notes: Nose: This bourbon is immediately evocative of cherry tarts, leather, and milk chocolate on the nose. Sadly, the leather is more of the robust, well-aged Chesterfield kind and less of Jordan XI’s vinyl-like patent leather aroma.

Palate: Once you have an opportunity to sip the Sneakerhead Blend, you’ll note all of the aroma notes surviving on the palate, and they’re joined by a gently pulsing black pepper spice presence that glues all of the well-aged bourbon notes of stewed black cherries, chocolate, and leather, together. The mouthfeel is satisfyingly full-bodied, offering plenty of room for those refined flavors to blossom and sprout. Finish: On the finish, it’s the notes of leather and cherry that stand out, and those are joined by a touch of tobacco leaf and smoked mint sprigs for an interesting savory and sweet balance that lingers long after each sip. Bottom Line: 2XO has been releasing some quietly underrated blends for a while now, but it’s no exaggeration to say that the Sneakerhead Blend is the best work they’ve done so far. While the Gem of Kentucky series of single barrels have been bruisers in the wider world of bourbon, at the $100 mark, the Icon Series is delivering killer value with high-quality liquid to boot. 4. Kings County Barrel Strength Bourbon ABV: 66.3%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Kings County is New York City’s oldest distillery and all that experience is brought to full bear with their Barrel Strength Bourbon. For their premier undiluted offering, the brand uses some of their oldest barrels which are aged between 4 and 7 years. Tasting Notes: Nose: Green grape skin and brown sugar are striking at first, but wait…there’s more. Enter the custard with lemon zest, black pepper, nutmeg, Brazil nuts, and honey to add to the depth. Palate: The flavor of corn pudding, honey, and golden raisins splash across the palate, adding surprising levity to the dense and dark liquid in the glass. It coats your palate at once and beckons the back of your tastebuds to explore more as each sip slowly dissipates.

Finish: The finish is incredibly long-lasting, and it’s there that you’ll find more baking spices and barrel char to corral those sweeter top notes. Bottom Line: It’s well-known by now that Kings County produces bourbon that can punch above its weight on the national scene. If more people were to try the best of their bourbon — and these barrel-strength releases are definitely among the best of their bourbon — next to some of Kentucky’s heavyweights, it would be more well-known that Kings County can hold its own. 3. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon (Batch B524) ABV: 65.3%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is often heralded as the single best value in all of bourbon. Why? Because it’s a consistent product, released three times a year, that clocks in at full barrel strength and aged for at least 11 years. This year’s “B” Batch, B524, was aged for 11 years and two months. Tasting Notes: Nose: My initial nosing notes say, “This is just dope.” I hope that begins to explain what’s going on here. The aroma of buttery croissants and cinnamon reaches the nose, along with some hazelnut spread, sticky toffee, and honey brioche buns. Palate: The palate finds earthy toasted almond notes coming together with decadent dark chocolate and more buttery, flaky, croissant flavors. Excuse my French, but pain au chocolat ain’t got shit on this. The texture is well-fused and oily, which causes it to stick to your teeth despite the high-octane proof point, which makes this one dangerous pour. Finish: The finish is pretty lengthy and introduces a bit of walnut meat, hazelnut, and a few shakes of clove and nutmeg to the palate. All in all, it’s a really satisfying send-off. Bottom Line: Simply put, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is one of the best bourbons on the market, cost be damned. After a solid but polarizing “A” batch earlier this year, Elijah Craig is back on its “A” game for 2024’s second release, making it one of the premier barrel-proof bourbons to hunt down right now. 2. Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon

ABV: 55%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon is one of the quintessential bourbons on the market today. The brand was first launched in 2013 on the heels of Wild Turkey’s success with Russell’s Reserve Small Batch. Non-chill filtered and always proofed to 55% ABV, this release features both a general release and private barrel selections. Tasting Notes: Nose: This whiskey opens with a rich interplay of thick cherry syrup and vanilla ice cream with honey, white pepper, clove, and oak aromas, and it noses as one of the best damn desserts Lawrenceburg, KY, can offer. Palate: Cola nut, Luxardo cherries, and French vanilla hit the palate first before this rich bourbon invites white pepper and some faint barrel char notes to join them. As the liquid travels to the back of your palate, it begins bringing peanut brittle, black pepper, oak, and a faint green apple flavor to the fore. Finish: The medium-length finish has cooked red apple and cinnamon, with restrained barrel char having the final say. Bottom Line: Look, Russell’s Reserve Single Barrels are almost universally awesome. You can visit your local liquor store and inquire about the standard version of this offering, or you can go the extra mile and seek out single-barrel selections from folks whose palate you trust. Either way, you’re sure to hit on a winner. 1. Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon ABV: 60.73%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon is the pinnacle of the revived Fortuna brand from Rare Character. Always aged for at least seven years, the bourbon is sourced from an undisclosed distillery in Kentucky and blended in three-to-five barrel lots. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with boozy cocktail cherries, cinnamon bark, rich oak tones, and even a hint of mocha. After a wave of the hand, as the liquid tumbles around your glass, aerating it will reveal further aromas of butterscotch, black pepper, cacao nibs, and strawberry jam.