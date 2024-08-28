Who is ordering the salad at Olive Garden aside from the people who get the Endless Soup, Salad & Breadsticks meal, and are therefor forced to get salad? Seriously, when the server asks “Would you like soup or salad?” with your order the answer is always soup. Always.

It’s an easy answer too because the Olive Garden salad leaves a lot to be desired (its best ingredient is cheese), I mean c’mon, iceberg lettuce? Why?!

But we aren’t here to roast the Olive Garden salad. That would be too easy. We’re here to talk about the soup, and considering each of the soups has something to offer, choosing between the four can be tough. Each soup is so different that it might take you longer to decide on which soup to order than it took to choose which pasta dish you want.

So we’re taking some of the guesswork out of the equation for you. We’re here to rank each of the Olive Garden soups and lay out why and when you should order each.

I won’t lie, ranking these soups was hard work because I think all four are delicious, but some soups are better as a side, and some are better as a meal (something Jerry Seinfeld would disagree with). Let’s soup!

4. Minestrone

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

This was a tough one for me because the Olive Garden Minestrone is my go-to. It’s light, healthy and the only soup on the menu that is vegan-friendly. The soup features fresh veggies like squash, carrots, onion, celery, and tomato with white and kidney beans, and pasta shells in a tomato-based broth.

The flavor is this wonderful mix of vegetal flavors with a blast of bright umami-forward tomato notes, some sweet onion savoriness and a whole lot of texture. Elevating this soup is pretty easy, add fresh cheese, and a few cracks of pepper and you’ve got a soup with a lot of depth and character.