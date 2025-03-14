The Absolute Best National Pi Day Deals To Get You Pizza On The Cheap

Pi Day is a holiday for nerds. Any holiday that seeks to celebrate a mathematic constant is inherently nerdy, there is no way around it. But Pi isn’t just a never-ending number, it’s also the ratio of a circle’s circumference (look who the nerd is now), and you know what else is circular? Pizza. We’re not sure who exactly is responsible for turning Pi Day — a holiday that was first celebrated in 1988 and started by a physicist named Larry Shaw — into a celebration of pizza rather than math, but we thank them for it!
Because while we avoid math like the plague, we are magnetically drawn to all things pizza. And you know what’s even better than pizza? A billion pizzas — or you know, free pizza! And by free, we mean pizza that costs $3.14. Unfortunately for all of us, Pi Day isn’t a big enough holiday that we get free pizza, but hey, times are tough, we’ll take very cheap pizza over full priced any day! Who doesn’t love a deal?
So to help get you fed, we’re shouting out all the best Pi Day pizza deals right now. Move fast because these deals are only good for one day, today. So, make a plan to have pizza for dinner tonight. Let’s dive in.
7-Eleven — Pick up a whole pizza for $3.14 when ordering via the 7NOW app.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse — Buy a full-size Pizookie and receive a second one for $3.14. It’s not a pizza, but at least it’s shaped like one. This deal especially hurts because BJ’s actually has pizza on the menu. We’ll take the deal, but this doesn’t feel like its honoring the Pi Day spirit.
Blaze Pizza — Order an 11-inch pizza and receive a second one for just $3.14. A pretty great deal for two, now you’ll just have to fight over who is paying for the cheaper pizza.
Burger King — Royal Perks members will be treated to a Hershey Pie if you spend more than $3.14 during Pi Day. It’s not pizza, but hey, it’s almost free!
California Pizza Kitchen — Spend $25 at CPK and you can add an Original BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni, or Traditional Cheese pizza for just $3.14.
Casey’s — Buy a large pizza and you can pick up a medium specialty pizza, breadsticks, or a small order of wings for $3.14 when checking out with the code “PIDAY.”
Chuck E. Cheese — Purchase a large pizza and will allow you to purchase an additional medium one-topping pizza for $3.14.
CiCi’s Pizza — With the purchase of a medium or large one-topping pizza, you can purchase a second for $3.14. To claim the deal, order using the promo code “PIDAY.” This deal is for both online and in-store orders.
Grimaldi’s Pizza — From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 14th, you can pick up a giant slice for $3.14 at all Grimaldi locations.
Marco’s Pizza — Purchase a large or extra-large full-priced pizza and receive a medium 1-topping for just $3.14. To claim the deal, checkout using the code “PIDAY.”
Mountain Mike’s — Mountain Rewarsds members can score a free mini pizza with the purchase of any 20 oz beverage. This is the kind of deal we need more of on Pi Day. Free pizza, none of this $3.14 garbage.
Papa John’s — Papa John’s Rewards members who buy a large or extra large pizza can pick up a second one for $3.14. At this point this sneaky attempt to charge for a BOGO deal needs a name. Let’s call it BOGOFSLM (buy one, get one for slightly less money).
Papa Murphy’s — Online orders will receive 31.4% off when checking out with the code “PIDAY25.”
Round Table Pizza — Royal Rewards Members can pick up a personal one-topping pizza for $3.14 when purchasing a large or extra large pizza.
Taco Bell — People ordering via the Taco Bell app can purchase a Mexican pizza for $3.14. That’s nearly half the normal price!