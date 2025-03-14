The Absolute Best National Pi Day Deals To Get You Pizza On The Cheap

Pi Day is a holiday for nerds. Any holiday that seeks to celebrate a mathematic constant is inherently nerdy, there is no way around it. But Pi isn’t just a never-ending number, it’s also the ratio of a circle’s circumference (look who the nerd is now), and you know what else is circular? Pizza. We’re not sure who exactly is responsible for turning Pi Day — a holiday that was first celebrated in 1988 and started by a physicist named Larry Shaw — into a celebration of pizza rather than math, but we thank them for it!

Because while we avoid math like the plague, we are magnetically drawn to all things pizza. And you know what’s even better than pizza? A billion pizzas — or you know, free pizza! And by free, we mean pizza that costs $3.14. Unfortunately for all of us, Pi Day isn’t a big enough holiday that we get free pizza, but hey, times are tough, we’ll take very cheap pizza over full priced any day! Who doesn’t love a deal?

So to help get you fed, we’re shouting out all the best Pi Day pizza deals right now. Move fast because these deals are only good for one day, today. So, make a plan to have pizza for dinner tonight. Let’s dive in.

7-Eleven — Pick up a whole pizza for $3.14 when ordering via the 7NOW app.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse — Buy a full-size Pizookie and receive a second one for $3.14. It’s not a pizza, but at least it’s shaped like one. This deal especially hurts because BJ’s actually has pizza on the menu. We’ll take the deal, but this doesn’t feel like its honoring the Pi Day spirit.

Blaze Pizza — Order an 11-inch pizza and receive a second one for just $3.14. A pretty great deal for two, now you’ll just have to fight over who is paying for the cheaper pizza.

Burger King — Royal Perks members will be treated to a Hershey Pie if you spend more than $3.14 during Pi Day. It’s not pizza, but hey, it’s almost free!

California Pizza Kitchen — Spend $25 at CPK and you can add an Original BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni, or Traditional Cheese pizza for just $3.14.