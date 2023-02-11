The Best Pizza Deals For Your Super Bowl Party

Super Bowl Sunday is upon us, which means if you’re planning on attending a Super Bowl party, throwing one, or just simply feel like watching it solo at home, you’re going to need some good food. Although Super Bowl Sunday isn’t a holiday (yet, give it time this country is crazy) we still treat it like one, which is why there is a certain selection of foods that we consider must-grabs for the weekend.

Hot dogs, homemade chicken wings, and some kick-ass chili verde — they’re all essential for a good Super Bowl spread. But if we had to pick a quintessential Super Bowl food, we’re going with pizza.

Preferably, a lot of pizza! This is why we’re shouting out all the best deals from the big pizza chains that’ll get you a lot of food for cheap. A lot of these deals are holdovers from National Pizza Day (which was yesterday) which means you can order them as early as right now, but some have game-day in mind.

Hungry? Let’s get to ordering!

7-Eleven — The 7-Eleven Game Day deal will you get one large one-topping pizza and a 2L of soda for just $8.99

Blaze Pizza — Fans of the custom pizza chan can pick up a large one-topping pizza for just $10 when you make an online order for carry-out. It’s not enough to feed a party but it’s good for some solo game-watching.

California Pizza Kitchen — CPK started its Valentine’s Day special early. From this weekend until February 14, you can pick up an appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert for $40. That might not be enough for an entire Super Bowl party, but if you’ve got a potluck situation going on, that’s more than enough and you can eat the dessert yourself before you arrive!

CiCi’s Pizza — CiCi’s fans can get two large one-topping pizzas and your choice of 20 cinnamon rolls or 16 pieces o cinnamon bread for just $28. For $34 you can pick up two large one-topping pizzas and boneless or traditional wings.