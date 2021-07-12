8. Wild Turkey (1.7 million cases) — Rare Breed ABV: 58.4% Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: This is the mountaintop of what Wild Turkey can achieve. This is a blend of the best barrels that are married and bottled untouched. That means no filtering and no cutting with water. This is a classic bourbon with nowhere to hide. Tasting Notes: Crème brûlée greets you, paired with a nice dose of Christmas spices, mild pipe tobacco, orange zest, and a distant hint of fresh mint sprigs. There’s a pine resin nature to the woody flavors on the palate that accents the orange oils, spices, vanilla, and sweetness. The sip takes on a Christmas cake-feel late, with a velvet finish that embodies just the right amount of everything you want from a bourbon. Bottom Line: While Wild Turkey’s line is full of greats, this really is the best of the best. This is one of the most sippable, deeply flavored, and accessible bottles on this list. It’s also easily half the price of what it should/could be for the quality alone. 7. Bulliet Frontier Whiskey (1.8 million cases) — Bulleit 10 ABV: 45.6% Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: This is classic Bulleit Bourbon that’s aged for ten years. The juice is still sourced (likely from Four Roses) and is crafted by Bulliet’s master blenders in-house. There’s really not much more to say than that those extra years really dial this bourbon into something unique and very tasty. Tasting Notes: This is bourbon with a capital “B.” There are rushes of Christmas spices next to savory herbs, butter-soaked sourdough, and cinnamon-baked apples in maple syrup. Hints of vanilla, toasted oak, and maybe even dried flowers lurk beneath the surface as all that spice, buttery toffee, and soft-yet-sweet fruit fill your senses. Bottom Line: This is an easy-sipper to have on hand. It has those classic bourbon characteristics that will feel familiar while still offering a little more.

6. Seagram’s 7 (1.9 million cases) — Seagram’s 7 Crown Blended Whiskey ABV: 40% Average Price: $15 The Whiskey: Seagram’s 7 Crown is an old-school blended whiskey. The blend is 25 percent bourbon cut with 75 percent neutral grain spirit. That’s then vatted and cut down to a very palatable 80 proof. Tasting Notes: This is a little warm on the nose with touches of Granny Smith apples, cinnamon sugar, and a touch of lemon oil. The flavor stays hot on the tongue with a little bit of that citrus coming through, not unlike a vodka, with a touch of the apple. The end is short and hot and leaves you with a tinny bitterness. Bottom Line: This has its place as a mixer with sugary soda and… that’s about it. It tastes and feels like it was created for a different era and it’s hard to go back that far to understand why. 5. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey (2 million cases) ABV: 35% Average Price: $38 (one-liter bottle) The Whiskey: Jack Daniel’s starts by making a honey liqueur. They then add in their signature Tennessee whiskey to create a mixing liqueur with a touch of whiskey taste. Tasting Notes: There’s a lot of vanilla cream on the nose. In fact, it’s almost exactly like a box of Jell-O vanilla pudding but thin like it was made with skim milk. The taste is not that at all — it’s all about the very sweet honey hard candies. The mid-palate lurches back towards that vanilla cream which doesn’t feel quite right with the honey candy. The end is very short and very sweet but more vanilla than honey. Bottom Line: If you dig overly sweet-flavored whiskey, then this might be your jam. It is sweet but does have clear notes of both honey and vanilla that feel very real. Still… it’s saccharine as Saturday cartoons. Note: Jack Daniel’s Tennesse Honey is actually a standalone brand with only one expression to its name. In fact, stand-alone brands from Jack Daniel’s actually make the list four times (two of them are ready-to-drink premixes), affirming Jack Daniel’s power worldwide to still pull serious name recognition.

4. Maker’s Mark (2.4 million cases) — Maker’s 101 ABV: 50.5% Average Price: $42 The Whiskey: This is Maker’s Mark classic wheated bourbon that’s bottled at “a higher proof” to bring about a “richer flavor.” Well, that’s what the label says anyway. Tasting Notes: This is a bowl of stewed apple over vanilla ice cream that’s been drizzled with extra caramel. The taste really focuses on that caramel, with hints of oak next to roasted almonds, cinnamon, nutmeg, and dry wicker. Bottom Line: This wheated bourbon really shines with a higher proof. The classic Maker’s elements are all in play but are slightly brighter. This is also a great crossover whiskey between on the rocks sipper and a wonderful cocktail base. 3. Evan Williams (3 million cases) — Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond ABV: 50% Average Price: $18 The Whiskey: The juice is standard Evan Williams that’s barreled in a federally overseen warehouse. Then, after those barrels are blended, the juice is just brought down to 100 proof, allowing a bit more of that Heaven Hill craft to shine in the bottle. Tasting Notes: This opens with a dry cornmeal base next to salted caramel, rich vanilla, and a touch of oak. The palate adds in whiffs of black pepper next to musty cellar wood and a hint of spicy, chewy tobacco. The end is short-ish while highlighting the sweet cornmeal, spicy tobacco, and rich vanilla. Bottom Line: You can’t go wrong with this cheap, everyday bottle. It’s a great shooter, highball base, and cocktail mixer. It also wins in that you can drink it on the rocks and never be disappointed.