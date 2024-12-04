Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. With Black Friday weekend behind us, we’re finally back in full swing! This week in releases looks so strong that if you told us we were still in the throes of summer, we’d believe you! It’s rare that a December week looks this strong, but it looks like the big brands are trying to unload all of their best releases before we start a new sneaker year. And we’re here to scoop ‘em all up, bank accounts permitting. This week we’ve got a high-end Swarovski crystal-studded Air Max, another drop from A Ma Maniére’s WYWS collection, and the return of the Kobe Varsity Maize/Varsity Purple Air Force 1, which is quite possibly the best Kobe drop of the year. We’ve got a lot to get to so let’s just dive into the sneaker drops of the week and where to find them. New Balance 1906A Sea Salt with Moonbeam Price: $169.99 With blocky primary colors at the midsole, this New Balance 1906A takes a best-of-both-worlds approach to sneaker design. It’s equal parts loud and attention-grabbing and understated and minimalist. The sneaker features a mesh upper with synthetic overlays in a mix of white and grey tones (that’s the minimalist bit), with a multi-colored ACTEVA Lite Midsole. A great pick-up if you’re looking for a new running shoe. The New Balance 1906A Sea Salt with Moonbeam is out now for a retail price of $169.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Nike Air Foamposite One Metallic Copper Price: $230 This sneaker straight-up looks like a brand-new penny, and that’s very much by design. The Air Foamposite One Metallic Copper serves as a tribute to NBA coach and former Miami Heat and Knicks player Penny Hardaway.

The sneaker features an alien-esque futuristic design with Penny’s iconic “1 Cent” logo at the heel and a colorway that demands to be seen. The Nike Air Foamposite One Metallic Copper is out now for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Women’s Nike Air Max Plus with Swarovski Crystals (Sunset/Moonlight) Price: $550 (Sunset) / $450 (Moonlight) Garish yet elegant, this Swarovski-encrusted Air Max Plus makes me think of Tiffany lamps (especially the Sunset colorway), a sentence I never thought I’d say about a sneaker. This women’s-size exclusive sneaker takes the iconic shape of the Air Max Plus and layers crystals throughout meant to evoke the shifting colors of sunset, or the moody vibe of moonlight, depending on which colorway you prefer. There isn’t much to say here, it’s a luxury take on a classic sneaker. If that’s your vibe, you’re going to love this, if it’s not, you probably hate it. The Nike Women’s Nike Air Max Plus with Swarovski Crystals in Sunset and Moonlight are set to drop on December 5th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $550 for the Sunset and $450 for the Moonlight. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Adidas Jabbar Lo Price: $100 Adidas Jabbar is, as the name suggests, a sneaker designed for basketball-legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. This looks unlike any basketball sneaker currently on the market, but in a way, that makes it one of the most stylish. This is classic Adidas design all the way — the sneaker features a low-cut profile, a simple leather build, and a rubber outsole.

It looks like something Kareem would actually wear to an art gallery or a meeting with President Obama rather than a basketball court, which is more likely a place you’ll find him these days. The Adidas Jabbar Lo is set to drop on December 5th at 10:00 AM PST for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair at Adidas. Air Force 1 Low x Kobe Varsity Maize and Varsity Purple Price: $130 This year brought the return of the Kobe signature line, and while we love a Protro as much as the next person, there hasn’t been a single release this year that has us as hyped as the Varsity Maize and Varsity Purple AF-1. The sneaker features a leather upper with leather overlays, Kobe’s custom Sheath logo, and the Laker’s “Home” colorway of purple, gold, and white. It’s the perfect sneaker for the Kobe fan in your life, so if you have one of those, this might make for a perfect holiday gift. The Air Force 1 Low x Kobe Varsity Maize and Varsity Purple is set to drop on December 6th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike SB Dunk Low Fir and Fire Red Price: $125 In what is probably the least exciting drop of this week, the Fir and Fire Red SB Dunk is still pretty dope despite not having any hype behind it. The sneaker features a full-grain leather upper with a bright red and forest green colorway.

There isn’t a lot going on here; it’s just a reliable and attractive skate sneaker designed to take abuse. Sometimes that’s all you need. The Nike SB Dunk Low Fir and Fire Red is set to drop on December 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Air Max 95 x A Ma Maniére WYWS Price: $190 A Ma Maniére’s WYWS collection has been the best collection to come to Nike since Virgil Abloh’s “The Ten.” If you’re a sneakerhead — and we assume you are — you know that’s very high praise. A Ma Maniére’s take on the Air Max 95 features a gradient of famous Nike colorways including Light Violet Ore, Dark Violet Ore, Burgundy Ash, Atmosphere Grey, and Gunsmoke, as well as some luxury details, like the leather-lined collar, and rounded laces. Like everything A Ma Maniére makes, it’s elevated, minimalist, and luxurious. Easily, one of the best sneakers to drop all year. The Air Max 95 x A Ma Maniére is set to drop on December 7th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 5 White and Black Price: $200 Closing out the week is this white and black Jordan 5. Black and white is such a strong color combination for Jordans that you could slap this on even the least popular silhouette in the lineage, and you’d still have a fire design. Luckily for all of us, Nike didn’t do that and instead gave us the colorway on the Air Jordan 5, a top-five silhouette in the lineage.