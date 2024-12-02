Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. The holiday and Black Friday weekend sucked up all the oxygen in the room, even the big sneaker brands have taken a vacation! That’s not to say brands like Nike, Adidas and New Balance didn’t release any sneakers last week, but the focus was less on new silhouettes and exciting collaborations and more on sales of tried and true best sellers. That’s great news for casual sneaker fans but for sneakerheads? This feels a bit like a lost week. But never fear, we’re still here to name the best new sneaker drops that flew under the radar last week with our shortest list of the year at just five sneakers. But enough talk, let’s dive in.

Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low Iron Metallic Price: $110 Anthony Edwards’ latest for Adidas is super sleek. So sleek that from some angles the sneaker looks less like a shoe and more like a car. This thing is straight-up aerodynamic, sporting a synthetic upper, Lightstrike cushioning, and a BOOST midsole with a simple three-color design that combines Adidas’ Iron Metallic, Core Black, and Solar Orange finishes. It’s maybe the best colorway to ever grace the Anthony Edwards 1 silhouette — now if only they could work on the same so that it’s less of a mouthful. The Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low Iron Metallic is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at Adidas or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. New Balance 1000 Magnet Price: $169.99 I can’t be the only one who looks at the New Balance 1000 Magnet and thinks of the X-Men villain Magneto right? I’m not even a huge comic book nerd, I couldn’t tell you the last Marvel movie I saw, but when I look at this black, grey, and deep wine-colored sneaker, and see that it’s referred to by NB as the “Magnet,” how am I supposed to think of anything else?

This sneaker features a mesh upper with synthetic overlays and reflective accents and rides on a combination of polyurethane and ABZORB midsole. The laces are shrouded by a nylon eyelet lacing structure that runs across the length of the tongue. It’s equal parts sleek and sporty. The New Balance 1000 Magnet is out now for a retail price of $149.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

Ganni x New Balance Fresh Foam Trainer Price: $169.99 New Balance has teamed up with Danish women’s wear brand Ganni for a brand-new casual lifestyle silhouette inspired by early 2000s-era NB sneaker silhouettes. The sneaker features an open-hold mesh upper, for a lightweight feel, with synthetic overlays, soft pink accents, and GANNI branding at the tongue. It’s a dope, low-key design. We fully expect to see these out on the streets soon. The Ganni x New Balance Fresh Foam Trainer is out now for a retail price of $169.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Force 1 ’07 x A Ma Maniere WYWS Price: $150 Nike’s strongest outside collaborator is without a doubt the Atlanta-based brand A Ma Maniére. But until recently, A Ma Maniére focused mostly on Jordan silhouettes, so this new Air Force 1 ’07 is a nice breath of fresh air.

The sneaker features a premium leather upper in a Diffused Taupe colorway with leather overlays, a tinted outsole, and jacquard lining with dual branding at the tongue. The design is super clean, but we have to admit, it doesn’t have the same grandeur as the usual link-ups between the two brands. Still, it’s a great design! The Nike Air Force 1 ’07 x A Ma Maniere WYWS is out now for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.