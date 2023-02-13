We’ll never tell you what beer to drink at a particular time of year because there’s a place for every style, regardless of the weather outside. But we’re definitely partial to stouts during the frigid (often frosty) winter months. And we mean all stouts — Irish dry stouts, milk stouts, oatmeal stouts, imperial stouts, and barrel-aged bangers.

We can’t get enough of the warming, roasty, chocolate-filled style. Particularly during those short, frigid February days.

This is why we keep a few stocked all winter long. Those heavily invested in the beer world are no different from us, so we asked a handful of well-known craft beer experts, brewers, and beer professionals to tell us the one stout they always have in the fridge. Keep reading to see all of their picks!

Guinness Foreign Extra Stout

George Hummel, grain master of My Local Brew Works in Philadelphia

ABV: 7.5%

Average Price: $10 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Sometimes you have to go with a classic: the Guinness Foreign Extra Stout is the stout I cut my teeth on as a young pup. It was one of the beers that opened my eyes to the universe of flavors beer can have.

Tasting Notes:

Smooth, dark, slightly sweet yet slightly tart. The aroma and flavors of of freshly ground medium roast coffee.

Allagash North Sky

Rob Day, vice president of marketing at Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers in Framingham, Massachusetts

ABV: 7.5%

Average Price: $12.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans

The Beer:

I like to stock Allagash North Sky. This is a Belgian perspective on classic stout flavors, and I think the phenolic yeast character pairs very well with roast and light bitterness.

Tasting Notes:

This Belgian-inspired stout is filled with flavors like dried fruits, roasted malts, chocolate, and coffee.

Samuel Smith’s Oatmeal Stout

Peter Zien, owner of Alesmith Brewing in San Diego

ABV: 5%

Average Price: $10.99 for a four-pack

The Beer:

Samuel Smith’s Oatmeal Stout is a beer I always keep in my fridge. A classic style with dark roasted malts that is silky, smooth, complex, and has a bittersweet finish.

Tasting Notes:

The palate is loaded with flavors like dark chocolate, barley, roasted malts, and sweet caramel. The finish is slightly bitter and totally pleasing.

Beamish Stout

Ryan Pachmayer, head brewer at Yak & Yeti Brewpub and Restaurant in Arvada, Colorado

ABV: 4.1%

Average Price: Limited Availability

The Beer:

Always is a stretch, but Beamish is nostalgic for me and when I see it, I’ll grab some. Decades ago, when we were lucky enough to be in a huge liquor store, we’d explore beers by country. Germany was always fun, but dry stouts were another big attraction. Beamish became our favorite and a regular pick up.

Tasting Notes:

Chocolate, roasted malts, vanilla, and a nice, dry finish. It’s difficult to beat the appeal of a Beamish if you can find it outside of Ireland.

Firestone Walker No Ends, Only Beginnings

Dave Ziolkowski, head brewer at Arts District Brewing Company in Los Angeles

ABV: 12.5%

Average Price: $17.99 for a 500ml bottle

The Beer:

I sat on some cans of Only Beginnings, the collaboration between Highland Park Brewery and Firestone this year and started drinking them recently. A hefty and roasty 12.5% ABV stout with vanilla and Amburana wood.

Tasting Notes:

This was a great cold-weather camping beer – well balanced dodging the total melted ice cream body that’s in fashion lately, with great hop presence and cinnamon cereal sweetness from the Amburana.