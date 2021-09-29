As the weather grows colder, it’s only a matter of time before your attention begins to turn toward the bold, brash, potent barrel-aged stout. These pitch black, indulgent, rich, robust craft beers begin with the stout you know and love and mature the brews in barrels (usually refill bourbon). The result is something completely unique — perfect to warm you up on the crispest of fall days. Just like aging whiskey imparts various flavors, maturing a stout in a second fill bourbon barrels adds complex flavors of its own. Some of those are derived from the tannins in the wood, others come from the remnants of the bourbon itself. Typically you can expect notes of vanilla beans, dark chocolate, fudge, caramel, and charred oak. Depending on the barrel type, the beer may take on other flavors as well — sweeter, fruitier spirits like brandy might add a stonefruit nature. Over the past decade, this style has rapidly gained momentum, with more breweries releasing their own versions every year. And since fall is fully here, we figured the time was right to do a blind taste test of some of the most well-known, beloved barrel-aged stouts on the market. From the OG Goose Island Bourbon County Stout to more contemporary offerings, I tried them all. Keep reading to see the other brews I selected, nosed, and tasted. Part 1: The Taste This could get a little tricky as, even though these are all stouts, the addition of various ingredients and aging vessels guarantees that all are nuanced, unique, and at least a little bit different. Still, in order to truly rank them, the blind taste test is the way to go. This way, there’s nothing to sway me in any direction besides my senses of taste and smell. Here’s our lineup: Goose Island Bourbon County Stout

Founders Kentucky Breakfast Stout

Perennial Barrel-Aged Abraxas

Deschutes Abyss

Firestone Walker Parabola

New Holland Dragon’s Milk

Oskar Blues Barrel Aged Ten Fidy

Great Divide Barrel Aged Yeti Let’s get our stout on!

Taste #1: Tasting Notes: The nose is all bourbon, vanilla beans, and wood char, and not much else. Sipping it revealed more flavors like caramel, espresso beans, dark chocolate, and more sweet bourbon. But it still didn’t wow me. It’s not a bad beer by any degree, it’s just a touch drier and more bitter than I’d prefer. Taste#2: Tasting Notes: There’s a ton of oak, caramel malts, roasted coffee, dark chocolate, and dried fruits on the nose. The palate is a complex mix of dried cherries, toasted vanilla beans, butterscotch, dark chocolate, more coffee, and dry, oaky wood at the end. Taste #3: Tasting Notes: A lot is going on with this beer’s nose. There are pronounced aromas of oaky wood, sweet caramel, vanilla beans, and freshly brewed coffee. The palate swirls with dark chocolate, more vanilla sweetness, dried berries, sweet bourbon, and a gentle nutty flavor throughout. All in all, a fairly perfect aged stout. Taste #4: Tasting Notes: Nosing this beer revealed brown sugar, caramel, and vanilla. The palate is filled with toffee, chocolate fudge, oak, and freshly brewed coffee. It’s rich, smooth, and sweet, but could be a little more nuanced than it is. The bourbon flavor and alcohol are a bit strong. Taste #5: Tasting Notes: I began by breathing in the aromas of coffee beans, dark chocolate, oak, and vanilla beans. Sipping it brought forth hints of sticky toffee, bitter chocolate, espresso, vanilla, and oak. The finish was warming, slightly sweet, and ended with a nice extra kick of caramel-like bourbon. Taste #6: Tasting Notes: I was greeted with a complex nose of dried fruits, milk chocolate, roasted coffee beans, and wood char. The palate was loaded with caramel malts, sweet vanilla beans, dark chocolate, slight coconut, and a slightly bitter finish that left me wanting more. Taste #7: Tasting Notes: This is a very aromatic beer. There are notes of dried fruits, dark chocolate, vanilla beans, and freshly brewed coffee. When I took a sip, I noted flavors of toffee, sweet bourbon, more coffee, dried cherries, and a gentle bitterness that rounded everything together nicely. Taste #8: Tasting Notes: The aroma is highlighted by spicy, peppery notes that are tempered with sweet vanilla beans, light cinnamon, and dried fruits. The palate is more of the same, with a spicy heat upfront followed by dark chocolate, sweet caramel, vanilla, and a nice fruity sweetness that brings everything together. Part 2: The Ranking