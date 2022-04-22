Okay, that headline promises a lot, I’m not going to deny that. But I’d also argue that building deeper flavors into simple meals isn’t that hard either. You can make some everyday grocery store spices, butter, and stock/broth go a long way with a little nudging and finesse in the kitchen. And one of the best ways to test that is to skip buying packages of “taco seasoning” and just make an awesome braised taco meat yourself.

It’ll take you 15 minutes from beginning to end, I promise. And it’ll be so much better.

The key to making great (simple) taco meat at home is a quick braise with real stock, toasting spices in the pan, and using fat to create a “saucy” texture — kind of like a basic pan sauce (see, we’re already delivering on “elevated”). The trick is to work while the meat cooks so that everything’s ready once that quick braise is done. That’s how I can claim this only takes 15 minutes to make. Well, that and getting all your spices ready beforehand.

Before we dive in, I’m using ground beef for this. I was hankering for a crunchy cafeteria taco but good ones, so that’s what I made. I’ve also used this method on chicken breast and skirt steak before. Simply cut the meat into bite-sized pieces and then follow the steps exactly the same as listed below with a little fat to get the cooking process started. Naturally, you can also use Beyond, Impossible, or beans for this fast braise too, if you’re looking for a vegan option.

Anyway, let’s get into it and make some seriously well-flavored taco meat for some lunch tacos.