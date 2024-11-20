Having written about tequila at Uproxx for a number of years, I’ve become the go-to person in my friend group (and family group chat) for tequila recommendations. This is harder than it sounds, because while I’d like to recommend bottles that I think are the “best,” tastes vary between people. So more often than not, I’m making my recommendations based on a few things. First, I ask myself, how often does this person drink tequila? Because if the answer is rarely, then I’m not going to suggest something bright, agave forward, and biting — I’m more likely to suggest something that has a bigger vanilla influence, something that will go down a lot smoother. Then I ask: what’s the venue? If this is a bottle to bring home, the answer is easier, if the person is at a bar or in the middle of dinner at a restaurant, my answer is going to be different, because while there are hundreds of tequila brands out there, at local bars and restaurants, there is a group of usual suspects. So to help you find the best tequila at your local watering hole or the next time you’re sitting down for dinner at your favorite restaurant, we ranked the most likely bottles you’ll come across. So tequila nerds, don’t come for me talking about how I didn’t include Fortaleza or [insert your favorite additive-free brand here]. This is a list based on common bottles that are more often than not stocked at most bars. Let’s drink! 10. Espolon — Tequila Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $21.99 The Tequila: Espolòn is where you should start. A well tequila will often be something like Jose Cuervo or Suaza, choosing Espolòn over these common well tequilas telegraph that you’re seriously about your agave, and your drinks are going to come out better for it. Where well tequilas can be harsh, Espolòn’s reposado provides a noticeable mellow vibe with a mix of peppery and agave-forward flavors that’ll elevate your favorite cocktails. The tequila is made at NOM 1440, Campari, and is made using agave cooked in a low-pressure autoclave, roller mill extracted, mixed with well water, and aged for three months in American white oak barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Malty chocolate with notes of roasted agave and a hint of alcohol. Palate: Agave and white pepper, with some caramel and citrus notes. Finish: A bit hot with an oak finish. The Bottom Line: An easy swap for your bar’s well tequila that isn’t going to result in a drastically higher bill. 9. Olmeca Altos — Blanco

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $23.99 The Tequila: If you’re looking for a great blanco to sub in, Olmeca Altos is a great and affordable choice. It has a wonderful and nuanced flavor that plays nicely on the palate. The tequila is made the old fashioned way, cooked low and slow in brick ovens, tahona crushed, and distilled in copper pots at NOM 1111, Pernod Richard Mexico. Tasting Notes: Nose: A blend of roasted agave, grilled pineapple and citrus as the nose. Palate: Zesty with a navel orange juiciness balanced with fresh green peppers. Finish: Herbaceous and smooth with a gentle heat. The Bottom Line: Very citrus-forward with a lot of minerality and a pleasing finish. 8. Casamigos Tequila Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $36.99 The Tequila: Ahh, the ever present Casamigos. A lot of tequila snobs will turn their nose up at this formerly celebrity-owned (George Clooney) tequila but, this is a very pleasing-to-the-palate tequila, that’s why its so damn popular. But, it’s geared to the American palate, so what you’re going to find here is a smooth vanilla-forward finish. If you like your agave biting and bright, look elsewhere. But still, if a restaurant offers their drink up with Casamigos, there is no real reason to sub it out unless you’re looking for more agave. Tasting Notes: Nose: Very vanilla forward with some hints of caramel, and a light oak quality. Palate: Roasted agave, cake batter, and warm baking spices. Finish: Surprisingly peppery at the finish. Bottom Line: Vanilla-forward and people-pleasing. It’s not my favorite but it has its place. 7. Cimarron — Tequila Reposado

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $29.99 The Tequila: Cimarron is a brand that gets slept on because of its low price, but you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck with this one, and it massively punches above its weight. It’s a big step up from the stuff we’ve ranked below it today. The tequila is additive-free and made from estate-grown agave slow-cooked in an autoclave, roller mill extracted, and rested for three to six months in American white oak barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rich and spicy cinnamon with notes of caramelized agave and charred oak. Palate: More cinnamon and agave on the palate, with earthy brown sugar molasses notes. Finish: Floral and vanilla rich balanced by some oak. The Bottom Line: An affordable spicy agave-forward additive-free tequila. 6. Patron Silver ABV: 40%

Price: $37.99 The Tequila: Patrón is an upgrade that you’ll be guaranteed to find at every bar and restaurant that serves tequila. This is the go-to “good tequila,” and for good reason, while Patrón isn’t my personal favorite, there is a lot to like here. It has a natural sweetness and easy-to-love drinkability that most tequilas lack, while still boasting old-fashioned brick oven cooking methods. Tasting Notes: Nose: Roasted agave, white sugar, and a hint of honey. Palate: A mix of tart pineapple and zesty orange with a hint of bitter lettuce to balance it out. Finish: A crack of black pepper with a lime-influenced tartness. The Bottom Line: Sweet, easy to drink, and the most obvious play for elevating your cocktail. 5. Don Julio — Tequila Blanco

ABV:

Average Price: $34.49 The Tequila: Ahh Don Julio, a bar tequila that you can actually drink straight. Don Julio has always seemed like a leveled-up version of Casamigos. It has that same sweet people-pleasing character, but a much more complex flavor profile. It is produced at NOM 1449 from agave slow-cooked in stone ovens, roller mill extracted, and fermented in stainless steel tanks. Tasting Notes: Nose: A wonderful balance of roasted agave and vanilla bean with just a touch of cinnamon. Palate: Layers of cocoa and fudge with some green tea grassiness, and some crisp green pepper notes. Finish: A finish that recalls celery and citrus, with a lingering black pepper crackle. The Bottom Line: A more complex and nuanced choice than Patrón, and likely in the same price range. 4. LALO — Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $35.99 The Tequila: In just a few short years, LALO went from a brand-new brand to one of the most prevalent and best-tasting affordable bottles on the market. LALO is pretty much everywhere, and we’re all better off for it. This tequila is 100% additive-free and made with highlands sourced agave that is cooked in stone steam ovens for 20-32 hours, rested, and then crushed by a roller mill before being fermented in open-air stainless steel tanks.

It’s sippable, shootable, and great in a cocktail. You can’t go wrong with this one, it’s not the very best, but it’ll probably only result in a reasonable upcharge from your bartender that’ll be worth every penny. Tasting Notes: Nose: Bright agave-forward, and citrusy on the nose. Palate: A buttery mix of roasted agave and caramel. Finish: Nice and juicy with a vegetal quality. The Bottom Line: A wonderful agave-forward additive-free tequila. It tastes incredibly pure and has quickly solidified itself as one of the best brands of tequila currently in operation. 3. Tequila Ocho — Plata ABV: 40%

Average Price: $34.99 The Tequila: Affordable, additive-free, agave forward, we imagine you’re starting to see a trend here. As massive tequila fans, we love when a liquid hasn’t been too f*cked with, so naturally, we think the best choice at bars far and wide is a tequila that tastes pure. Ocho’s plata is silky and smooth, while still retaining all the bright and biting qualities that make us massive tequila fans. Tasting Notes: Nose: A perfect balance of orange zest, roasted agave, and Anaheim chile. Palate: Zesty and a bit dry, with a rush of herbal flavors to balance that dryness. I can taste an almost cilantro-like refreshing quality to this liquid, so if you’re a person who thinks cilantro tastes like soap (we feel sorry for you) maybe skip this one. Finish: Mint, bell pepper, and a hint of lime at the finish. The Bottom Line: Ocho is a great choice if you like your tequila to be very grassy and green. 2. Siete Leguas — Blanco

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $54.99 The Tequila: There is a palpable minerality here that I think really separates Siete Leguas from a lot of the competition. It’s dry and earthy, yet lactic, with an agave-rich finish. Siete Leguas is additive-free and produced at NOM 1120, Tequila Siete Leguas, using slow-cooked agave, natural spring water, and copper pot distillation. Tasting Notes: Nose: Warm and inviting with some wet rock and fresh soil qualities. Palate: High minerality balanced out with some grassiness, and a touch of chili heat. Finish: Lots of citrus, a touch of vanilla and a lingering heat. The Bottom Line: Grassy, vegetal, bright, and mineral-rich. Siete Leguas offers a very natural, yet delicate flavor. 1. El Tesoro — Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $49.99 The Tequila: Here it is, our number one pick for the best tequila you’re most likely to find at every bar and restaurant. El Tesoro is one of the finest brands out there right now, and it’s blanco is an easy window as to why. This tequila is full of nuanced flavors. Yes, the usual tequila tasting notes are there, but they are so expertly balanced here that you can actually taste how this is in a different class from most other tequilas on the market.