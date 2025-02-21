The margarita is my all-time favorite cocktail. In my opinion, its mix of bright and tart lime-forward flavors and orange citrus aromatics can’t be beaten; it’s equal parts refreshing and delicious. Now granted, if you’ve only had a margarita at sports bars, parties, and restaurants, you might not share my view, and that’s because those margaritas tend to be sweetened to the point that you can’t taste the agave anymore, or any of the nuance and complexity. I’m a staunch advocate of the classic margarita — that means three ingredients: fresh lime juice, tequila (preferably additive-free and agave-forward), and an orange liqueur (I like Cointreau). It’s incredibly easy to make and relies on the natural flavors of tequila to do most of the work. The lime and orange liqueur? Those are mainly there to elevate what’s already in the bottle, which is why having the right tequila is paramount. So to celebrate National Margarita Day — February 22nd, just in time for the weekend — we’re shouting out our five absolute favorite tequilas for a perfect margarita. These five bottles are guaranteed to instantly level up your margarita. For fun, we decided to rank them, but truthfully, you can’t go wrong with any of these bottles, so pick up whichever fits your budget. Let’s drink.

5. Olmeca Altos — Plata ABV: 40%

Average Price: $25.99 Why We Love It In A Margarita: You’re going to find Olmeca Altos Plata on a lot of our lists, and that’s because it’s one of the best — and cheapest — workhorse tequilas. There isn’t a job this tequila isn’t perfect for, from shots, to margaritas, to sipping. A $20 bottle you can sip? Believe it, because this additive-free tequila is wonderfully agave-forward and natural tasting. It’s an absolute steal at this price. For those who care about the nerd sh*t, this tequila is made from slow-cooked agave, tahona crushed, finished with well water, and copper pot distilled. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is almost entirely dominated by roasted agave. Palate: Heavy on the citrus zest, both orange and lime, mixed with fresh green peppers with a slight lactic quality. Finish: Initially herbal and smooth but after a while the heat starts to build. The Bottom Line: Olmeca Altos is the best choice for the budget-minded.

4. LALO — Blanco ABV: 40%

Average Price: $35.99 Why We Love It In A Margarita: I will never stop singing the praises of LALO. This brand makes the perfect blanco tequila, probably because aside from a high-proof version, it’s LALO’s only expression. The brand’s commitment to blanco tequila has allowed it to excel. This blanco is 100% additive-free with a bright agave-forward and fruity flavor. Tasting Notes: Nose: Bright and zesty citrus on the nose. Palate: Buttery with hints of cooked agave and caramel. Finish: Fruity, bright, vegetal, there is a very pure quality to this tequila. The Bottom Line: Bright, vegetal, and wonderfully juicy, LALO almost comes across as made explicitly to elevate a margarita, or really any agave-based cocktail.

3. Tequila Ocho — Plata ABV: 40%

Average Price: $42.99 Why We Love It In A Margarita: Tequila Ocho is deep and complex, with a zesty citrus-forward flavor that makes for an ideal foundation for a margarita. When mixed with a solid orange liqueur, those zesty elements are further accentuated, making for a margarita that dances on the tongue. It’s also expertly made from agave harvested at peak maturity that are slow cooked in brick ovens for 48 hours, rested for 24 more, and then roller mill crushed. Tasting Notes: Nose: A perfect mix between zesty orange peel character and warm roasted agave. Palate: More zest on the palate coupled with earthy slightly floral black pepper and fresh herbs. There is a cilantro-like quality here, so if that’s not your thing, you might be better served by our number two pick. Finish: More pepper on the aftertaste with a light hint of mint and a pleasing burning aftertaste. The Bottom Line: LALO will zesty and pepper qualities to your margarita, offering a mix that is a true treat for your taste buds.

2. Mijenta — Tequila Blanco ABV: 40% Average Price: $39.99 Why We Love It In A Margarita: It’s Mijenta’s balance of floral, zesty, and vanilla-sweet flavors that make it a great option for those who like their margaritas on the sweeter side. Like every tequila on this list, Mijenta is additive-free. The liquid is produced at NOM 1412, Destiladora de Los Altos, from highland agave that is cooked in a low-pressure autoclave, roller mill extracted, and distilled via a stainless steel pot. There is a palpable purity to this tequila that we find very appealing. Tasting Notes: Nose: White pepper and agave. There is an initial funkiness to this that shifts into a floral honey tone as you inhale deeper. That might read as a turn-off, but the funk doesn’t translate to the palate.

Palate: Rich and buttery with cooked agave, black pepper, and a dash of vanilla. Elegant and dessert-like without being overly sweet. Finish: Cinnamon and anise with a slight fruitiness that lives on the aftertaste. The Bottom Line: If you want your margaritas packed with delicate natural sweetness, you’re not going to find a better bottle than Mijenta Blanco.