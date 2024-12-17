2024 has been a great year for tequila, not just here in the United States and Mexico, but globally. Sales have been increasing steadily throughout this decade (according to the Business Research Company, the market has grown from $12.73 billion in 2023 to 14.32 billion in 2024) with no slowdown in sight, which is great news for us here at Uproxx. Because we love tequila. A lot. Throughout the year we’ve been regularly covering, tasting, and ranking the best of the best the tequila market has to offer, and now as we hit the final weeks of 2024 it’s time to name the bottles that rose above the rest. And what a challenge it has been! This isn’t the first time we’ve dropped a year-end ranking of the best tequilas, but by far, this has been the toughest as each time we placed a bottle outside the top five, we felt like we were doing a minor disservice to it. That is to say, as dorky as it sounds, every single bottle on this list is a winner in our eyes. But, there is a definite hierarchy and what set apart the great bottles from the absolutely outstanding were minor — but significant — nuances and complexities. The sort of thing experts passionately nerd out on. But hey, at least you can rely on us to be just that type of nerd. So here they are, the absolute best bottles of tequila we drank in 2024, ranked from great to outstanding. 20. Alma Del Jaguar — Nocturna Blanco 101 Proof ABV: 50.5%

Price: $64.99 The Tequila: This year, we tasted a lot of really great high-proof tequilas, but most of those bottles were of brands that we were previously familiar with, except Alma Del Jaguar. This brand is brand new to us, and so far we’re sufficiently impressed by everything in their portfolio, but the high-proof Nocturna rises above the rest. The tequila is produced at NOM 1414, Feliciano Vivanco, from single estate agave cooked low and slow, roller mill extracted, mixed with local well water, and completely additive free. Tasting Notes: Nose: Spicy on the nose with a cayenne earthiness, a crack of black pepper, and some sea salt. Palate: Warm and citrusy with some floral honey notes, and a prominent agave character. Finish: A long finish with a spicy kiss on the aftertaste. Bottom Line: A strong kick of spice leads the way to warm, citrusy tones. 19. ArteNOM Seleccion de 1414 Reposado

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $69.99 The Tequila: Another tequila from NOM 1414, ArteNOM’s repo is made using highland agave, which imparts a sweet and floral character that tastes great as a sipper or as the foundation of a cocktail. Because of its versatility, it’s been one of our go-to bottles this year. This tequila is made using agave that is halved and quartered before being cooked in brick ovens for 36 hours, it is then roller mill extracted, fermented, and double distilled, and finally rested for four months in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Baked cinnamon, vanilla, agave, and honey. Palate: Very high on the cinnamon spice, with a touch of vanilla, licorice, butterscotch, and a minty herbaceous quality. Finish: Peppery with lots of oak and an oily mouthfeel. The Bottom Line: A naturally sweet additive-free reposado tequila. It’s versatile, which makes it a welcome inclusion to any bar cart. 18. Cayéya — Reposado

ABV: 54%

Price: $129.99 The Tequila: I have been slowly but surely making my way through Cayéya’s portfolio and I’ve yet to be disappointed by any of the bottles in the brand’s extensive lineup, but one rises above the rest (so far), and that’s this single barrel reposado. Produced at NOM 1424, Blue Agave Distiller, Cayéya’s single barrel repo is made from brick oven roasted agave that is roller mill extracted, mixed with deep well water, and aged for 9 months in re-charred American oak barrels followed by an additional 2.5 months in French Wine casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: Bitter dark cocoa, citrus zest, and vanilla, over some roasted agave tones. Palate: I’m tasting coconut, sweet vanilla, more agave, and dark chocolate, with a bit of lactic qualities. Finish: A long and smooth finish, with a light bit of smoke. The Bottom Line: Rich, carmelized tones dominate this slightly smokey and smooth tequila. 17. Alto Canto — High Proof Blanco

ABV: 48%

Price: $89.99 The Tequila: If you’re interested in high-proof tequila but want to air on the side of caution, Alto Canto’s High Proof Blanco is a bit on the tame side at just 96 proof but still delivers that full, intense flavor that we love about the high-proof stuff. It’s our favorite starter high-proof, so for that reason alone, we had to include it on our year’s end list. This additive-free tequila is produced at NOM 1636, Tequila El Rocio, with agave cooked low and slow in stone ovens, tahona extracted, and mixed with natural spring water. Tasting Notes: Nose: Creamy and lactic with notes of rich cocoa and raw agave. Palate: Soft, vegetal, and grassy. I’m tasting notes of fresh asparagus, green pepper, and tart green apple skin. Finish: Buttery with a kiss of roasted agave and a gentle heat that builds on the aftertaste. The Bottom Line: Buttery, spicy, and agave forward. It’s one of the smoothest high proof tequilas you’ll ever drink. 16. Cascahuin — Reposado ABV:40% Average Price: $58.77 The Tequila: You can’t go wrong with Cascahuin, every expression from the brand is noteworthy, but one bottle rises above the rest and that’s the reposado. Produced at NOM 1123, Tequila Cascahuin — the brand’s namesake, which is always a good sign — this tequila is additive-free, cooked low and slow, and aged for 6-8 months in American Oak barrels. Those are all the most important buzzwords for a good tequila! Tasting Notes: Nose: A mix of caramel, citrus, and roasted agave. Palate: Warm and rich. The journey begins sweetly before delving into spicy cinnamon and then finally, chili spice and black pepper. Finish: Minty, peppery, and tastoy. The Bottom Line: An agave-forward reposado that mixes in some very nice and mellow baking tones. 15. Cambio — Tequila Reposado

ABV: 46%

Price: $59.99 The Tequila: Another brand that is new to us, Cambio impressed us due to its intense flavors, pleasing finish, and overall strong versatility, making it a great bar workhorse whether you enjoy drinking complex cocktails, or slow sipping. Cambio is produced at NOM 1605 using agave harvested from a single estate and slow-cooked in brick ovens, tahona extracted, mixed with well water, and aged for a month in burgundy and bordeaux barrels and then an additional five in French oak chardonnay casks. Like every brand on this list, this tequila is completely additive-free. Tasting Notes: Nose: Bubblegum and toffee on the nose hovering over notes of roasted agave. Palate: A heavy vegetal quality with notes of asparagus, daisies, butterscotch, and a kiss of vanilla. Finish: Heavy oak barrel influence with a burning spice that builds between sips. Heavy on the oak with a nice burning spice that stays on the tongue and builds in intensity between sips. The Bottom Line: Fragrant, sweet, agave-forward, and spicy, with a strong barrel finish. 14. Tapatío — Blanco 110

ABV: 55%

Price: $57.99 The Tequila: All summer long, I turned to Tapatio Blanco 110 for my Ranch Waters. There is something so addicting about this bright and spikey tequila, it serves as one of the best high-proof mixing tequilas on the market. The tequila is produced at NOM 1139 using agave harvested at peak maturity, slow cooked in stone ovens, roller mill extracted, and finished with deep well water. It is 100% additive-free. Tasting Notes: Nose: An herbaceous mix of rosemary and thyme with rich caramelized agave, and a light touch of mint. Palate: Wonderfully warm and citrusy, with a bouquet of spicy anise, cinnamon, and cooked agave. Finish: Oily and supple with a strong tongue-numbing spicy kick on the backend. The Bottom Line: Spicy and citrusy, Tapatio 110 is a tequila that bites back and we love it for that. 13. El Tequileño — Añejo

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $88.99 The Tequila: A multi-awarding winning tequila that hails from NOM 1108, where it is the only brand in production. The tequila is made from estate-grown blue agave cooked in a high-pressure autoclave, roller mill extracted, and finished with spring water. It is then aged for 18 months in American and French oak barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Vanilla bean with a hint of maple syrup, and a fruity craisin vibe. Palate: Caramel, cinnamon, and vanilla balanced out with some tart fruitiness and some dry pepper. Finish: Mollasses and oak with a dry finish. The Bottom Line: A rich, dessert-toned additive-free añejo tequila. 12. Volans — Tequila Reposado ABV: 40%

Average Price: $65.99 The Tequila: Volans just hit our radar this year, and so far the portfolio has yet to disappoint! Produced at NOM 1579, El Pandillo, the agave for Volans goes through a three-hour steaming process before being slow roasted for 19 to 22 hours, rested for a full day, and finally tahona crushed. It is then rested in American white oak bourbon barrels for under a year. Tasting Notes: Nose: A rich mix of caramel and roasted agave with a strong oak character and the slightest hint of wet grass.

Palate: Cinnamon, caramel, and vanilla mingle with lots of minerality, a bit of salt, and wet soil quality. It’s earthy and warm, but rich and luxurious. A real bouquet of experiences here. Finish: A mix of dessert-like sweetness and black pepper with an oily buttered mouthfeel. It leaves the tongue wanting more. The Bottom Line: Natural and earthy, with a dessert-like finish and a buttery mouthfeel. A perfect tequila to slow sip. 11. Cazcanes — Rosa Reposado No. 9 ABV: 50% (100 Proof)

Price: $91.99 The Tequila: We didn’t get the chance to put it to a blind taste test, but we’ve been waiting all year to highlight Cazcanes’ Rosa Reposado, and what better place than a year-end list of the best tequilas of the year? Additive-free and agave forward, this tequila is produced at NOM 1614, Tequilera Tap, from autoclave cooked agave that is roller mill extracted, mixed with spring water, and aged for 82 days in French Oak Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rich layers of roasted agave, leather, cocoa, cinnamon, and ripe cherries. Palate: A blend of vegetal flavors and rich stone fruits. Think cherry, plum, any fruit with a tart dark skin and flesh. I’m also getting roasted jalapeño and vanilla. Finish: Dry with more plum on the finish. The Bottom Line: Dark, fruity, and full of interesting flavors to fall in love with. Unlike any other tequila we tasted this year. 10. Wild Common — Tequila Blanco Still Strength

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $85 The Tequila: Have we included too many still-strength tequilas in this list? For a second I entertained that thought, but in reality I think high-proof serves as a sort of unofficial fifth expression (sixth if you count cristalinos). It offers a different experience highlighting tequila’s bright and biting qualities, so this isn’t the last high-proof you’ll find on this list. This additive-free tequila hails from NOM 1123, Cascahuin, and is made using old-school methods like stone roasting and tahona milling. It’s crafted by the famed master distiller Chava, and when you come across a mononym, you know you’re dealing with a star. Tasting Notes: Nose: A rush of orange rind, cinnamon, anise, and rich and intense agave tones. Palate: Very high minerality, sea salt, funky white pepper, and a mix of citrus, anise, and honeydew. Finish: A long warm finish with a wonderful silky mouthfeel and a lingering burn. The Bottom Line: Wild Common offers a big, bold, and warm agave rich flavor with a lot of fruity elements. 9. Valor — Tequila Reposado

ABV: 42%

Average Price: $79.99 The Tequila: I’m a big fan of Valor’s blanco so I had high hopes when I first got my hands on a bottle of the brand’s repo this year, and I’m happy to say it did not disappoint. In addition to the earthy, citrusy, and herbaceous flavor of the blanco, the four months of aging in white oak barrels this tequila goes through to get to that repo state added some rich barrel notes, as well as a twist of cinnamon and honey. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rosemary, sage, and citrus, with a wet earth quality to it. Palate: Agave hits the palate first, with a bit of citrus and black pepper, joined by notes of floral honey. Finish: Citrus, minerality, and cinnamon join notes of roasted agave and barrel oak. The Bottom Line: Agave forward, earthy, and wonderfully mellow. Valor’s reposado is one of the best additive-free tequilas out there right now. 8. Siete Leguas — Añejo ABV: 38%

Average Price: $62.99 The Tequila: Siete Leguas’ Añejo is my favorite expression by the brand, so I had to carve out a special place for this tequila in our year-end ranking.

Additive-free and cooked low and slow at NOM 1120, Tequila Siete Leguas, where it is the only brand in production, this tequila is made with natural spring water, and aged in American white oak barrels for a full 24 months. It’s rich in flavor, smooth as hell, but still has a bite to it. Tasting Notes: Nose: Delicate spicy tickles the nose. I can also get a strong cinnamon character, as well as caramel and oak hovering over a roasted agave base. Palate: Surprisingly fruity with rich plum tones, juicy ripened citrus, a bit of coffee bitterness, and a bright white peach vibe. Finish: Oak on a smooth finish with notes of cinnamon and a hint of grassiness. The Bottom Line: A perfect balance of fruity and spicy flavors. A true joy to slow sip. 7. Don Fulano — Añejo

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $89.99 The Tequila: Earlier this month, Don Fulano’s añejo showed up in one of our recent blind taste tests and placed in the top three, and ever since then, this has been a go-to bottle for me on late nights when I feel like sipping something smooth and luxurious. An additive-free tequila, Don Fulano añejo is produced at NOM 1146, Tequileña, using agave sourced from the Atontonilco highlands. To reach the añejo state, the tequila is rested in French limousine and Nevers ex-wine oak casks for a full 30 months. Tasting Notes: Nose: Gentle notes of agave hovering over a base of spicy cinnamon, baked cherries, and orange zest. Palate: Dry with a mix of vanilla, chocolate, and honey tones, and a bit of oak. Finish: Sweet dessert tones balanced out with some leather, agave brightness, and a lingering spice on the finish that lightly burns the tongue. The Bottom Line: Mellow and complex, with a lot of interesting dessert tones and a bright and biting agave finish. 6. Cierto — Reserve Collection Blanco ABV: 40%

Price: $129 The Tequila: Three words: straight-up amazing. It can be hard to justify buying an un-aged tequila for more than $100 but Cierto Reserve makes it easy. The flavors here are so focused, so balanced, so complex, and nuanced that it’s easy to see this being someone’s all-time favorite bottle. But it’s not ours, good as it is!

The tequila is produced at NOM 1146, Tequileña, using agave cooked in a low-pressure autoclave, roller mill extracted, and mixed with spring water. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that this one is additive-free as well! Tasting Notes: Nose: An inviting bouquet of sweet floral tones, fresh spring fruit, and raw agave. Palate: Rich roasted caramelized agave, sweet earthy honey, minerality and a slight cheesy funk. Finish: Creamy and smooth, with some charred pineapple notes, grilled green peppers, and an elegant spicy finish. The Bottom Line: Creamy, smooth, and full of interesting shifting flavors that never get boring. One of the finest luxury tequilas on the market. 5. G4 — Reposado

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $54.99 The Tequila: G4 is one of the very best tequila brands on the market. Every year we do one of these year-end tequila lists, you can be sure to find G4 somewhere in there. We’ve shouted out the blanco, the still strength, and this year it’s the reposado’s turn! G4 is produced at NOM 1579, Destilleria El Pandillo, using stone-cooked agave that is tahona crushed, and mixed with rainwater, before being fermented in open-air stainless steel tanks and twice-distilled in a copper pot. To reach the repo state, this additive-free tequila is rested for six months in George Dickell Tennessee whiskey barrels. Tasting Notes:

Nose: Oak on the nose, with a touch of vanilla and a tickled of black peppercorn. Palate: A mix of bitter cocoa, caramel, butter, and citrus rind. Finish: Long and smooth with a lot of herbaceous mint character mixed with citrus and minerals. The Bottom Line: Herbaceous and sweet balanced with spikey, bright, agave-forward flavors. G4’s reposado is a must-drink bottle. 4. Lalo — Limited Edition High Proof ABV: 54%

Price: $74.99 The Tequila: The rise of Lalo needs to be studied. In just a handful of years, this brand from a slightly obscure hidden gem to one of the most prominent and best-tasting additive-free affordable blancos on the market. In what felt like a victory lap for the brand, 2024 added a second expression to the portfolio — a high proof version of its blanco.

The tequila is produced at NOM 1468, Grupo Tequilero Mexico, from agave cooked in stone ovens, roller mill extracted, and finished with deep well water. Tasting Notes: Nose: Vegetal, grassy, and agave forward. Palate: A peppery bite begins your journey before some green grass flavors mellow things out a bit before some cinnamon spice takes over. Finish: A spicy and bright finish. The Bottom Line: Lalo already made one of the best blanco tequilas and now its coming for the high-proof market with this spicy, bright, and natural-tasting agave-forward tequila. 3. Tequila Ocho — Extra Añejo ABV: 40%

Average Price: $214.99 The Tequila: A recent winner of our blind añejo taste test, Tequila Ocho’s latest Extra Añejo is one of the finest bottles of tequila you’ll drink this year (and probably next year).

This tequila is produced at NOM 1474, Cia, Tequila Los Alambiques, using single estate agave that is slow cooked in stone ovens, roller mill extracted, and aged for three years in American oak ex-whiskey barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Caramelized agave, wet tobacco leaf, butterscotch and orange rind on the nose. Palate: Rich, sweet and complex. I’m tasting chocolate, vanilla, and cinnamon, as well as black pepper, plum skins, and a toasted quality. Finish: Rich oak, coffee, and maple syrup. There is a real woody finish to this one. The Bottom Line: There is an intensity here that is hard to resist. Tequila Ocho’s Extra Añejo is full-bodied, rich, and complex with a supremely luxurious finish. 2. Fortaleza — Blanco Still Strength ABV: 48%

Average Price: $66.99 The Tequila: Fortaleza is the stuff of legend. It is widely regarded as the absolute best brand of tequila on the market, so why then didn’t it take the number one spot? I tend to gravitate toward limited special releases, so will have to take the second place spot, but make no mistake, this is quite possibly one of the best bottles of tequila you’ll ever drink.