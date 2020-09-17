Brandy is having a moment. Not only is its rich cultural history gaining a wider understanding, but its flavors and combination of fresh ideas and old-world techniques are garnering appreciation too. Companies like Bertoux and Copper & Kings are leading the brandy parade in the US and getting lots of love in the process. For those who don’t know, brandy is a spirit made by distilling wine grapes (and sometimes other fruits). Oftentimes referred to as eau de vie (or water of life), the style extends to spirits like cognac, Armagnac, calvados, pisco, obstler, Brandy de Jerez, and a few others. In recent years, pisco, a brandy produced in Chile and Peru, has grown increasingly popular in the US. Brendan Bartley, head bartender and beverage director at Bathtub Gin in New York City tries his best to turn guests onto the unique flavor notes of this South American brandy. “I’d really like Pisco to get more notice in the general consumer field,” he says. “As I see a rise in the Latin and South American spirits categories, Pisco should be getting a little more spotlight.” With the desire to give pisco and other brandy variants a little shine, we asked well-known bartenders for their picks for the best bottles to crack this fall.

Germain-Robin XO Brandy View this post on Instagram Tuesday night pour. Germain-Robin Brandy was a lot of fun building in Kansas. It will be sad to see you go. #germainrobinBrandy #CraftSpirits #SBCCraftSpirits #ukiah #California #Brandy #Craft #SBCKansas #Friends #Spirits #germainrobinxo A post shared by Adam K. Clary (@el_gato_grande1979) on Aug 22, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT Gavin Humes, bartender at Scratch | Bar & Restaurant in Encino, California I’ve got to rep California for this one. Germain-Robin is a really beautiful example of a great brandy company. I love their XO. While all their lines are great, the XO is the perfect combination of price and complexity. I dig sipping some of that whenever I can find the time. Argonaut Fat Thumb Brandy https://www.instagram.com/p/B6JtORblhxD/?igshid=3ns11c61uny1 Dave Purcell, beverage director at The Waterfront Venice in Venice, California The brandies of Argonaut represent a very localized expression of the yield of this fruit, focusing on highlighting the grapes from these seasons, and taking a very American approach to the construction of these flavor profiles, rather than classic European sensibilities. The pale golds and auburn colors of these brandies reflect fruit that you rarely find distilled, and the blended combinations tonally represent light and delicate orchard fruits that entirely convey what I’d imagine a California cornucopia would contain. The Fat Thumb expression is my absolute favorite. It combines high creamy tones in its golden base and finishes with hints of tart red fruit, accented with toasted wood sugar and spice. For its price point, this is a versatile option to have simply neat or with still or sparkling water, but backboned enough to stand up to medium-bodied vermouth or mixed citrus in a cocktail. I usually drink the brandy and read the back label’s blend breakdown — forgetting just enough with each sip to start the cycle over again, resulting in a pleasantly repeating routine that empties the bottle way faster than I ought to.