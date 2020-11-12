While the weather in much of the country has been unseasonably warm this autumn, change is in the air. As November rolls on, freezing temperatures and ever-shortening days are sure to drive us all inside. You don’t have to get out your snow boots and parkas just yet, though. Instead, find the closest fireplace and pour yourself a pint of stout. While much of “seasonality” in spirits and beers feels gimmicky, stouts really are best when it’s cold. Their heavily-malted, coffee-chocolaty notes are deeply warming during the winter and late fall. To help you find the best stouts to sip until spring arrives, we went to the experts — asking a handful of our favorite bartenders for their picks. Check them out below, you’re sure to find a few new brews to try!