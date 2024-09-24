Raising Cane’s is great. The restaurant chain makes the best chicken tenders in all of fast food (we know, we’ve done the tests), and if the long snaking drive-thru lines are any indication, we aren’t the only ones who think that. Part of Raising Cane’s success is its simplistic but focused menu. There are only five menu items: chicken tenders, a chicken sandwich (made with chicken tenders), fries, Texas toast, and coleslaw, and each one of them is made incredibly well (we have some gripes with the chicken sandwich; read about that here) because Raising Cane’s is able to drill down and keep the quality high.

With such a simple menu, it might seem like there isn’t anything you can really do to enhance your eating experience at Cane’s, but, you’re wrong! There are actually a few hidden menu changes that you can make to your food for an arguably better, more delicious experience.

So to help guide you to a better meal, we’re naming our three absolute favorite menu hacks to level up your meal at Raising Cane’s. You could apply all three of these to a single meal, or mix ‘em up, they apply to every single combo order at Raising Cane’s. Let’s eat.

Order Your Sandwich On Toast

Why We Love It:

My two biggest issues with the Raising Cane’s chicken sandwich are the bread, which is too thick, too dry, and not very flavorful, and that the sandwich is made with three chicken tenders rather than a breast filet. We can’t do anything to change the latter issue, but we can fix the bread problem.

Simply ask for your sandwich to be made on toast, and instead of the bland Raising Cane’s sandwich bun, you’ll get a sandwich made on Raising Cane’s wonderful Texas Toast.

The rich and savory butter and garlic notes of the toast pair excellently with the fingers and season-heavy Cane’s sauce, resulting in a sandwich that rivals even Popeye’s. The fact that Raising Cane’s has bread this good and chooses not to use it disturbs me!

The Bottom Line:

This simple hack completely transforms the Raising Cane’s chicken sandwich, making it one of the best chicken sandwiches in all of fast food.

Ask For BOBS

Why We Love It:

Don’t worry, asking for a BOB at Raising Cane’s isn’t going to make it so that you’re eternally haunted by Bob from Twin Peaks — though we’re not opposed to a Bob and Raising Cane’s team-up, the restaurant has worked with Post Malone and Snoop, Bob would be the perfect Halloween collab — but it will greatly enhance your chicken combo.