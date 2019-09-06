Sleep is important. There are dozens of studies indicating that it leads to better health. It can also be deeply pleasurable — who doesn’t like to feel cozy? But at least 30% of adults can’t enjoy these benefits. For a variety of reasons, many of us spend each night working through every position we can comfortably contort our bodies into, with no shut-eye to show for it. Our eyes are red with exhaustion but the minute we lie down and close them our minds begin working through a list of stressors and fears.

As a result, we greet the following day with fatigue, cloudy thinking, and frustration. Which exacerbates the stressors and fears. And on and on.

Whether it’s difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep that plagues you, cannabis is well documented as a natural sleep-aid. Below, we’ve listed ten strains with a good track record for helping people get rest. Still, everyone is different — so hit the dispensary and work through them a gram at a time until you find a few that work. Then take note of their THC and CBD composition as well as their terpene profile. If you see a pattern, you’ll better know what to look for in the future.

Purple Kush

When it comes to using weed as a sedative, Purple Kush is one of the most popular strains around. A 100 percent indica variety, it can have a THC composition as high as 27 percent. That means serious relaxation. Users enjoy it in part because they find there is no initial head high that they need to wait out before the body relaxation sets in. Nope. There is an immediate physical ease complemented by a dazed sense of complete wellbeing. It’s great at knocking anxiety, depression, and pain on their asses, too. Expect to fall asleep with a content mind and a smile on your face.

People are also big fans of this strain’s aroma which leans toward the sandalwood musk associated with Afghani strains but also has notes that are fruity and sweet like plump, juicy grapes. The flavor is also a bit fruity with hashy overtones that can get you coughing. However, on the exhale, there is a sugary grape taste that’s a lot like the children’s syrup Dimetapp, but… in a good way.