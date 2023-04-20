You’re probably not getting a good night’s sleep. I know this because according to the National Library of Medicine, it is estimated that 50-70 million US adults have a sleep disorder and according to a Gallup poll from 2022, only 32% of Americans report having “excellent sleep.” Also, you’ve clicked on this article — that’s a pretty big tell. So what’s the solution here? Well, there is some pretty good evidence out there, both scientific and anecdotal, that THC, the main psychoactive chemical in weed, can serve as a great sleep aid. So what makes one weed strain better than another for snoozing? Rather than indica vs. sativa vs. hybrid, it has more to do with the strain’s terpenes (the aromatic compounds that give weed its smell, taste, and effects). But the terp convo isn’t an easy one — for instance, the terpene limonene can be relaxing but also fill you with feelings of euphoria and a kick of energy. That’s not necessarily something you want to smoke if you’re trying to knock out. We have a terpene breakdown here, but in short, before you reach for your favorite herb, or god forbid, ask an uninformed bud-tender, you need to be honest with yourself about why you can’t fall asleep. Is it an overactive mind? Chronic pain? Stress and anxiety? Knowing the cause of your tossing and turning will help you zero in on the strain that is right for you. Below, we’re going to help you with that by listing eight strains that’ll are sure to help you get a good night’s sleep, as well as each strain’s dominant terpene profile and what that means. But before we jump in, allow us this caveat: if you suffer from chronic insomnia, sleep apnea, or some other sleep disorder, cannabis is probably not the solution for you. If you have severe mental health issues, check with your mental health professional. Cannabis is not a cure-all. Nothing is. Also, be warned that while there are many studies suggesting cannabis’ beneficial effects on sleep, there are also studies that suggest that it can suppress the amount of REM sleep you experience, which is crucial to feeling rested. In the end, all of our body chemistries are different so results may vary. Feel free to experiment.

A Great All Around Sleep Aid — Granddaddy Purple

Strain: Indica

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, beta-Caryophyllene

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, beta-Caryophyllene

Average THC: 17% Why It's Good For Sleep: Granddaddy Purp is often cited as the ultimate sleep strain, and given its terpene profile, that makes sense. Dominated by myrcene, pinene, and beta-caryophyllene, Granddaddy Purple will sedate you, easing you into couch-lock mode, while the pinene and beta-caryophyllene will work at your stress, anxiety, and pain. That makes this strain a good all-arounder for the people who have everything working against them in the sleep department. Tasting Notes & The Bottom Line: Berry forward and herbal, Grandaddy Purple will help weigh you down into your sheets and melt away your stress and anxiety. Hit up Weedmaps to find Grandaddy Purple near you. For Those Looking For A Powerful Sedative — Gorilla Glue/GG4/ Original Glue

Strain:Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: beta-Caryophyllene, Pinene, Myrcene

THC: 20% Why It’s Good For Sleep: Gorilla Glue is a strain that reaches back into cannabis’ old illegal days. Once cannabis went corporate, names like this had to go which is why you’ll often see it marketed as GG4 or Original Glue.

A combination of stress-relieving (beta-caryophyllene) and sedative (myrcene) terpenes make this a great weed strain to knock you out and get you resting. It’s also pretty strong at 20% THC, meaning one simple hit is all you need if you’re not a recreational smoker. Tasting Notes/The Bottom Line: Highly herbal, with berry notes, an earthy bite, and a pungent scent. These sticky strain tends to stick to the fingers so be sure to use a grinder when breaking this one up. Use this strain if you’re looking for a sedative that’ll make your limbs feel heavy and your mind fuzzy. Hit up Weedmaps to find Original Glue at a dispensary near you.

For Those Looking For A Stress Salve — Cherry Pie

Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpene(s): Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, Pinene

Dominant Terpene(s): Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, Pinene

THC: 16% Why It's Good For Sleep: If pain is keeping you up, Cherry Pie is not for you. Myrcene is a great sedative, but too much of it can cause euphoria, and this strain goes heavy on the myrcene, so if you have aches and pains, this one might keep your mind a bit too active to turn off. So instead, use this strain if your stress is high and you need a mental vacation that'll lift your spirits. Think about it this way, Cherry Pie isn't a strain that'll couch-lock you into bed, instead, it'll put you in a blissed-out mind state that makes sleep easier to achieve. The Bottom Line/Tasting Notes: Sweet and highly herbal. Very juicy and fruity, hence its name. This strain is best for those with high-stress levels that need to tune out their thoughts. Hit up Weedmaps to find Cherry Pie at a dispensary near you. For First Timers — Northern Lights

Strain: Indica

Dominant Terpene(s): Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, Pinene

Average THC: 16% Why It’s Good For Sleep: Right now high weed strains are all the rage in the cannabis industry, and while I too love a 30% hybrid, remember that you’re trying to go to sleep, not go to the moon. If you’re spending all your money on high THC strains just to go to sleep, you’re really just wasting money. Luckily, there are strains like Northern Lights out there.

Like some of the other strains on this list, Northern Lights has a cocktail of myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, and pinene terpenes which serve as great sleeping aides that will relax your body and mind. Tasting Notes/The Bottom Line: Pine and a hint of chili-like spice. A bit harsh on the throat. Northern Lights is a mild sedative and stress buster that is great for beginners looking to experiment with cannabis as a sleep aid. Mildly sedative but not too powerful, Northern Lights is a great choice for inexperienced smokers looking to experiment with cannabis as a sleep aid. Hit up Weedmaps to find Northern Lights at a dispensary near you.

For Those Looking To Drown Out All The Noise — God's Gift

Strain: Hybrid

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene

Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene

Average THC: 17% Why It's Good For Sleep: God's Gift is a hybrid strain made from a cross between OG Kush and Granddaddy Purp. It goes heavy on the myrcene and pinene, giving you that winning combination of sedative and anxiety-reducing effects that weigh the eyelids and body down. If you're smoking this stuff mid-day, be careful, you might end up finding yourself in a nap that will feel too good to wake up from, possibly ruining your sleep schedule. Tasting Notes/The Bottom Line Pepper, earthy, and spicy. If you're looking for a strain that will help with your aches and pains and distract you from loud noises, this is a great option for you. If you live in a crowded city, above a bar, or have noisy roommates, you're going to want this stocked at all times. Hit up Weedmaps to find God's Gift at a dispensary near you. For Those Looking For Euphoria Before Bedtime — Bubba Kush

Strain: Indica

Dominant Terpene(s): beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene

THC: 17 % Why It’s Good For Sleep: I know I know, I told you to avoid strains with limonene, and I stand by that, but this strain is heavily dominated by beta-caryophyllene which is an amazing anxiety and pain reliever and Bubba Kush imparts a sort of tranquilizer effect.

That limonene is there for sure, but it doesn’t perk you up so much as it puts you in a good mood, which in and of itself is a strong sleep aid. Tasting Notes/The Bottom Line: Citrusy and zesty with some bitter dark chocolate notes. Bubba Kush is ideal for erasing stress and anxiety. The ultimate feel-good strain. Hit up Weedmaps to find Bubba Kush at a dispensary near you.