Blind Bourbon Showdown: Maker’s Mark Vs. Weller Special Reserve

Part 1: The Tasting Taste 1 Tasting Notes: This has a super soft nose with mild notes of sour cherry next to light touches of dry grains, supple vanilla, and a hint of caramel. The palate is classic with a salted caramel vibe leading to apple pie filling cut with plenty of dark spices (think cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves) next to smooth dark fruits and a whisper of wet granite. The end lessens the palate toward a thin/light finish with notes of dark cherry, soft spices, and a hint of dry sweetgrass.

Taste 2 Tasting Notes: Tannic old oak really pops on the nose with sweet cherries, soft vanilla, and a hint of wet leather. The palate is creamy with plenty of stewed apples and winter spices next to a hint of raisin and nut. The finish arrives with a dark cherry sweetness that’s almost candy, as brown sugar counters a hint of sharp winter spice with a twinge of pipe tobacco next to a final note of old leather and dry wicker. Part 2: The Ranking

2. Maker’s Mark Whisky — Taste 1 ABV: 45% Average Price: $24 The Whisky: This is Maker’s signature expression. It’s made from red winter wheat with corn and malted barley and then aged in seasoned Ozark oak for six to seven years. This expression’s juice is then built from only 150 barrels (making this a small batch, if you want to call it that). Those barrels are blended, proofed, bottled, and dipped in red wax. Bottom Line: This was technically easy drinking but didn’t quite land the finish. It just sort of faded out. There was plenty to really like up to that point. That said, this felt like a great whisky to build a cocktail with as that foundation of vanilla, caramel, and sour cherry really stands out. Weller Special Reserve — Taste 2 ABV: 45% Average Price: $79 ($29 MSRP) The Whiskey: Buffalo Trace doesn’t publish any of their mash bills. Educated guesses put the wheat percentage of these mash bills at around 16 to 18 percent, which is average. The age of the barrels on this blend is also unknown. Overall, we know this is a classic wheated bourbon and… that’s about it. Bottom Line: This nailed the landing. Though, I’d argue this had a little rougher nose. That said, it’s the finish that lasts the longest on the senses and stays with you. That edges Weller just above Maker’s in this side-by-side taste test.