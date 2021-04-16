The Staple Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel ABV: 55% Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Everyone likes to put Wild Turkey 101 on their list but I’m a bigger fan of Russell’s Reserve, especially any single barrel selection. This expression kicks it up a notch to 110 proof and with non-chill filtering, which really lets the barrel character shine through. Tasting Notes: You’re met with a big punch of baking spice with lingering fruit and oak. The finish continues by tingling areas of your tongue and letting traditional notes of caramel make an appearance. Can you really hate anything about this bourbon? Bottom Line: I would recommend this whiskey to anyone starting their bourbon journey. It’s also a bottle that is on every liquor store shelf in the country.

Once you go all-in on bourbon, start seeking private barrel selections of Russell’s and begin comparing them to each other. Find out if there are certain warehouses and floors you prefer. It will slowly become a bourbon nerd’s go-to. The Under the Radar Whiskey: Woodinville Cask Strength Rye ABV: 59.91% Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: By now, the secret is out on Woodinville. But if you haven’t had a chance to try their Cask Strength Rye, you don’t know what you’re missing. At 5 years old, this whiskey can compete with the best in the world. Tasting Notes: The nose seems humble, with expected scents of honey and rye. The taste, on the other hand, will absolutely make you weak in the knees. You don’t know if you are at a farm or at a county fair because you become overwhelmed with red delicious apples and cotton candy. Bottom Line: This bottle is only regionally distributed (in the Pacific Northwest), but it’s available any day at their gift shop. If you see it, grab two and thank me later. The cask strength releases are usually around 120+ proof and will surely impress your friends (especially if they have never even heard of it).

The One Whiskey Everyone Wants To Try: Michter’s 20-Year Limited Release Bourbon ABV: 57.1% Average Price: $2,000 The Whiskey: “Heaven in a bottle” is probably the only way to describe this unicorn. With its limited availability, bourbon hunters are always on the lookout for the silver wax. It’s one that most people will never get the chance to try and you should never turn it down if someone offers. Tasting Notes: Nothing melts my heart faster than the smell and taste of sweet oak. With an almost “dusty funk” undertone, the oak coats your tongue with an oil that has you licking the inside of your cheeks for more. It’s a flavor that can’t be matched by anything else, because this bourbon has been carefully aged for so long. Bottom Line: I’m still kicking the 2014 version of myself for not buying a bottle when I had it in my hands, but couldn’t afford it. I won’t let that ever happen again.

The whiskey is phenomenal, but the best part comes from discussing its source with other bourbon nerds. Michter’s will never reveal the source, but it’s fun to sit back and watch people argue about it and discuss if the taste matches the profile. The One Whiskey I Call My Baby: Pursuit United ABV: 54% Average Price: $62 The Whiskey: I feel compelled to put our new line extension on this list because I share it with everyone. We worked tirelessly for a year on finding the right partners to craft this blend and deliver a taste profile that has yet to be seen. As one of the few independent bottlers in America, it was an opportunity to start fresh and create something we knew every bourbon enthusiast would enjoy. Tasting Notes: With aromas of caramelized sugar and honeycomb, it feels like a sweet bomb is incoming. The flavor is rich like a malted chocolate ball with citrus tea and finishes with a rush of spicy orange marmalade. Bottom Line: As one of the founders of Pursuit Spirits, I’ve been enthralled to see all the positive feedback from this release. I’m happy to say there will be another release coming out very soon but it will still have limited availability. We do have new barrels aging, so stay tuned because Pursuit United will be on shelves across the U.S. in a few years. Thank you to everyone that has supported us in this journey so far. We’re just getting started!