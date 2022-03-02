Rum has yet to captivate the mainstream in the way whiskey has. Okay, fine, it’s not even close. Even the dark, aged expressions don’t have anything approaching bourbon-level devotion among fans here in the US. And white rums are often relegated to being mixers — the base for drinks like the mojito and daiquiri or even more sugary tiki concoctions. That’s a shame because there some very tasty white rums on the market. Sure you have your old standards, Bacardi being foremost among them, but there are also smaller brands emerging that exhibit a deep commitment to craft. You can even have aged white rums — which spend a few months or years in the barrel only to have the caramel color removed using charcoal filtration techniques. All of this nuance means there’s plenty of variation between expressions to warrant a blind taste test. So that’s exactly what we’re going to do. Our lineup today includes: Captain Morgan White Rum

Havana Club Anejo Blanco

Wray & Nephew White Rum

The Real McCoy 3-Year-Old Rum

Bacardi Superior White Rum

Banks 5 Island Rum

Don Q Cristal Rum

Cruzan Aged Light Rum Let the white rum sampling commence! Part 1: The Taste

Taste 1 Tasting Notes: A lot is going on with this rum’s nose. There are notes of coconut, tropical fruits, and citrus peels. It’s slightly oaky and full of vanilla. The palate is highlighted by sweet sugar cane, more tropical fruit flavors, slight spice, and a gentle, dry, warming finish that left me craving more. Overall, it’s a decent rum that I would try again. Taste 2 Tasting Notes: While not overly abundant with aromas, the nose did have hints of ripe pineapple, toasted vanilla beans, toffee, and rich, oaky wood. Drinking it brought forth flavors like coconut chocolate, more vanilla, sugarcane, gentle wintry spices, and more light fruity flavors throughout. The finish was dry, sweet, and warming. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: On the nose, this rum is surprisingly dull with slight aromas of sugary vanilla and maybe just a tickle of cracked black pepper. But that’s really pushing it. The palate was slightly more flavorful with light pineapple, cane sugar, and some vanilla. All in all, it’s a pretty bland and unexciting rum, to say the least. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: In the absence of color, this rum’s nose let me in on the flavors I was in for. Aromas are fruity, sweet cinnamon, molasses, and full of vanilla beans. The palate continues this trend of surprising my senses with notes of ripe pineapple, coconut meat, sugar cane, vanilla beans, and gentle, oaky spices that tie everything together nicely. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: This rum smells like a dark rum. There are notable aromas of butterscotch, treacle, vanilla beans, and a slight fruitiness. The palate continues this trend with notes of dried fruits, vanilla cream, brown sugar, caramelized pineapple, and gentle baking spices. Overall, it’s a very flavorful white rum. Taste 6 Tasting Notes: There isn’t much smell to this rum besides a sweet, saccharine sugar smell. It’s like someone made a simple syrup and then told you it was rum. There might be faint vanilla in there too, but it might also be my imagination. The palate followed suit with more teeth-aching sweetness with a slight treacle flavor. Honestly, this rum tasted like pure sugar with a hint of alcohol heat. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: This is a surprisingly fruity rum on first nosing. Ripe pineapple, sweet banana, and dried fruits met my nostrils. On top of that, there were scents of vanilla beans and gentle wintry spices. Sipping it revealed more vanilla cream, buttery caramel, raisins, more ripe fruit flavors, berries, and just a hint of cracked black paper to add a little spice into the mix. Taste 8 Tasting Notes: This rum had a bit of a funky smell, and I could tell it was very high proof. I also noticed the aromas of molasses, vanilla beans, and maybe some cinnamon but not much else. The aromas were definitely overshadowed by the alcohol heat. Sipping it almost knocked me completely out of my chair. Once I got past the overwhelming alcohol taste, there were notes of vanilla, caramel, molasses, and a slight fruity flavor. Overall, the alcohol was a bit too much to handle though. Part 2: The Ranking

8) Captain Morgan White Rum — Taste 6 ABV: 40% Average Price: $30 for a liter The Rum: There are few more well-known rums than Captain Morgan, but name recognition doesn’t necessarily equal value. This rum was created to be a mixer. This sugarcane-based rum was distilled five times in an effort to remove any harsh qualities and create a smooth, mixable rum and not much else. Bottom Line: I didn’t enjoy sipping this rum at all and really wasn’t surprised when I learned that it was Captain Morgan. It’s definitely not for sipping. 7) Bacardi Superior White Rum — Taste 3 ABV: 40% Average Price: $18 for a liter The Rum: Like Captain Morgan, Bacardi is a massive name in the rum game. Its iconic white rum was created in 1862 by Don Facundo Bacardí Massó. It took him ten years to perfect the recipe. Designed to be mixed with, but not lost in the shuffle, it’s still one of the most popular white rums today. Bottom Line: