The ‘Must Try’ Rum Expressions From Ten Fan Favorite Brands

Rum is ever-expanding and massively varied. That makes finding the best rum tough. You can make it anywhere and there are far fewer rules on what makes rum, well, rum. Generally speaking, rum is a sugar cane distillate that uses either raw sugar cane juice, sugar cane honey (condensed sugar cane juice), or molasses (a by-product of sugar production). That being said, you can technically make rum from any product that has sugar in it. Case in point, Tuzemák (from the Czech Republic) is made with sugar beets and potatoes. Some craft distillers are starting to use sorghum (a grass) as their base. It's easy to argue about what rum even is sometimes. But, for this, we're focusing on the standard, sugar-cane-based stuff. To figure out which rums the people are drinking, we popped over to Ranker. Over 10,000 votes we're cast for the best rum brands, a clear top ten emerged. We dropped them below alongside call outs for bottles we think you should give a shot.