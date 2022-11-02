The Definitive Guide To Pairing Wine With Pizza

When you’re drinking and eating a pie, pizza and beer is the obvious choice. But sipping wine with your next slice promises a seriously delicious alternative—and might have you ditching the brews-with-pies for good. While adhering to stringent food and wine pairing rules isn’t entirely our jam, following a few basic tips will absolutely lead you to a much better pairing than grabbing a bottle blind.

First and foremost, understanding the basics of food and wine pairing is key. This comes down to acid and tannins in wine, coupled with salt and fat in food. Acid in wine complements saltiness in food, which helps to bring out a given dish’s flavors and is also key in cutting through fat to refresh the palate with every bite. Tannins, however, are a whole other beast. When sipped on their own, tannic wines can be rather unpleasant, as they can leave an overly dry sensation in your mouth; however, when sipped with fatty foods, a chemical reaction takes place in your mouth that both softens the wine’s tannins and amplifies flavor in food all at once. Think of it as a food-and-wine-pairing win-win.

Beyond dough and cheese, considering a pizza’s sauce and toppings (or lack thereof) is key. While pondering the amount (and type) of cheese to have on your slice also think about the toppings on your pie, that’s the key to finding the best bottle to pop alongside it. Not sure where to begin? We’ve got a few great places to start.

Check out our guide below and be on your way to being a certified wine-and-pizza sommelier in no time.

Cheese Pizza

Pairing: Sangiovese

Explanation:

Cheese and red sauce are the name of the game here – and there’s no better pairing with tomato sauce than Sangiovese. This classic Italian grape is the backbone to Tuscany’s signature wines, including Chianti Classico, Rosso di Montalcino, Brunello di Montalcino, and more. The wine’s bright acidity and robust tannins—and above all, tomato-driven undertones—perfectly complement the ingredients on a plain slice.

Dare we say it, but this might be the quintessential pizza pairing wine. Period.

Go-to Bottles:

Volpaia Chianti Classico, Il Poggione Rosso di Montalcino, Val di Suga Brunello di Montalcino