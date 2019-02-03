The 10 Best Pizza And Beer Pairings For Every Occasion

Pairing beer with pizza is a tale as old as time. A cold mug of suds with a slice goes down all too easy. The thing is, there are seemingly endless amounts of beer these days and countless permutations of pizza styles and toppings. That means picking the perfect beer to pair with a pizza can be a bit of a head-scratcher.
There’s really no hard and fast metric here. This is a list of ten types of pizza (by region and iconic toppings) and beers we love to drink with them. That’s it. It’s a jumping off point to pair a great brew with a great pie.
So, with all of that in mind, let’s pair from pizza and beer!
Related: The Absolute Best Pizza In Every State
THE NEW YORK SLICE + PLINY THE ELDER
Ah, the New York slice. There’s nary a piece of pizza that is more quintessential. It’s cheese, tomato, and bread and it rules the streets of New York. It’s always a safe bet to stick with plain cheese so no one will be offended by anchovies or too much garlic — and just in case Macaulay Culkin decides to drop by.
Pliny The Elder is a good counterpoint to the simplicity of the NY slice — sometimes the best pairings are simple with the complex. Pliny The Elder is a strong double India pale ale that’s hoppy as hell with nice hints of citrus. Watch out for the eight percent ABV on this one. The bottles are big and the alcohol content is high here so, maybe share a bottle with a friend.
Zach, this was a fun read. Thanks.
In your professional opinion what pairs well with a metric ton of Coors Light? Cans.
In all honestly, I’d go with a pizza supreme from Dominoes. There’s a lot of flavor all ready in the pizza that goes well with a lighter beer to wash it all down and cleanse the ol’ palate.
I used to always get a Red Baron pizza supreme at the end of my work week when I was working in the trees out in Washington. I’d grab a sixer of whatever was on sale that week — it was usually Tecate or PBR. Easy beer always goes well with easy pizza.
Dominoes Brooklyn pizza is good full stop. It’s not insane, but I’d take it over 80% of cali pizzas.
Pizaa hut
All excellent suggestions. Thanks guys.
@Pasqualie I haven’t eaten pizza hut in 20 years, do I need to retry?
@Steve Bramucci only if you’re in SE Asia. The Pizza Huts are notorious for crazy arrays of toppings.
What the hell is a margherita pizza doing at a superbowl party? Tsk tsk. And double what the hell is green stuff doing on that pepperoni pizza?
I put basil on everything pizza. But that comes from working a neapolitan pizza joint all through college.
I would argue that if someone opened up the neapolitan pizza carts like they have in Naples, they’d be a smash stateside. €1.50 for a whole pizza that’s wrap/folded in a piece of paper for take away. Then you just devour it on the street or back at home. Delightful.
I’m largely being sarcastic on both issues. I love a bit of basil on simple pizza. I also really like squeezing lemon on pizza which gets me odd looks from people in restaurants sometimes.
Lemon, that’s bold!
@Zachary Johnston Clearly. Like a 1993 Steven Tyler, I’m living on the edge.
LEMON? I’m intrigued. On cheese?
Don’t douse it with the stuff. Just a little spritz from a wedge.