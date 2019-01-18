Bartenders Tell Us The Best Bourbons To Sip All Winter Long

Getty Image

Although you can enjoy bourbon any time of the year, the chilly (and sometimes frigid) weather in winter is perfectly suited for bourbon sipping. There are few things more warming on a cold day than a nice, long sip of whiskey. Even if it doesn’t really warm us up in the strict sense, we don’t care. We just want to change into sweats, grab a fleece blanket, turn on the Netflix show du jour, and slowly sip on a glass of our favorite bourbon.

Bartenders are just like us. That’s why we asked them to tell us their favorite bourbons to sip all winter long. You can check out all of their answers below.

Pappy Van Winkle

Leo Barbosa, lead bartender at Havana 1920 in San Diego

“Drinking bourbon during the winter is special and memorable. It’s an end of the year treat, a gift to myself to acknowledge the great year it’s been and all that I have to be thankful for. I prefer to indulge in some of America’s finest — Pappy Van Winkle. Every winter, I drink to my hard work and dedication, and theirs.”